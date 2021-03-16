How Joseph Tully, California Attorney, Is Revolutionizing the Fight for Justice
SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2021 / Joseph Tully and the team at Tully & Weiss Attorneys at Law are far from new faces in the California legal scene. It is a firm with a combined five decades of criminal defense experience, and a passion for seeking justice for their clients. They believe in fighting "for something," rather than "against something." They champion justice, truth, and a better world, rather than against vilified opponents in the courtroom. This is just one quality that sets them apart from other law firms, and no one represents this trailblazing spirit more than the firm's founding partner, Tully himself.
Joseph Tully grew up in the East Bay, fifteen miles from Oakland. He attended UC Davis for undergrad and Golden Gate University in San Francisco for law school. He passed the bar and began practicing in 1999, working as a public defender in Fresno. Cutting his teeth in a high volume, high pressure system like Fresno County, Tully soon garnered a reputation for overcoming massive odds in jury trials.
After two years there, Tully went into private practice as a criminal defense attorney, and has since tried approximately 75 jury trials. Tully has an impressive win ratio more comparable to well-funded state prosecutors who are expected to win over 90% of their cases. By contrast, a defense attorney winning over 30% of their cases would be hailed as a genius. He also has earned a Criminal Law Specialist certification from the California State Bar, a recognition which less than 1% of California lawyers possess. Tully brings a level of expertise and meticulousness to each trial he partakes in. Tully has dedicated himself to perfecting his practice through "constant and never-ending improvement." With over 20 years of law under his belt, he has now turned his focus towards replicating his successes through expanding his law firm to help more people.
Tully has a vision for the future of law, and for his own firm down the road. Like a trusted brand whose product is prepared and handled the same across each location, Tully wants to spread his unique practice techniques, as well as his legal philosophy, to every office that he maintains in the California area, to ensure that each client receives top-notch representation from the attorneys in his firm. This is an idea that has not been done before, with the insular Johnny Cochran and Robert Kardashian types being the norm. It is something Tully, however, is passionate about seeing to fruition.
Tully is a trusted criminal law expert sought by various news programs and media outlets for commentary and analysis of legal issues of the day. He has appeared on Fox, CourtTV, NBC, and the LA Times. In 2018, he published a tell-all book about the California criminal justice system, "California - State of Collusion." The book surged to the top of Amazon's charts upon release. It was his biggest moment of offering his voice to the general public, explaining the state's criminal justice system from his own studied perspective, and exploring its shocking history of systemic failures, uncaring egos, and burning injustice. The book exemplifies Tully's passion for creating a more just society, something he believes can be achieved in the coming future, and he's prepared to work for it - giving everything that he's got to ensure that it happens.
While maintaining the fight for justice, Tully is also adamant about ensuring the quality of life for his employees and his community. From Tully's own words, "Why not use a business to help people? We help our clients and we also help the community through our charitable contributions." Tully is dedicated to providing his employees with fair compensation, healthcare, dental insurance, and a positive workspace. To top that all off, after taking care of his employees and the firm's financial obligations, Tully ensures that 10 percent of his firm's earnings are put back into the community through charity. Tully is a wonderful antithesis to the greedy lawyer caricature, and this is a large part of why he is the perfect person to spread his vision of quality legal representation across the state of California. The more attorneys like Tully, the better. He wants to see honest justice delivered through the state and is working hard to see that starts with his flagship firm.
Joseph Tully started his legal career from humble beginnings as a rookie public defender in Fresno. Now, he is looking to elevate the Californian legal system with a network of attorneys under his mentorship, in the hope to shape justice in the state for the better. Tully & Weiss will be a law firm to look out for in years to come, as Joseph Tully cements himself as a rising leader in California justice. Contact Joseph and his team at www.tully-weiss.com.
