U.S. markets close in 3 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,309.94
    -38.93 (-0.90%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,696.44
    -382.74 (-1.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,379.68
    -168.39 (-1.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,990.74
    -18.59 (-0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.03
    +1.96 (+2.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,904.50
    +4.70 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    24.28
    +0.29 (+1.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1337
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9410
    +0.0090 (+0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3591
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9350
    +0.2360 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,619.08
    -1,125.12 (-2.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    857.97
    +23.68 (+2.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.21
    +9.88 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Joseph Averkamp Joins Neology as Senior Vice President, Business Development and Sales

Neology, Inc.
·2 min read
Neology, Inc.
Neology, Inc.

Joseph Averkamp

Joseph Averkamp joins Neology as Senior Vice President, Business Development and Sales in charge of leading the expansion of Neology&#x002019;s lines of business in tolling, intelligent transportation systems, road use charging, and other transportation technology sectors.
Joseph Averkamp joins Neology as Senior Vice President, Business Development and Sales in charge of leading the expansion of Neology’s lines of business in tolling, intelligent transportation systems, road use charging, and other transportation technology sectors.

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neology, a global innovator that is re-imagining mobility for smart cities and safer communities, is pleased to announce the addition of Joseph (Joe) Averkamp to its team as Senior Vice President, Business Development and Sales. In his role, Averkamp will be responsible for leading the expansion of Neology’s lines of business in tolling, intelligent transportation systems, road use charging, and other transportation technology sectors.

Averkamp has previously worked in business development and tolling technology roles at Parsons and Xerox. During his time at Xerox, he launched the Xerox Vehicle Passenger Detection System, an HOV Lane enforcement tool based on artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), which won the Best of ITS Award in 2016. He is also a frequent speaker at IBTTA events on topics related to innovation and technology.

Averkamp has a background in wireless communications, location-based services, and automotive telematics. He has held previous roles as an executive responsible for product and technology teams at Ford, Motorola, and Sprint-Nextel. He has served on the ITS America Board of Directors, and the USDOT Federal Advisory Committee on ITS. He holds an MBA from the University of Chicago, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering (BSEE) from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.

Founder Francisco Martinez De Velasco states, “We are very pleased to have Joe join the Neology team. He brings the knowledge and network that will help take Neology to the next level. As the market grows for tolling, road use charging, mobility-as-a-service, and transportation system management, Joe will provide lift as Neology embarks on a growth path.”

About Neology, Inc.

Neology is re-imagining mobility to help our customers accelerate their vision for smart cities and safer communities. Our Mobility Platform™ is setting the industry standard through a unique combination of AI-powered adaptive solutions, a proven integration process, and unparalleled lifecycle support. Backed by a culture of innovation, our mobility experts work closely with global customers and a top-tier partner ecosystem to connect existing infrastructure assets with next-generation technology to modernize the way people move. To create safer, cleaner, more efficient mobility experiences, visit www.neology.net.

Neology Media Contact:
Kelly Foster
John Kelly Foster
+1 619-224-1261
kelly@johnkellyfoster.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d38de276-2f92-4c79-9708-6ebba7ab86f8


Recommended Stories

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Dropped on Earnings Day

    Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) will report its financial results for Q4 2021 after close of trading tonight. With the company having just announced, a week ago, that it will reopen sales of tickets for space tourism flights (with prices starting at $450,000 per ticket), investors are naturally curious to hear more details about what's in store for Virgin Galactic. As of 11:25 a.m. ET, Virgin Galactic stock is down 6.4% ahead of the results.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    Tech stock investors have had a rough three months. The Nasdaq Composite Index has declined by around 16.6% from its peak back in mid-November as the growing prospect of higher interest rates has dampened investors' risk appetites. Of course, not all growth stocks will recover fully from this recent (and prolonged) slump, so it pays to be careful when selecting tech companies trading at correction-level prices.

  • Ukraine-Russia crisis: Goldman Sachs' worst-case scenario for stock market

    Goldman Sachs runs the numbers on how bad it could get for investors should the Ukraine-Russian crisis become full blown.

  • 2 Reasons You Shouldn't Be Concerned About Shopify Right Now

    Shopify's drop after earnings might have worried some investors, but it wasn't all bad news.

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things investors should do right now as Ukraine-Russia crisis escalates

    Americans woke up after a three-day weekend to more market turmoil as the Ukraine-Russian crisis escalates. In many ways, it was a replay of what investors have seen with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) in recent months — another major disruption to global stock markets. The latest stock-market turmoil has come as markets have attempted to recalibrate amid policy changes at the Federal Reserve, record-high levels of inflation.

  • 10 Software Stocks to Sell Now According to Cathie Wood

    In this article, we discuss 10 software stocks to sell now according to Cathie Wood. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Software Stocks to Sell Now According to Cathie Wood. The market correction resulting from a surge in inflation and an imminent rise in interest rates […]

  • Markets Are on a War Footing. Here’s a Worst-Case Scenario.

    U.S. and European allies set to announce sanctions against Russia, China looks ready to regulate the metaverse, pharmacies say filling prescriptions for Covid-19 pills is costly, and other news to start your day.

  • Can Upstart Succeed in a Rising-Rate Environment?

    There's no denying that the company delivered an incredibly strong fourth quarter. The stock has performed well since the company reported those results on Feb. 15. The development of Upstart's auto business looks to be coming along, and Upstart also provided revenue guidance for this year that exceeded prior analyst estimates.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Volatility, and descending trends, that’s the path the markets are taking these days. While the usual headwinds are all in play, the chief worry now is coming from Eastern Europe. Will Russia invade, or won’t it? A shooting conflict, involving a superpower, taking place in one of Europe’s most agriculturally productive and mineral-rich countries, has huge potential for political and economic fallout, enough to keep pundits and market watchers awake at night. But an in-depth analysis of geopoliti

  • Earnings: Macy’s tops estimates, Home Depot reports strong sales growth.

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss fourth quarter earnings for Macy's and Home Depot.

  • Palantir Simply Isn't a Palatable Stock Even After Its Big Decline

    A closer look at how the provider of data analytics software is growing its revenue gives reason for concern..

  • Investing like a recession is coming makes no sense: strategist

    Don't hide your head in the sand amid these nervous markets, warns JPMorgan market strategist Mislav Matejka.

  • Home Depot Stock Dips Despite Earnings Beat and Dividend Hike

    Home Depot stock lost steam Tuesday even as the home-improvement retailer reported stronger-than-expected quarterly profits and announced a 15% increase in its dividend. Home Depot (ticker: HD) reported fourth-quarter net earnings of $3.4 billion on sales of $35.7 billion, delivering earnings per share of $3.21.

  • ARK Invest Stocks To Buy And Watch: 7 Stocks That Cathie Wood's ARK ETFs Own; Tesla Skids

    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest ETFs are some of the hottest ETFs after 2020's huge gains. Seven ARK Invest stocks to buy and watch include Coinbase and Tesla.

  • AMD stock gets a long-awaited upgrade as Intel’s stumbles mean it’s now ‘open season’ in servers

    Shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. were headed higher in morning trading Tuesday after winning over an analyst who had long been more cautious on the name.

  • SoFi To Acquire Technisys For $1.1B: All You Need To Know

    Digital personal finance company SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) agreed to acquire Technisys, a cloud-native, digital multi-product core banking platform. Technisys' shareholders will receive aggregate consideration of 84 million shares of SoFi, less than 10% of SoFi's fully diluted share count as of September 30, 2021. The shares have an aggregate value of $1.1 billion based on the volume-weighted average price of SoFi common stock for the 20-trading day period ended February 15, 2022. The

  • 4 Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In February 2022: Apple Sells Off

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended January 2022 sharply off its record highs. The best Dow Jones stocks to buy and watch in February 2022 are American Express, Apple, Chevron and Microsoft. There are clear winners — and losers — heading into the middle of February.

  • Bank CEO Gives $500,000 of Shares to His Chauffeur, Home Help

    (Bloomberg) -- The chief executive officer of IDFC First Bank Ltd. gifted $530,000 worth of the shares he owns to his driver, trainer, and helpers at home and office in an unusual gesture of philanthropy in India.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsBeijing Backs

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks to Bottom-Fish With the Insiders

    Thanks to continued fear and uncertainty, the stock market is heading down lately. The escalation of Russia's threat to invade Ukraine comes at a time when the market is already vulnerable given inflation worries and growing expectations for Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. The NASDAQ is down 13% so far this year, while the S&P is just a whisker north of correction territory, at a 9% loss. It’s no secret that you can find some tasty morsels at the bottom of a river or a lake or a shallow sea

  • Is Shopify Stock a Buy Now?

    Shopify's (NYSE: SHOP) stock plunged 16% after it posted its fourth-quarter earnings report on Feb. 16. Why did Shopify's stock rally in 2020 and 2021? Shopify's e-commerce services enable businesses to set up their own online stores, process payments, fulfill orders, manage marketing campaigns, and more.