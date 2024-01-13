Jon Ford honored with Sagamore of the Wabash Award

Jan. 12—Former state Senator Jon Ford was surprised by his successor, Greg Goode, who presented him with the Sagamore of the Wabash Award on Friday at the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce.

Ford, a Terre Haute Republican held the District 38 seat for nearly 10 years.

Community leaders who worked alongside Ford during his time in office gathered at the chamber to honor Ford.

"It's an honor to present Jon Ford with the prestigious Sagamore of the Wabash Award," said Goode. "For nearly a decade, Jon has served our county, region, and state, and with the utmost respect and class.

:The award from Governor Holcomb is the highest honor in recognition of Jon's distinguished service to the State of Indiana. We are thankful for his service to our region and state and wish him all the best in his new endeavors."

Ford represented the district from 2014 to 2023. He was the chair of the Senate Elections Committee and Senate Majority Campaign Committee. He worked on issues such as redistricting, gaming, appropriations, family and children services, and public policy.

He worked as a small business owner and manufacturer before entering politics. He was the president of All State Manufacturing and Chairman of the Indiana Arts Commission, as well as a member of the Honey Creek Township board and President of the Indiana Leadership Forum.

Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kristin Craig said, "We were thrilled to be able to surprise former Senator Ford with this award today. Jon Ford has done an incredible job working hard for the businesses throughout our city, county and region."