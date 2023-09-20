Joplin band Me Like Bees to celebrate 10-year anniversary of debut album

Sep. 20—The 10-year anniversary celebration for Me Like Bees' debut album will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Beshore Performance Hall at the Cornell Complex, 212 W. Seventh St.

The Joplin-based band released "The Ides" on July 9, 2013. To commemorate the anniversary, the group will press "The Ides" to vinyl and play the album in its entirety, along with other fan favorites.

"The Ides," the band says, is a record about how sorrow and trauma change people, leaving them feeling trapped under the weight of their worst moments, and about the things people learn to cling to in order to crawl out from under them.

Tickets are $15-$20. They can be purchased online at ci.ovationtix.com/35477/performance/11329517, by calling 417-501-5550 or in person at the Connect2Culture box office inside the Cornell Complex, which is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Every ticket purchaser will be entered to win a test pressing copy of "The Ides" on vinyl.

Doors will be open at 6 p.m. Me Like Bees will be joined by St. Louis musician Matt F. Basler.

Me Like Bees was founded by Pete Burton and Luke Sheafer in 2009. In 2017, the pair were joined by current bass player Jake Bennett, who previously served as the band's touring merch manager. The most recent addition to the band is drummer Ben Davis.