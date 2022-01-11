HHS/OMB's Fall Unified Agenda provides updates to key future regulatory action, including a timetable update for adoption of Health Care Attachment Transactions

CONCORD, Calif., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jopari announces the launch of their new All-Payer Attachments model. This solution supports a consistent, streamlined, and compliant process allowing providers to send electronic Attachments to All Payers, regardless of electronic or paper submission to the payer – all for one economical price.

"This is an exciting time for Jopari and the Health Care industry," shares Max Chan, SVP of Strategic Partnerships at Jopari. "We are thrilled to augment our existing Jopari Attach® solution with our new All-Payer model, to help simplify attachment submissions to the fast-changing landscape of payer connectivity".

In the latest regulatory news, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) released the Fall Unified Agenda document in mid-December 2021 that outlines future regulatory action for that agency (Unified Agenda). This agenda includes updates and status for over one hundred and eighty Agency Rules. Of particular interest, is with respect to the rule for Adoption of Standards for Health Care Attachment Transactions and Electronic Signatures, and Modification to Referral Certification and Authorization Standard (CMS-0053). This rule proposes and mandates new standards to support both health care claims and prior authorization transactions, and standards for electronic signatures to be used in conjunction with health care attachments transactions. While not bound by these updates, the latest update for the rule advises that the publication of the Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) is expected to be released in January 2022.

"This is great news from the Department of HHS," noted Steve Stevens, CEO of Jopari Solutions. "The NPRM for Attachments has been eagerly anticipated by the healthcare industry for several years. The NPRM process includes a 60–90 day public comment period after its publication. We expect minimal industry push-back since the industry has been asking for these regulations since 2005."

Jopari has been actively engaged in supporting industry advocacy efforts and we have already implemented compliant connectivity between providers and four of the top ten payers in the commercial/governmental segments to exchange attachments using the proposed Healthcare Claim Attachment standards. Through stakeholders' collaboration in using these standards, they have been able to realize the efficiencies associated with electronic attachments that result in improved flow of clinical information, reduced administrative cost and enhancement of the patient care delivery process."

Jopari has been the leader in managing electronic attachments in the Workers' Compensation and Auto Medical space for over two decades, and presently processes tens of millions of electronic documents between thousands of providers and payer systems across all lines of healthcare.

About Jopari

Jopari Solutions, Inc. is a healthcare information technology company supplying innovative healthcare Attachment management and flexible medical payments products; and integrated eBill compliance and flexible medical payments for Workers' Compensation and Auto Medical markets. Jopari has established an extensive connectivity network linking Payers, Providers, practice management systems and clearinghouses, and offers innovative solutions to assist with the management of attachments. Jopari enhances Payers' ability to manage medical bills and disbursements, allowing reductions in associated expenses in addition to compliance with applicable federal rules and jurisdiction eBill/ePay regulatory requirements. Jopari is compliant with federal and state regulatory security and privacy regulations in addition to maintaining best practices verified by annual third-party certification for SOC2 Type II, SOC3 Cybersecurity, and Shared Assessments Third Party AUP Risk Assessment. For more information, please visit www.jopari.com , email info@jopari.com or call 800.630.3060

