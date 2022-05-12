U.S. markets close in 2 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,881.35
    -53.83 (-1.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,395.73
    -438.38 (-1.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,192.60
    -171.63 (-1.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,715.19
    -2.96 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.58
    -0.13 (-0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.50
    -31.20 (-1.68%)
     

  • Silver

    20.63
    -0.95 (-4.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0372
    -0.0146 (-1.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8440
    -0.0770 (-2.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2179
    -0.0071 (-0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3000
    -1.6480 (-1.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,711.22
    -1,222.08 (-4.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    640.82
    +10.72 (+1.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,233.34
    -114.32 (-1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,748.72
    -464.92 (-1.77%)
     

Jones Soda Expands Core Bottled Soda Business to Alternative Channels

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • JSDA
    Watchlist

New Placements Include TJ Maxx/Marshalls/HomeGoods, Dollar Tree, World Market & More

SEATTLE, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Soda Co. (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA) ("Jones" or the "Company"), the original craft soda known for its unconventional flavors and user-submitted photo labels, today announced new distribution agreements that are expanding the company's retail footprint beyond conventional grocery channels. The new agreements mark the latest achievements in executing a strategic plan that has helped the company deliver seven consecutive quarters of growth for its core bottled soda business.

(PRNewsfoto/Jones Soda)
(PRNewsfoto/Jones Soda)

Focusing on alternative channels such as specialty retail, variety and convenience stores, the new placements reflect the enduring appeal of the unique brand personality created by Jones' novel soda flavors and constantly changing label images selected from photographs taken by Jones fans. The new distribution agreements include:

  • TJ Maxx/Marshalls/HomeGoods, with roughly 70% of the chain's 2,800 locations now offering Jones Soda 4-packs in Berry Lemonade, Cream Soda, Orange & Cream, Green Apple and Root Beer as well as Jones' rotating Special Release flavors.

  • Dollar Tree, the discount variety store chain with more than 15,000 stores, which is now carrying 12/12 oz Jones Soda single bottles in four flavors.

  • World Market (formerly Cost Plus World Market), the 242-store specialty/import retail business that will feature Jones Soda 4-packs in four flavors plus the brand's Pineapple Cream Special Release for its Summertime Happy Hour promotion beginning in May.

  • Town Pump, a chain of petroleum, travel plazas, convenience stores, gas stations, casinos, hotels, propane and car washes in Montana and Idaho that is carrying Jones Soda single bottles in four flavors as well as Special Release items.

  • PITCO Foods, a California-based wholesale cash & carry, distribution and members-only warehouse company serving over 12,000 independent convenience, grocery and liquor stores and foodservice operators, which is stocking Jones 4-packs in four flavors as well as 12-bottle Fan Faves and new Mixer variety packs.

  • McLendon Hardware, a chain of home improvement stores in Washington State that has added Jones Soda's 12-count variety packs, 4-packs and single-pack items.

"Our core bottled soda business remains our key growth driver, and we made a strategic decision last year to continue to build that business as well as brand awareness by seeking distribution in alternative channels," said Eric Chastain, President of the Jones Soda Beverage Division. "These new agreements validate that strategy and also demonstrate the versatility of the Jones brand. We're not just an everyday craft soda but also a fun shopping and tasting experience. We stand out on the shelf, and that's why we're succeeding in this initiative."

The company also continues to expand its footprint in the regional grocery channel with new distribution at The Save Mart Companies, which operates more than 200 stores under the Save Mart, S-Mart Goods, Lucky and FoodMaxx names in California and Nevada. The Save Mart agreement follows the recent announcement that Jones is returning to 210 Meijer stores in six Midwest states as well as continually strengthened relationships with national accounts including Kroger, Safeway Albertsons and Walmart.

About Jones Soda Co.
Jones Soda Co.® (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA) is a leading craft soda manufacturer with a subsidiary dedicated to cannabis products. The company markets and distributes premium craft sodas under the Jones® Soda and Lemoncocco® brands, and a variety of cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand. Jones' mainstream soda line is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com, www.myjones.com, www.drinklemoncocco.com or www.MaryJonesCa nnabis.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jones-soda-expands-core-bottled-soda-business-to-alternative-channels-301546397.html

SOURCE Jones Soda

Recommended Stories

  • The Reason the Best Ice Creams Taste Better

    The ice cream section in any grocery store can be a pretty overwhelming place. You’ve got choices ranging from small, shockingly expensive pints all the way up to entire buckets at bargain prices. You’ll also see terms like “premium” and “super premium” slapped onto the packaging, labels that do more to confuse the consumer more than enlighten them. Deciphering the wide world of grocery store ice cream comes down to understanding one key concept: overrun.

  • Beyond Meat’s jerky collaboration with PepsiCo helped sales but hurt margins

    Beyond Meat launched plant-based jerky during the first quarter through a collaboration with PepsiCo, but analysts question the cost associated with the product

  • Food Made Fresh: Single-serve mug cake sure to satisfy any sweet tooth

    Chances are, you’ve heard of personal mug cakes. They are the individual serving of cake you can bake in the microwave in just a few minutes.

  • Afterthoughts: Do we dare plant?

    A lifestyle column by Leona Loller

  • SNACKS FROM THE SUN PARTNERS WITH UNFI, NORTH AMERICA'S LARGEST DISTRIBUTOR

    Modern Plant Based Foods Inc., (CSE: MEAT) ("Modern Plant Based Foods") or (the "Company"), a leading plant-based food company, is pleased to announce its "Snacks from the Sun" popped chips brand has entered into a distribution contract with United Natural Foods (UNFI), the largest publicly traded wholesale distributor of health and specialty food in North America.

  • 8 Best Snack Items To Buy in Bulk at Amazon This Summer

    It's nearly summer, which means the kids will be out of school soon and families will be heading out on vacations and getaways. Whether you're planning to visit the beach or go camping, host a party...

  • Starbucks Has a New Iced Coffee (It's Chocolaty And Creamy)

    Cold brew is the drink of the 2020s, just as iced coffee harks back to the 1990s and decades before. "People tend to confuse iced coffees with a cold brew," TheStreet's editors wrote in a comparative rating in April. To tap into this demand, Starbucks has added another cold-brew drink to its summer menu — this time, with a creamy chocolate foam top.

  • The Best and Worst Deals at Costco

    Savvy Costco shoppers know how to make their membership cards pay them back and then some. But not everything is something you should buy at Costco -- or any wholesale club, for that matter. The...

  • Analyst Report: Beyond Meat, Inc.

    Beyond Meat is a provider of plant-based meats, such as burgers, sausage, ground beef, and chicken. Unlike other vegetarian products, Beyond Meat seeks to replicate the look, cook, and taste of meat, is targeted to omnivores and vegetarians alike, and is sold in the meat case. The products are widely available across the U.S. and Canada and in 83 additional countries as well. International revenue represented 31% of 2021 sales. The firm’s products are available in retail stores and the food-service channel. In 2019, before the pandemic struck, sales were evenly split between these two channels, although mix changed to 74% retail/26% food service in 2020. We think the recovery from the crisis and new deals with McDonald's and Yum Brands will return food-service sales to 50% in time.

  • K-cup pods, blends and beans, oh my! Save up to 36% on coffee at Amazon Canada

    Calling all caffeine addicts: Save up to 36 per cent on K-cup pods, coffee blends, and beans on Amazon Canada for a limited time.

  • Kids Eat for Free at This Popular Burger Chain in May and June

    May is National Hamburger Month, and several fast-casual and fast-food chains are offering deals to help you celebrate.Wendy's is running a $1 BOGO burger special for in-app purchases. BurgerFi rolled out its $14 Hoppy Meal, which includes an Angus beef cheeseburger, fresh-cut fries, and a draft beer. And Smashburger just announced a new promotion, too, specifically geared toward kids. And this one extends beyond the month of May!For more fast-food news, check out 9 Burger Chains With the Best Q

  • Making Your Coffee This Way Could Spike Heart Disease Risk, New Study Finds

    Waking up in the morning to a fresh pot of coffee is one of life's simple pleasures. Some of us pour a cup to jump start our day, while others like to sample and savor different varieties. If you prepare your coffee at home, you may be interested to learn that how you make it actually has implications for your health. Read on to find out which coffee-making method could actually increase your risk of heart disease.READ THIS NEXT: If You Drink Your Coffee Like This, Your Cancer Risk Could Skyrock

  • Delight in National Shrimp Day With this Zesty Ceviche Recipe

    This #TastyTuesday People Chica is bringing you a fun and delicious recipe for ceviche with a refreshing twist.

  • 30 Cooking "Brain Farts" That Left Home Cooks With Questionable, Altogether Inedible, Or Genuinely Dangerous Results

    "I was making Kraft mac 'n' cheese for my kids, and I dumped the cheese packet into the boiling water. Long story short, it exploded everywhere..."View Entire Post ›

  • Beyond Meat shares tumble on disappointing Q1

    Plant-based meat company Beyond Meat reported lower-than-expected revenue in the first quarter as it slashed prices and demand from restaurants fell. Beyond Meat said the total volume of products sold in the first quarter rose by 12%, but net revenue per pound dropped 10%, largely because of discounts and reductions in list prices. Beyond Meat President and CEO Ethan Brown said lowering prices in order to achieve parity with animal-based meat products remains the company’s long-term goal.

  • Fancy Instagram Cakes Are Everywhere Now. But Are People Actually Eating Them?

    Online, cakes are beautiful forever. In person, they necessitate slice-by-slice destruction.

  • Peloton's Emma Lovewell On How Being Biracial Shaped Her Approach to Wellness

    Gardening, meditation, and cooking with "an Asian flair" are part of Lovewell's routine.

  • Best Chef's Knives From Consumer Reports' Tests

    We put eight 8-inch chef’s knives through a battery of tricky tasks, both in the lab and at home. Here's how Henckels, Wüsthof, and other top brands measured up.By Paul HopeAsk any chef about the...

  • Burger King Makes a Big Menu Change to Rival McDonald's, Wendy's

    The fast-food chain has fallen into third place and it's making menu changes to catch up to McDonald's and Wendy's.

  • The 45 Best Sides for Burgers That Will Complete Your Meal

    There’s nothing more classic than a big, juicy burger with a side of fries. But let’s shake things up a little, shall we? Presenting the 45 best sides for burgers—from pasta...