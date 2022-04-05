U.S. markets open in 4 hours 26 minutes

Jordan - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

BuddeComm
·2 min read
BuddeComm
BuddeComm

Jordan strives to develop its digital economy

Sydney, April 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets.


This policy has helped the country rise in the league tables for digital connectivity and internet readiness, and it has also attracted investment from foreign companies. During the ongoing global pandemic, the start-up sector has been further encouraged to develop solutions to combat the crisis, while other efforts have facilitated e-government services and encouraged businesses to adapt to new methods of working through their own digital transformation.

These developments have been supported by the highly developed mobile sector, led by three major regional players which have near-comprehensive LTE network coverage. Orange Jordan has also focussed on building up its FttP infrastructure, with the network covering about 618,000 premises by mid-2021.
This BuddeComm report provides statistics and analysis on the key sectors of Jordan’s telecom market, presenting an overview of the regulatory environment, the fixed network operators and services, telecom infrastructure, mobile operators, and mobile infrastructure, supported by statistics. The report includes a range of subscriber forecasts.

Recent developments:

  • Government encourages Jordan’s digital transformation, spurred by demands arising from responses to the pandemic;

  • Umniah reports covering more than 600,000 premises with fibre, providing data at up to 1Gb/s;

  • Two additional cable systems to be added to the Blue-Raman cable system;

  • Government reiterates its commitment to work with MNOs to launch 5G services, aiming for 5G to be a catalyst for economic growth and for attracting investment in the country;

  • Fast take-up of LTE brings penetration rate to over 98%;

  • Umniah and JEPCO partner to deploy fibre-broadband networks;

  • Report update includes the regulator’s the regulator’s 2019 annual report, market data to December 2021, operator data to Q4 2021, updated Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, assessment of the global impact of the pandemic on the telecoms sector, recent market developments.


Companies mentioned in this report include:
Orange Jordan, Zain Jordan, Batelco/Umniah


Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Jordan-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW

CONTACT: Nicolas Bombourg: nbombourg@budde.com.au Europe office: +44 207 097 1241 Oceania Office: +61 280 767 665


