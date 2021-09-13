U.S. markets open in 24 minutes

Joseph Ibrahim Joins Regal Healthcare Capital Partners as Managing Director

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal Healthcare Capital Partners ("Regal"), a New York-based healthcare growth equity and buyout firm, is pleased to announce that Joseph Ibrahim has joined the investment team as Managing Director.

Regal Healthcare Capital Partners Logo
Regal Healthcare Capital Partners Logo

Mr. Ibrahim joins Regal with fifteen years of successful middle market healthcare private equity experience, including responsibilities in deal sourcing, oversight of deal execution and portfolio management. Joseph will lead Regal's efforts to develop and nurture key relationships with intermediary, independent sponsor, and executive audiences to identify promising investment opportunities. Prior to joining Regal, he was a Managing Partner with MBF Healthcare Partners and focused primarily on investments in multi-site healthcare services buy and build strategies. Prior to MBF Healthcare Partners, Joseph worked at The Riverside Company and was responsible for the evaluation of healthcare acquisitions in North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. Mr. Ibrahim received a B.A. from Vanderbilt University and MBA from Wake Forest University – Babock Graduate School of Management.

"We are thrilled to welcome Joseph to Regal as we continue to grow our platform and scale our team," said David Kim, MD, Co-Founder and General Partner of Regal. "Joseph is a proven investor in healthcare services and brings significant experience sourcing and growing businesses in our core focus sectors."

Regal Co-Founder and General Partner Jon Santemma added, "I have known Joseph for over 10 years in both a professional and personal capacity and am thrilled to be able to work with him to expand Regal's capabilities. We are excited to have him join our team and are confident that he will be an invaluable resource to Regal and the companies in which we invest."

About Regal

Regal Healthcare Capital Partners ("Regal") is a New York-based growth equity and buyout firm focused exclusively on lower-middle market healthcare services companies. Regal partners with leading-edge healthcare entrepreneurs in need of financial investment and strategic, operational, and managerial expertise. Regal and its co-founders, Dr. David Kim and Jon Santemma, bring a unique combination of operational and transactional experience to healthcare services companies to help realize their growth potential.

For more information, please visit www.regalhcp.com.

Contact Info:
Regal Investor Relations
212-393-4790
regalinvestorrelations@regalhcp.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/joseph-ibrahim-joins-regal-healthcare-capital-partners-as-managing-director-301373348.html

SOURCE Regal Healthcare Capital Partners

