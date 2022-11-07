Jonathan Armoyan Acquires Additional Common Shares of Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc.

HALIFAX, NS, Nov. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Jonathan Armoyan ("Armoyan") announces that on August 29, 2022 he sold an aggregate of 254,000 common shares ("Shares") of Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (TSXV: RUM) ("Rocky Mountain"), at a price of $0.18 per Share (the "April Disposition") or an aggregate of $45,720.

Following the April Disposition, Shares held by Armoyan fell below 10% of the issued and outstanding Shares and Armoyan ceased to be a Reporting Insider. Prior to the April Disposition Armoyan held 4,919,500 Shares (equivalent to 10.3% of the outstanding Shares). After the April Disposition Armoyan held 4,673,500 Shares (equivalent to 9.75% of the outstanding Shares).

On October 22, 2022 Armoyan purchased an aggregate of 81,500 Shares in several tranches as follows: 31,000 Shares for $0.140 per Share; 10,000 Shares for $0.140 per Share; 10,000 Shares for $0.140 per Share; 10,500 Shares for $0.135 per Share; 10,000 Shares for $0.140 per Share; and, 10,000 Shares for $0.150 per Share. (the "October Acquisitions") for an aggregate of $11,457.50. Following these October Acquisitions, the Shares held by Armoyan rose above 10% of the issued and outstanding Shares and he became a Reporting Insider once again. Prior to the October Acquisitions Armoyan held 4,763,500 Shares (equivalent to 9.96% of the outstanding Shares). After the October Acquisitions Armoyan held 4,845,000 Shares (equivalent to 10.13% of the outstanding Shares).

The Shares in the April Disposition and October Acquisitions were purchased and sold, as applicable, on the open market and were acquired for investment purposes. Armoyan may, from time to time, increase or decrease his holdings of common shares of Rocky Mountain, depending on market and other conditions.

SOURCE Jonathan Armoyan

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/07/c3669.html