U.S. markets close in 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,452.46
    +56.82 (+1.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,786.15
    +527.83 (+1.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,064.28
    +167.43 (+1.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,260.40
    +41.84 (+1.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.15
    +0.92 (+1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,749.20
    -29.60 (-1.66%)
     

  • Silver

    22.60
    -0.31 (-1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1748
    +0.0052 (+0.45%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4100
    +0.0740 (+5.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3731
    +0.0111 (+0.81%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2850
    +0.5070 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,749.18
    +1,249.30 (+2.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,122.79
    +13.86 (+1.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.35
    -5.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

Joseph Flynn Appointed to Board of Directors of South Street Securities Holdings, Inc.

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- South Street Securities Holdings, Inc. (SSSHI) is pleased to announce that Joseph Flynn has joined our Board of Directors.

South Street Securities Holdings Inc (PRNewsfoto/South Street Securities Holdings, Inc.)
South Street Securities Holdings Inc (PRNewsfoto/South Street Securities Holdings, Inc.)

"Allianz has successfully partnered with South Street for many years and I expect many more good things to come, considering the successful track record, outstanding reputation and experienced management team," said Joseph Flynn, Director, South Street Securities Holdings, Inc.

Mr. Flynn joined South Street Securities as a Board member in 2021. He is an executive at Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty's Alternative Risk Transfer line of business (Allianz) since 1998. At Allianz, Mr. Flynn is responsible for Operations, Claims and Deal Management globally.

He has a wealth of experience in all facets of structured risk transactions both in insurance and financial product form, as well as finance and accounting. Mr. Flynn has been involved with South Street for more than 15 years when Allianz became a South Street shareholder and has helped the firm with structured debt solutions. Prior to joining Allianz, he worked as an accountant at Cap MAC, AIG and Scor. Mr. Flynn holds a master's degree in accounting from Binghamton University.

To learn more about the SSSHI Board of Directors, go to www.sssnyc.com/our-board.

About South Street Securities Holdings, Inc.
South Street Securities Holdings, Inc. is a leading independent provider of specialized financing, capital markets services and capital markets technology solutions to institutional asset managers (including traditional and hedge fund managers), real estate investment trusts ("REITs"), tri party investors, mortgage lenders, midsize and middle market securities broker-dealers, and corporate and government issuers. South Street Securities Holdings, Inc. operates from its New York, NY headquarters and branch offices in North Carolina, Arkansas and the United Kingdom.

Contact
Colleen Judge
colleen.judge@sssnyc.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/joseph-flynn-appointed-to-board-of-directors-of-south-street-securities-holdings-inc-301384269.html

SOURCE South Street Securities Holdings, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • New York: The New Cannabis Capital? Sen. Liz Krueger To Lead 'Nation-Leading' Summit Later This Month

    New York State Sen. Liz Krueger will detail the state's model for cannabis legalization at an upcoming conference, Business of Cannabis, to be held Sept. 29. This will be the first major cannabis summit since the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act (MRTA) was approved in March 2021. Now that New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has completed the formation of the state's marijuana regulatory board with Wednesday's final two appointments, the Empire State is ready to move after months of delay. According

  • Here's Why Eargo Stock Is Imploding Today

    Shares of Eargo (NASDAQ: EAR), a hearing aid manufacturer, are sinking in response to the disclosure of a federal investigation the company made to investors after markets closed on Wednesday. The medical device stock was down 68.5% as of 10:40 a.m. EDT on Thursday. Eargo reported net revenue that rose 44% year over year to $23 million in the second quarter, but a recent SEC disclosure has investors questioning the integrity of the company's sales figures.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    In the face of powerful stock market strength, it's important to focus on the long term for the best results.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest buys more into a pair of sports betting plays and one of its largest holdings that has come under pressure lately.

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • Why These 10 Stocks Are On the Move on Thursday

    In this article we will take a look at the some of notable stocks on the move today. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and go to read Why These 5 Stocks Are On the Move on Thursday. It’s another bullish day on Wall Street as all three major indexes are higher. […]

  • Blackberry rallies on earnings beat, Darden jumps on earnings, Toast surges on debut

    Yahoo Finance Live breaks down which companies are making big moves in the market this morning.

  • Calculating the Intrinsic Value for Lucid Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LCID)

    We are going to take the expected fundamental performance for the company and build a simple discounted cash flow model (valuation), in order to help investors get more clarity on what kind of performance they need to expect from management if they want the stock price to converge with the value of Lucid.

  • When Should You Buy Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)?

    Let's talk about the popular Micron Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MU ). The company's shares received a lot of attention...

  • Why Cathie Wood Is Buying 2 Gene-Editing Stocks but Selling Another

    Cathie Wood believes in the potential of gene editing. It's not surprising that Wood's ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKG) and ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) have invested heavily in several gene-editing stocks. The ARK Innovation ETF recently sold some of its shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT).

  • 3 Attractive Dividend Stocks Whose Dividends Could Double

    These companies have delivered handsome dividend growth and can continue doing so in the years to come.

  • China Evergrande Loses Support of Hong Kong Tycoon Amid Debt Crisis

    Chinese Estates, which is controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Joseph Lau and his wife, Chan Hoi-wan, said it had recently pared its stake in Evergrande and it was seeking shareholder approval to potentially sell the remainder.

  • Why Rite Aid Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) were sinking 8% as of 11:06 a.m. EDT on Thursday. The decline came after the pharmacy chain announced its second-quarter earnings results before the market opened. The company announced an adjusted net loss from continuing operations in the second quarter of $22 million, or $0.41 per share.

  • Investors have lost total confidence in these stocks

    One sector of the market has truly tanked. Here is the ugly, but true data.

  • Why Nio Stock Moved Higher Today

    Nio shares have taken a hit from macro news recently, but some company-specific developments may be pushing it higher today.

  • Why Peloton Interactive Is Tumbling While the Market Is Soaring

    Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were falling 6% in midday trading Wednesday on no specific news related to the connected fitness equipment maker, but following a weeks-long slide in its stock. Peloton stock is now down 45% from its 52-week high and off more than 33% year to date. Doubts persist about the ability of Peloton to continue growing in a post-pandemic world.

  • Plug Power stock surges after Piper Sandler says time to buy, citing ‘tremendous forward momentum’ on green hydrogen plans

    Shares of Plug Power Inc. rallied Thursday, after Piper Sandler analyst Pearce Hammond turned bullish on the hydrogen and fuel cell systems company, citing valuation and "tremendous forward momentum" on its green hydrogen plans.

  • 11 Best Growth Stocks To Buy According To Ray Dalio

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best growth stocks to buy according to Ray Dalio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Growth Stocks To Buy According To Ray Dalio. Billionaire Ray Dalio founded Bridgewater Associates, one of the most successful hedge funds today […]

  • Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR.)?

    Let's talk about the popular Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( LON:RR. ). The company's shares saw a significant share price...

  • Why Salesforce Shares Are Rising Today

    Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE: CRM) is trading higher Thursday morning after the company announced it raised its fiscal year 2022 guidance and initiated fiscal year 2023 guidance. Salesforce now expects its fiscal year 2022 revenue to be in a range of $26.25 billion to $26.35 billion versus the estimate of $26.31 billion. The company initiated fiscal year 2023 revenue guidance of $31.65 billion to $31.8 billion. Salesforce is set to hold its annual Investor Day presentation today at 11 a.m. ET. Sales