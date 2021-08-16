U.S. markets close in 3 hours 3 minutes

The Jordan Company Announces Agreement to Acquire Arclin from Lone Star

·4 min read

Arclin CEO Brad Bolduc and Senior Management Team to Maintain Significant Ownership and Continue to Lead the Business

ROSWELL, Ga., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arclin, Inc. ("Arclin" or the "Company"), a chemistry-based provider of highly technical, engineered products for the residential building products market and other industries, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement whereby an affiliate of The Jordan Company, L.P. ("TJC") will acquire Arclin from funds affiliated with Lone Star Funds. Arclin's senior management team, led by CEO Brad Bolduc, will maintain a significant equity stake in Arclin and continue to lead the Company going forward. While the terms of the transaction were not disclosed, the transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.

Founded in 1992, Arclin is a leading North American manufacturer and formulator of proprietary surface overlays and specialty resins primarily for the residential building products market, as well as industrial, furniture and non-residential construction markets. The Company serves high-growth applications, which are expected to continue benefiting significantly from positive trends in the market. Arclin's IP protected, proprietary products and assets drive key performance characteristics, and the Company maintains long-term relationships with its blue-chip customers and suppliers. Headquartered in Roswell, GA, the Company operates out of 12 manufacturing facilities and maintains over 600 employees.

"We are excited and look forward to partnering with TJC," said Brad Bolduc, CEO of Arclin. "We believe this partnership will accelerate our growth initiatives related to organic growth, new product development, operational enhancements, and strategic acquisitions. In support of our corporate vision to remain the market leader in innovation, we will continue investing significantly in our technologies to ensure exceptional product performance for our customers and markets served."

"TJC is excited to have identified a world-class platform and management team in Arclin," said Ian Arons, Partner of TJC. "Arclin fits extremely well with our investment strategy based on our extensive experience in the specialty chemicals and building products industries. We see great growth opportunities ahead and look forward to supporting the team."

"We are excited to partner with Brad and the Arclin team to help accelerate their next phase of growth," added Barry Gallup, Jr., Vice President of TJC. "Our organizations have a strong cultural alignment, and we collectively share a customer-centric and growth-oriented focus. We look forward to a long-term partnership with Arclin and its employees."

"We are extremely proud of the growth that the Arclin team has achieved over the last several years during our ownership period," said Donald Quintin, President, Lone Star Opportunity Funds. "We have enjoyed working with Brad and his team, and we are pleased that management has identified a great partner to support the Company's next chapter of growth."

RBC Capital Markets, LLC is acting as financial advisor and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP is serving as legal counsel to Arclin and Lone Star. Barclays Capital, Inc. is acting as financial advisor and Ropes & Gray LLP and Kirkland & Ellis LLP are serving as legal counsel to TJC.

About Arclin
Arclin is a leading provider of chemistry-based resin and surfacing solutions for the building, design, energy, agriculture, transportation and other industries. Headquartered in Roswell, Georgia, Arclin has offices and manufacturing facilities throughout the U.S. and Canada and manufactures for customers worldwide. More information at www.arclin.com.

About The Jordan Company
TJC (www.thejordancompany.com), founded in 1982, is a middle-market private equity firm that has managed funds with original capital commitments in excess of $15 billion and a 39-year track record of investing in and contributing to the growth of many businesses across a wide range of industries including Healthcare & Consumer; Industrials; Technology, Telecom & Utilities; and Transportation & Logistics. The senior investment team has been investing together for over 20 years and is supported by the Operations Management Group, which was established in 1988 to initiate and support operational improvements in portfolio companies. Headquartered in New York, TJC also has offices in Chicago and Stamford.

About Lone Star Funds
Lone Star, a global private equity firm founded by John Grayken, invests on behalf of its limited partners, which include institutional investors such as pension funds and sovereign wealth funds, as well as foundations and endowments that support medical research, higher education, and other philanthropic causes. Since the establishment of its first fund in 1995, Lone Star has organized 21 private equity funds with aggregate capital commitments totaling approximately $85 billion. The firm organizes its funds in three series: the Commercial Real Estate Fund series; the Opportunity Fund series; and the U.S. Residential Mortgage Fund series. For more information, please visit https://www.lonestarfunds.com.

Media Contacts:

Arclin
Cathy Austin
(202) 669-9074
cathy@loop9marketing.com

The Jordan Company, L.P.
Kristin Custar
Partner and Head of the Global Investor Capital Group
(212) 572-0829
kcustar@thejordancompany.com

Lone Star
Christina Pretto
Managing Director, Communications and Public Affairs
(212) 849-9662
cpretto@lonestarfunds.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-jordan-company-announces-agreement-to-acquire-arclin-from-lone-star-301356000.html

SOURCE The Jordan Company, L.P.

