Josh.ai & Kaleidescape Partner to Curate the Ultimate Luxury Cinema Experience

The Home Theater now has a complete voice-automated solution for viewers to seamlessly enjoy the art of filmmaking like never before.

DENVER and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Josh.ai, the leader in AI for the custom home, and Kaleidescape, maker of the ultimate movie player, have announced a strategic partnership to transform home cinema. Deep-linking integration with Kaleidescape enables Josh.ai's proprietary voice control to launch any title saved to a client's content library. Kaleidescape customers are now empowered with contextual voice commands, like:

Josh.ai, the leader in AI for the custom home, and Kaleidescape, maker of the ultimate movie player, have announced a strategic partnership to transform home cinema. Deep-linking integration with Kaleidescape enables Josh.ai’s proprietary voice control to launch any title saved to a client’s content library.

"Ok Josh, watch Indiana Jones!"

Like magic, Josh.ai capably adjusts the theater's lights, closes the drapes, drops the screen, and launches the film on Kaleidescape – Engaging the audience with a newfound sense of freedom and joy when launching their cinematic experience.

Kaleidescape is the only digital provider of movies with lossless audio and full reference video, elevating every component in a client's theater. Josh.ai now provides intuitive and limitless access to a customer's movie library however is most convenient. The elegantly designed Josh.ai app's remote UI offers navigational control of Kaleidescape menus and enables clients to create their own magical scenes, like "Movie Night," to set the perfect cinematic mood. Kaleidescape and Josh.ai increase the quality and accessibility of the home theater for every member of the family.

Once Josh.ai is deployed, each Kaleidescape device is automatically detected on the network along with its downloaded content. As part of the Josh.ai AV setup workflow, Kaleidescape Stratos are configurable as input sources to be routed across applicable video zones. Beyond native control in a standalone Josh.ai and Kaleidescape-powered home theater, Josh.ai can also control Kaleidescape players when they are routed through Crestron SIMPL, Crestron Home, and Control4 video distribution.

In addition to the efficiency of contextual voice automation, Kaleidescape partners will be comforted by Josh.ai's strong stance as a privacy-focused voice assistant, purpose-built for professionally installed smart home systems. Clients will have peace of mind knowing that Josh.ai is committed to providing a delightful and inclusive voice experience without sharing or selling user data for marketing purposes.

Dealers interested in learning more can join a one-on-one Q&A webinar with Josh.ai CEO, Alex Capecelatro and Kaleidescape CEO, Tayloe Stansbury on the partnership this Friday, September 16th at 3pm EST / 12pm PST: https://tinyurl.com/yck952mv

"Josh.ai's direct deep-linking integration with Kaleidescape content is just a glimpse at what the future of automation and contextual voice control can deliver to the home cinema experience," says Tayloe Stansbury, CEO, Kaleidescape. "The ability to watch a Kaleidescape film and customize your movie night with a simple voice command is an exciting and functional new offering for our customers, and we are delighted to be partnering with Josh.ai to raise the bar for convenience and immersion in home theaters."

"Our vision with Josh.ai is to offer simple, secure, and magical experiences for interacting with the smart home. The combination of Kaleidescape's premium cinematic content and Josh.ai's natural voice control elevates every aspect of the home theater to offer an unparalleled experience," says Alex Capecelatro, CEO, Josh.ai. "Our relationship with Kaleidescape illustrates Josh.ai's continued commitment to the custom channel and I am thrilled that this is just the start of our close strategic partnership."

About Kaleidescape ( www.kaleidescape.com/ )

Kaleidescape is the ultimate movie player. Kaleidescape elevates every other component in your theater, with higher-fidelity video source material, lossless audio, and integrative cues to control lighting, shading, seating, lenses, and screen masking. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Kaleidescape builds its products in the USA and sells exclusively through custom installers.

About Josh.ai

Founded in 2015, Josh.ai is a Denver based company creating platforms and products that enable true natural interaction with technology in everyday life. With a focus on AI, machine learning, and intuitive design, the mission at Josh.ai is to transform how we live in our environments. To learn more about how Josh.ai powers simple, private, and magical smart home experiences, visit www.josh.ai or email press@josh.ai.

CONTACT: Josh Gershman, josh.gershman@kaleidescape.com.

