Jordan Dental of Vidalia, GA Welcomes Dr. Charles Jordan

VIDALIA, Ga., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Hugh Jordan of Jordan Dental is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Charles Jordan to their practice. Dr. Charles Jordan is the son of Dr. Hugh Jordan and will provide patients with additional opportunities to receive high-quality comprehensive dental care in their convenient Vidalia location. He provides exceptional general dentistry for patients of all ages and has a wide range of expertise in preventive, cosmetic, and restorative dentistry, along with other dental services.

"It is with great joy that I announce my son, Dr. Charles Jordan, has moved back to Vidalia to join our team at Jordan Dental," says Dr. Hugh Jordan. "He had an interest in dentistry beginning at an early age, and I have enjoyed observing him achieve his goal." "He is a valuable addition to our practice and I am delighted to have him working with us." "We will be able to offer our patients more access to oral health care while maintaining a personal level of compassionate and quality care."

Dr. Charles Jordan graduated from the Dental College of Georgia and has been practicing dentistry since 2019. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the field of dentistry to Jordan Dental. With his expertise, he will provide patients with the most advanced dental techniques to achieve the smile that they have always desired. Dr. Charles Jordan will begin seeing patients in their Vidalia office in September.

"I am thrilled to be back in Vidalia full time and to be a part of an amazing team at Jordan Dental," says Dr. Charles Jordan. "Over the years, I have witnessed firsthand how my father has provided detail-oriented care to his patients, and I am eager to provide this level of quality service. I aim to ensure that each patient feels comfortable and relaxed, whether I am doing a procedure or a routine exam. I also look forward to seeing old friends as well as forming new relationships in this great community."

Jordan Dental provides comprehensive dental care to patients of all ages in Vidalia and in surrounding areas of southeast Georgia. The practice offers a wide range of oral health services such as preventive dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, periodontics, endodontics, and oral surgery. Jordan Dental is a family-owned practice that offers dental services to both children and adults. To learn more about Jordan Dental and the services provided, please visit their website. https://jordandental.com

Contact

Jordan Dental

Dr. Hugh Jordan

912-537-7211

https://jordandental.com/contact/

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jordan-dental-of-vidalia-ga-welcomes-dr-charles-jordan-301631342.html

SOURCE Jordan Dental of Vidalia, GA