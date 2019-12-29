It's The Jons 2019!

Happy New Year! It's been another wild and wacky ride of a year in the tech world: breakthroughs and disgraces, triumphs and catastrophes, cryptocurrencies and starships, the ongoing rise of utopian clean energy and dystopian cyberpunk societies, and most of all, the ongoing weirding of the whole wide world.

In other words it was another perfect year for The Jons, the annual award which celebrates dubious tech-related achievements, named, in an awe-inspiring fit of humility, after myself. We've got quite a lineup for you this year, folks. So let’s get to it! With very little further ado, I give you: the fuftg annual Jon Awards for Dubious Technical Achievement!

(The Jons 2015) (The Jons 2016) (The Jons 2017) (The Jons 2018)

THE CATLIKE FINANCIAL REFLEXES AWARD FOR LANDING ON YOUR FEET AFTER UNMITIGATED DISASTER

To Adam Neumann, who presided over the spectacular rise and even more spectacular fall from grace of WeWork, which proudly launched its proposed IPO this year and promptly saw most of its valuation (and its cash) disintegrate in a sea of eyebrow-raising stories about delusional irresponsibility and the harsh realities of actual business. However, give Neumann credit: stories may have made him sound like a potsmoking surfer dude who lived in a hallucinatory fantasyland, but -- unlike his employees, whose dreams of IPO wealth were suddenly and completely shattered -- he managed to walk away from the business he drove nearly into the ground with a reported $1.7 billion windfall.

THE EVERYBODY'S BEST FRIEND AWARD FOR INSPIRING NOSEBLEED VALUATIONS AND ASPIRATIONAL POSTERS EVERYWHERE

To Masayoshi Son, whose widely announced dreams of a $108 billion Vision Fund II turned into the relative nightmare of something "far smaller" -- but still has his surreal, dreamlike slide decks to fall back on. After all, "SoftBank works to comfort people in their sorrow."

THE WE MAY AS WELL JUST GIVE HIM A LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD FOR ELON DOING HIS ELON THING

To -- obviously -- Elon Musk, who actually had a really good year: Tesla stock got 'so high' it brushed the price at which he previously announced he would take it private (he didn't); SpaceX launched Starlink, a "very big deal"; and he was acquitted of defamation for calling a complete stranger a pedophile on twitter. OK, so he also announced Starship should reach orbit by this coming March, and smashed the Cybertruck's allegedly unbreakable windows onstage at its unveiling, but still, a good year! See you in 2020, Elon.

THE IF AT FIRST YOU DON'T CONVINCE, TELL AN EVEN MORE RIDICULOUS TALE AWARD FOR RISIBLE SATOSHI NAKAMOTO CLAIMS

To Craig Wright, who has long claimed in the face of mocking industrywide disbelief to be Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Bitcoin, and especially for his claims that, now work with me here, the keys 1 million of Satoshi's bitcoin were put in a "Tulip Trust" by a long-deceased collaborator and will be delivered to him by a "bonded courier" on January 1st 2020, i.e. a few days from now. The judge he told this to was, unsurprisingly, spectacularly unconvinced, saying “Dr. Wright’s demeanor did not impress me as someone who was telling the truth" and also reproached him for his "willful and bad faith pattern of obstructive behavior." You don't say.

THE DEAD MEN TELL NO TALES, BUT ONLY IF THEY'RE ACTUALLY DEAD AWARD FOR LEAVING A TRAIL OF CRYPTOCURRENCY CHAOS IN ONE'S WAKE

To my fellow Canadian Gerald William Cotten, the founder of QuadrigaCX, who apparently stole and/or lost essentially all of his customers' money, spending much of it on "luxury goods and real estate," before his death in Mumbai last year. "But Jon," you say, "how does this quality for a 2019 Jon Award?" Because the many thousands who lost money are now demanding an exhumation to determine that the body in Cotten's grave is, in fact, Cotten. As for the surviving founder, he's "a reported ex-con who served 18 months in a federal U.S. prison for identity theft, bank fraud and credit card fraud." Is this the end of this crazy story? ...Well, probably yes. But in the world of cryptocurrencies, which reliably gives us the most jawdropping Jons, who can say for sure?

THE I'VE SEEN THE FUTURE BABY AND IT'S PRETTY CRAZY AWARD FOR EPITOMIZING OUR CYBERPUNK PRESENT

