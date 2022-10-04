Joseph Manfredi of GMP Systems Wins Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Award

LONDON, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joseph Manfredi of GMP Systems has been named in the Business Worldwide Magazine 2022 CEO Awards.

The Awards are a celebration of innovative, inspirational business leaders from all over the world, across a vast range of industries. Rather than celebrating the overall achievements of a company, as many business awards do, here the spotlight is on the individuals who lead them. The aim is to give worthy business leaders the recognition they deserve, while inspiring others to achieve similar successes in their own fields.

Joseph Manfredi was the outright winner in his category, being named 'Industrial Engineering CEO of the Year - USA'.

In a career spanning almost 50 years, he has helped some of the world's best known pharmaceutical companies deliver their products to market. His New Jersey based company GMP Systems uses an innovative blend of science, technology, and engineering to help these companies navigate the complex industry and bring their products to patients faster than ever before.

Mr Manfredi himself began his career as an engineer, and he's now widely known as a leader in his field. His work involves designing systems, overseeing fabrication and installation, troubleshooting, training, and consulting for most of the world's major pharmaceutical and healthcare manufacturers.

GMP Systems is renowned for its exceptional customer service. Mr Manfredi and his team have proven time and time again that they are driven by helping clients get their systems validated and qualified as quickly and efficiently as possible. As a leading instructor of orbital welding technology for pharmaceutical, cosmetic, food, beverage, and personal care applications, he also delivers seminars around the USA and beyond.

GMP Systems' comprehensive understanding of the industry regulatory requirements, as well as the associated enforcement policies and practices helps its clients throughout the design, construction and implementation of new systems. That information must be appropriately interpreted and integrated into design documents and then applied throughout construction to allow for a properly validatable system.

Story continues

To find out more about GMP Systems, its products, and services, visit the company website at www.gmpsystems.com.

Further information about the Business Worldwide CEO Awards can be found at https://www.bwmonline.com/awards/the-ceo-awards-2022/

About Business Worldwide Magazine

Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enable an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers, and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.

Contact:

David Jones

Awards Department

E: david@bwmonline.com

T: +44-2079935951

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/joseph-manfredi-of-gmp-systems-wins-business-worldwide-magazine-ceo-award-301639850.html

SOURCE Business Worldwide Magazine