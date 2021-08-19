U.S. markets close in 6 hours 16 minutes

JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims hit pandemic-era low

Another 348,000 Americans filed claims, lower than expected and the fourth straight weekly decline

Jordan - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses

BuddeComm
·3 min read

Jordan strives to develop its digital economy

Sydney, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just released, this edition of BuddeComm report outlines the latest developments and key trends in the telecoms markets. - https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Jordan-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW
This policy has helped the country rise in the league tables for digital connectivity and internet readiness, and it has also attracted investment from foreign companies. During the ongoing global pandemic, the start-up sector has been further encouraged to develop solutions to combat the crisis, while other efforts have facilitated e-government services and encouraged businesses to adapt to new methods of working through their own digital transformation.

These developments have been supported by the highly developed mobile sector, led by three major regional players which have near-comprehensive LTE network coverage. Orange Jordan has also focussed on building up its FttP infrastructure, with the network covering about 618,000 premises by mid-2021.


BuddeComm notes that the outbreak of the Coronavirus continues to have a significant impact on production and supply chains all around the world. During this time, the telecoms sector to various degrees is likely to experience a downturn in mobile device and ICT equipment production, while it may also be difficult for network operators to source necessary equipment or manage workflows when maintaining and upgrading existing infrastructure. Overall progress towards 5G may also be postponed or slowed down in some countries.


On the consumer side, spending on telecoms services is likely to be impacted by large-scale job losses and the consequent restriction on disposable incomes. It is largely unknown what the long-term impacts will be as the crisis develops. However, though challenging to predict and interpret, these have been acknowledged in the industry forecasts contained in this report.


In addition, the report covers the responses of the telecom operators, as well as government agencies and regulators, as they react to the crisis to ensure that citizens can continue to make optimum use of telecom services. This can be reflected in subsidy schemes and the promotion of tele-health and tele-education, among other solutions.


This BuddeComm report provides statistics and analysis on the key sectors of Jordan’s telecom market, presenting an overview of the regulatory environment, the fixed network operators and services, telecom infrastructure, mobile operators, and mobile infrastructure, supported by statistics. The report includes a range of subscriber forecasts.



Recent developments:

  • Government encourage Jordan’s digital transformation, spurred by demands arising from responses to the pandemic;

  • Two additional cable systems to be added to the Blue-Raman cable system;

  • Fast take-up of LTE brings penetration rate to over 98%;

  • Umniah and JEPCO partner to deploy fibre-broadband networks;

  • Report update includes the regulator's the regulator's 2019 annual report, market data to December 2020, operator data to Q2 2021, Telecom Maturity Index charts and analyses, assessment of the global impact of Covid-19 on the telecoms sector, recent market developments.


Companies mentioned in this report include:


Orange Jordan, Zain Jordan, Batelco/Umniah


Read the full report: https://www.budde.com.au/Research/Jordan-Telecoms-Mobile-and-Broadband-Statistics-and-Analyses/?utm_source=GNW

CONTACT: Nicolas Bombourg: nbombourg@budde.com.au Europe office: +44 207 097 1241 Oceania Office: +61 280 767 665


