U.S. markets close in 2 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,538.36
    +14.27 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,463.30
    +150.77 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,349.13
    +39.75 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,307.05
    +19.99 (+0.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.23
    +1.64 (+2.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.40
    -4.60 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    -0.30 (-1.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1871
    +0.0025 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2950
    -0.0070 (-0.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3833
    +0.0062 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0000
    -0.0230 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,553.41
    +1,072.87 (+2.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,292.42
    +1.90 (+0.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,163.90
    +14.06 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,543.51
    +92.49 (+0.33%)
     

Joseph D. Zuckerman, MD, FAAOS, Receives American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons' Highest Leadership Honor

·4 min read

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) presented its 2021 William W. Tipton Jr., MD, Leadership Award to Joseph D. Zuckerman, MD, FAAOS.

Joseph D. Zuckerman, MD, FAAOS, receives American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons&#x002019; highest leadership honor.
Joseph D. Zuckerman, MD, FAAOS, receives American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons’ highest leadership honor.

The Tipton Leadership Award recognizes AAOS members who have demonstrated outstanding leadership qualities that have benefitted the orthopaedic community, patients, and/or the American public. The award honors and celebrates the life, accomplishments, and qualities of the late William W. Tipton Jr., MD, an orthopaedic surgeon, educator, and former AAOS chief executive officer.

"Bill was a special man who was always positive, constructive, and trying to push the agenda forward," said Dr. Zuckerman. "To be recognized with this award by the AAOS, an organization I have so much respect and admiration for, is an honor."

Similar to Dr. Tipton, Dr. Zuckerman's life and career has been dedicated to helping grow the prestige of orthopaedic surgery nationally and internationally, according to Dr. Zuckerman's colleague Kenneth A. Egol, MD, FAAOS, of NYU Langone Health.

"I cannot think of a better person to personify the qualities of a Tipton Leadership Award winner," said Dr. Egol. "He is academically, administratively, clinically, and personally an exemplary leader in everything he does."

Dr. Zuckerman is currently the chair of the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at NYU Langone Health where he oversees a group of almost 200 orthopaedic surgeons and the day-to-day operations of programs that include orthopaedic surgery, rheumatology, and rehabilitation. Under Dr. Zuckerman's stewardship, the department has achieved national prominence and received a top-10 ranking in National Institutes of Health funding for basic orthopaedic research.

"Under Dr. Zuckerman's leadership our department has developed a professional curriculum for faculty and trainees that focuses on interpersonal communication skills, ethics, and an overarching commitment to patient safety," said Dr. Egol.

Throughout his 30-year career as a practicing orthopaedic surgeon and teacher, Dr. Zuckerman has helped train and mentor hundreds of residents. He was named Teacher of the Year five times at NYU Langone Medical Center, has been awarded the Distinguished Teaching Medal from New York University, and the Master Educator Award from NYU School of Medicine.

"While Dr. Zuckerman is perhaps one of the most accomplished and influential orthopedic surgeons in the United States, his most impressive accomplishment, in my opinion, is how he's utilized his platform to advance diversity and inclusion in the field of orthopedic surgery," said Julius K. Oni, MD, FAAOS, of John Hopkins University School of Medicine, who studied under Dr. Zuckerman at NYU. "I don't think there are enough words to truly express the impact he's had on me and so many others."

Dr. Zuckerman prioritized promoting diversity in the field of orthopaedics by implementing the use of the AAOS cultural competency training materials for faculty and trainees at NYU, and established a Diversity Committee within orthopaedic surgery, setting a precedent for other departments at NYU Langone Health. Dr. Zuckerman has also been a faculty champion to the NYU School of Medicine LGBT Society.

Dr. Zuckerman's positive influence extends far beyond the walls of NYU. A past president of AAOS, Dr. Zuckerman served as chairman of the Council on Education for AAOS, and president of the American Shoulder and Elbow Surgeons (ASES).

Dr. Zuckerman has served as an ambassador of American orthopaedic surgery in the United States and beyond through the American Orthopaedic Association's (AOA) North American Traveling Fellowship and American-British-Canadian Traveling Fellowship. He mentored at least 10 faculty members in obtaining similar fellowships that have enhanced the prestige of orthopaedic surgery.

Dr. Zuckerman earned his medical degree from the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee. He completed a residency in orthopedic surgery at University of Washington Medical Center and a fellowship in reconstructive surgery at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.

About the AAOS

With more than 39,000 members, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons is the world's largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists. The AAOS is the trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal health. It provides the highest quality, most comprehensive education to help orthopaedic surgeons and allied health professionals at every career level best treat patients in their daily practices. The AAOS is the source for information on bone and joint conditions, treatments and related musculoskeletal health care issues and it leads the health care discussion on advancing quality.

Follow the AAOS on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

(PRNewsfoto/American Academy of Orthopaedic)
(PRNewsfoto/American Academy of Orthopaedic)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/joseph-d-zuckerman-md-faaos-receives-american-academy-of-orthopaedic-surgeons-highest-leadership-honor-301368425.html

SOURCE American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

Recommended Stories

  • AbbVie Stock Dropped After FDA Warning. Analysts Say Selloff Is Overblown.

    The regulator said a class of drug known as JAK inhibitors increased the risk of cancer, serious heart-related events, and death.

  • Here's How You Handle a Volatile Stock Like Cassava Sciences

    Investing in biotech stocks can pay off big, but only if their research pans out. Pay attention to the risk-reward ratio -- and control your greed.

  • These 2 Unstoppable Stocks Just Got a Shot in the Arm

    To say that Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) investors have had a great year would be an understatement. Demand for the companies' coronavirus vaccines has led investors to bid the shares up. Let's examine why Moderna and BioNTech are on track to be even more lucrative stocks to own at the end of this year than they were at the start.

  • Biden Faces Booster Pushback; Israel Hits Record: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Medical experts who advise U.S. regulators on vaccines are chafing at what they perceive as political interference by the Biden administration in the review process of booster shots.U.S. shipments of monoclonal antibody therapeutics have surged during the latest wave of infections, with the government distributing one treatment for every five cases.Israel, one of the world’s most-vaccinated nations, reported record cases amid widespread testing of children ahead of the opening of

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    There are plenty of biotech stocks that are expensive. Here's why they identified AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), and Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ) as biotech stocks that are too cheap to ignore. Keith Speights (AbbVie): Many investors categorize AbbVie as a big pharma stock instead of a biotech stock.

  • AbbVie Stock: Why A New FDA Order Hit It Harder Than Rivals Pfizer, Lilly

    AbbVie stock collapsed Wednesday after the FDA said it would have to add a warning to the label for arthritis drug Rinvoq.

  • Now May Be the Big Moment for These 2 COVID Stocks

    As a result, demand has surged for a particular treatment that wasn't always so popular: monoclonal antibodies. In July, the government shipped five times more antibody treatments to states than it did in the previous month. Now, this may be the big moment for two makers of monoclonal antibodies -- and it's likely to lead to more revenue in the future too.

  • Anthem exec named CEO of CityMD parent company Summit Health

    Anthem executive takes over New Jersey-based health group.

  • INmune Bio Stock Pops As Small-Cap Shows Promise In Alzheimer's Disease

    INmune Bio said its experimental Alzheimer's drug improved markers of inflammation in the brain, and INMB stock popped Thursday.

  • Moderna Begins Submission Process for FDA Approval of Its Covid Booster Shot

    The biotech said the submitted data showed that the booster dose at the 50 ug dose level induced "robust antibody responses against the Delta variant."

  • Is BMY Stock A Buy After A Second-Quarter Beat As Revlimid Rivals Loom?

    Is BMY stock a buy after its second-quarter earnings beat forecasts and as investors look ahead to Revlimid generics?

  • Joe Rogan's COVID treatment blasted by CNN medical analyst: 'He's not helping matters'

    Dr. Jonathan Reiner lamented Rogan’s choice of ‘folk remedies’ but hopes the experience will push him to encourage vaccination.

  • Novartis, NHS England Ink Access Deal For Cholesterol Drug Leqvio

    The U.K. government, NHS England, and Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) unveiled a "world-first" reimbursement deal for providing broader access to anti-cholesterol drug Leqvio (inclisiran) after the U.K.'s healthcare cost agency NICE approved the medicine. The news follows the January 2020 announcement of the deal parameters. The partners are now ready to move into the "implementation phase." After reviewing clinical data from three Phase 3 trials, England's NICE endorsed the drug in patients with a hist

  • With more than 1,300 Americans dying each day from COVID, experts say penalizing the unvaccinated works better than incentives

    Krispy Kreme recently announced that it is doubling its doughnut-a-day offer. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is offering free Avengers comic books to persuade the teen set. According to the New York Times tracker, 1,346 Americans are dying each day from the virus, an increase of 93% over two weeks ago.

  • Israeli coronavirus vaccine booster data gives the U.S. hope

    Preliminary Israeli data shows that coronavirus booster shots quickly spike a person's protection against both severe disease and infection, suggesting that the additional shots could help blunt the virus' spread in the U.S. — although it's very unclear how much.Why it matters: The Biden administration has said that the main rationale for its booster push is to stay ahead of any waning of the vaccines' effectiveness against severe disease. But slowing the spread of the Delta variant would be a w

  • Medicare isn’t as broken as it sounds

    Politicians could fix Medicare's shaky finances, if they had the courage to make a few tough choices.

  • Why A Roche-Partnered Alzheimer's Drug Sent AC Immune Stock Flying

    AC Immune said Tuesday its drug slowed cognitive decline in Alzheimer's patients in a test, and ACIU stock rocketed.

  • Why RedHill Biopharma Stock Jumped on Tuesday

    An analyst on Wall Street thinks the company's commercial and development pipeline has been underestimated.

  • COVID Testing Clinic Spurns Anti-Vaxxer Candace Owens: You Made Pandemic ‘Worse’

    Jason Kempin/GettyThe owner of a private COVID testing clinic turned right-wing provocateur Candace Owens away for spreading COVID misinformation and discouraging mask use, according to a screenshot of an email posted online by Owens.“We cannot support anyone who has pro-actively worked to make this pandemic worse by spreading misinformation, politicizing and DISCOURAGING the wearing of masks and actively dissuading people from receiving life-saving vaccinations,” the owner wrote. “My team and m

  • The mystery of 9/11 first responders and dementia

    More than a decade after the twin towers fell, Ron Kirchner began forgetting things. Buckling his belt. Closing his car door. Once, while visiting a preschool class on the 13th anniversary of 9/11, he even neglected to wear his customary necktie and New York City Fire Department hat. "He was in a panic," says his wife, Dawn. "He used to like to bring the kids something, like coloring books. And he couldn't find anything." This was unlike Ron, who had always been devoted and dutiful. He frequentl