Joplin chamber annual business expo set for Jan. 24

Jan. 21—The Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its 31st annual Business Expo on Wednesday, Jan. 24, at Downstream Casino Resort.

Unlike previous years, when the event ran over two days, this will be one-day event.

The expo is the region's largest annual business showcase with more than 110 exhibitors set to attend in January. The show draws 1,500 visitors each year.

This year's events features business-to-business hours and business-to-consumer hours on the same day.

The theme is Under The Big Top. Exhibitors and attendees are encouraged to come in circus-themed attire.

Business-to-business hours for the Expo are from 9 a.m. to noon. Admission is free with a business card. The business-to-consumer hours are from noon to 4 p.m. Admission for that is $5, but children age five and under get in free.