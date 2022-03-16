U.S. markets close in 1 hour 19 minutes

Jones Soda Releases 1st Cannabis Products under New Mary Jones Brand

·4 min read
In this article:
  • JSDA

Infused Sodas, Syrup & Gummies Leverage Jones Brand & Flavor Equity to Drive Strategic Growth

SEATTLE, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Soda Co. (OTCQB: JSDA) (CSE: JSDA) ("Jones" or the "Company"), the original craft soda known for its unconventional flavors and user-photo-submitted labels, today announced its entry into the cannabis-infused beverage and edibles business with the release of the first products from a new division operating under the Mary Jones brand. The launch portfolio of 16 different SKU's includes single and multi-dose infused sodas as well as syrup and gummies offered in four of the most popular Jones Soda flavors.

Mary Jones will be the first cannabis product portfolio to leverage 25 years of a mass market-established equity across brand, beverage, flavors and fans.

Initially launching in California, the portfolio uniquely fills a gap that exists in the market between micro-dose, health claim-driven brands and high-potency terpene flavor profile brands by offering both new and experienced users a welcome alternative for cannabis moments and social occasions. The first Mary Jones products include:

  • A 10mg cannabis-infused soda sold in single dose 12 oz bottles with a four-pack carrier ideal for social occasions and sharing

  • A 100mg cannabis-infused soda packaged in a 16 oz, 10-serving can so consumers can control their intake

  • A 1000mg syrup cannabis tincture designed for mixing with other drinks, using as a food topping or taking in small oral doses, initially available in a 4 oz bottle

  • 5mg cannabis-infused gummies shaped like miniature Jones soda bottles, sold in 20-count packages with a fun mini-four-pack carrier build-it-yourself option

All products are available in Jones' fan-favorite Root Beer, Berry Lemonade, Green Apple and Orange Cream flavors, with a rotating selection of seasonal and limited-edition flavors planned for future release. The Jones flavor science team designed each of these products to perfectly recreate Jones' popular mainline soda flavors, delivering crave-worthy beverages and edibles. Mary Jones will elevate consumer expectations in cannabis where flavor is typically used as a masking agent.

"The Mary Jones brand is a game changer because, unlike every other company in the space, we bring an iconic brand with an equity that eclipses any current cannabis brand in the market, passionate fans who love our signature flavors, and a 25-year history of having fun with consumers by putting our fans' photos on our labels, their quotes under our bottle caps and being available in record shops as often as the grocery store. This is real earned credibility you can't fabricate," said Bohb Blair, Chief Brand Officer, Mary Jones Cannabis Inc. "With all of these advantages, our irreverent personality and putting a cannabis twist on our brand traditions, we believe we are uniquely positioned to dominate the category."

The California launch marks the first step in a planned multi-phase rollout that will include additional product formats, a suite of accessories, and expansion into all legal adult-use states.

"Scaling a cannabis business is typically difficult because of the unique operational challenges working within a state-by-state and strict regulatory environment. We have leveraged our indie soda expertise to come to market with scalable models for our proprietary flavors, THC emulsion and packaging that will enable us to extend our Mary Jones footprint to any market with consistent quality and brand integrity," said Mark Murray, president, and CEO of Jones Soda Company. "We have been putting all of these pieces in place since we announced our intention to establish a cannabis division last July, and we fully expect the brand to deliver solid strategic growth for the company."

More information on Jones' new brand is available at www.MaryJonesCannabis.com.

About Jones Soda Co.

Jones Soda Co.® (OTCQB: JSDA) (CSE: JSDA) is a leading craft soda manufacturer with a subsidiary dedicated to cannabis products. The company markets and distributes premium craft sodas under the Jones® Soda and Lemoncocco® brands, and a variety of cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand. Jones' mainstream soda line is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com, www.myjones.com, www.drinklemoncocco.com or www.MaryJonesCannabis.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jones-soda-releases-1st-cannabis-products-under-new-mary-jones-brand-301504378.html

SOURCE Jones Soda

