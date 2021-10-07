U.S. markets close in 3 hours 40 minutes

Joseph C. Daniels Named President And CEO Of America250

·4 min read

Former 9/11 Memorial and Museum President and CEO to lead initiative commemorating America's 250th in 2026

WASHINGTON, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- America250, the nationwide commemoration of America's 250th anniversary in 2026 led by the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission, has announced that Joseph C. Daniels has been named president and CEO of the America250 Foundation. Daniels will lead the largest and most inclusive commemoration in U.S. history as the Foundation develops programming and initiatives to activate and unleash the American spirit and demonstrate the lasting durability of the American project.

Joseph C. Daniels has been named president and CEO of the America250 Foundation.
Joseph C. Daniels has been named president and CEO of the America250 Foundation.

Daniels was selected after an open national search of over 400 candidates across industries. He succeeds interim president Scott Hommel, who resumes his role of chief operating officer.

"America250 is laser focused on our mission to inspire the American spirit and engage all Americans in this once-in-a-lifetime initiative," said Daniel M. DiLella, chairman, U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission. "Joe's track record of leadership, his demonstrated commitment to this country and his significant management and fundraising experience will help propel America250 forward as we develop and inspire impactful programs, secure national partners, and raise funds to achieve our vision."

"As someone who loves this country and is deeply patriotic, helping lead America250 is a privilege beyond expectation and presents an unrivaled opportunity to bring this country together," said Daniels. "I have seen first-hand what can happen when Americans come together with limitless compassion for one another, and I am honored to contribute my experience as a leader and coalition builder to elevate our nation's commitment to this daring experiment called democracy."

Daniels brings more than two decades of high-profile national, nonprofit leadership experience to America250. Significantly, he served as the founding president and CEO of the National September 11 Memorial and Museum, where he led the development, planning, design and operational ramp up of both the Memorial and the Museum for 10 years. During his tenure, the institution grew to approximately 500 in-house and contracted personnel and an $80 million budget. The Memorial and Museum flourished under his leadership, becoming a sacred part of the national landscape, and a must-see tourism and educational destination both nationally and internationally.

Following the 9/11 Memorial and Museum, Daniels served as president and CEO of the National Medal of Honor Museum, where he spearheaded the effort to create the United States' first ever institution dedicated to preserving the legacies of the recipients of the country's highest award for valor in combat.

"I had the pleasure of working with Joe at the 9/11 Memorial 10 years ago while serving as Treasurer of the United States and have seen first-hand his ability to successfully develop and execute a large-scale national project that will leave a lasting impact on our country," said Rosie Rios, commissioner, U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission. "His vision and expertise will be tremendous assets for America250 as we look to raise funds and engage as many Americans as possible leading up to 2026."

He has been recognized by numerous organizations for his talent and leadership, including the Aspen Institute as a Henry Crown Fellow, US-Japan Leadership Program Fellow, and a British American Project Fellow.

Daniels holds a J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School and a B.A. in history from Washington University in St. Louis.

About America250
America250 is a multiyear effort to commemorate the semiquincentennial, or 250th anniversary, of the United States. The purpose of the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission, created by Congress, and the corresponding America250 Foundation, is to catalyze a more perfect union by designing and leading the most comprehensive and inclusive celebration in our country's history. America250 represents a coalition of public and private partners all working to create initiatives and programs that honor our first 250 years and inspire Americans to imagine our next 250. The commemoration period began in 2020, culminates on July 4, 2026, and officially concludes in 2027. For more information, visit www.america250.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

(PRNewsfoto/America250)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/joseph-c-daniels-named-president-and-ceo-of-america250-301395509.html

SOURCE America250

