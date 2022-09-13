U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,936.25
    +5.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,137.00
    +34.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,045.00
    +8.50 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,836.80
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.79
    +0.48 (+0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,712.70
    -4.70 (-0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    19.33
    -0.16 (-0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9976
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4220
    +0.0600 (+1.78%)
     

  • Vix

    27.27
    +3.40 (+14.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1500
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5660
    -0.0790 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,122.99
    -2,201.29 (-9.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    476.78
    -45.92 (-8.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.86
    -87.17 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,868.21
    -746.42 (-2.61%)
     

Josh Crowder, Marketing Director for The Casino @ Dania Beach, "The new module in the QCI Platform, QCI Connect, is amazing. I think everyone should take it for a test drive."

·2 min read

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quick Custom Intelligence ("QCI") announced the release of version 5.1. The new release of the QCI Platform will incorporate a new module, QCI Connect. With QCI Connect, hosts can send customized emails to their book of business through the QCI Host tool, track the results and know that Can-Spam rules are being followed, thus alleviating the concern of possible fines.

QCI Logo (PRNewsfoto/Quick Custom Intelligence)
QCI Logo (PRNewsfoto/Quick Custom Intelligence)

"We are very excited to begin using the new QCI Connect module. Giving the ability to be able to send customizable templated emails to our hosts and have the results tracked within the QCI tool will greatly increase the efficiency of our host team. The team at the Casino @ Dania Beach are looking forward to using this and all of the other great features in the 5.1 release," said Josh Crowder, Marketing Director for The Casino @ Dania Beach.

CEO of QCI, Dr. Ralph Thomas, stated "We have listened to the feedback from the QCI Community and developed QCI Connect as a result. QCI Connect provides a much needed automation and management tool allowing hosts to interact with their players in a colorful and effective way."

ABOUT The Casino @ Dania Beach

Featuring the newest and hottest slot machines, live Poker tables, nationally known recording artists and comedians, simulcast lounge and sports bar and dining, The Casino @ Dania Beach offers a gaming and entertainment experience like no other. Plus, it is a proud participant of the Broward County Safe & Clean Pledge. www.CasinoDaniaBeach.com

ABOUT QCI

The QCI Platform aligns player development, marketing and gaming with powerful real-time operational tools developed for the gaming and hospitality industries. QCI has installed their ground-breaking, highly configured software in over 65 casino resorts in North America and over 4,000 sites worldwide. QCI products provide tooling for gaming operators managing over $20 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, these products are built on the QCI Platform, a best-in-class on-premises, hybrid or cloud-based technology that enables fully coordinated activities across gaming or hospitality operations. This data-driven software allows for quick, informed decisions in the ever-changing world of the casino industry and assists casinos in their efforts to optimize resources and profits, manage marketing campaigns and increase customer loyalty. QCI was founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno. Based in San Diego, QCI also has offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas & Phoenix. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715 www.QuickCustomIntelligence.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/josh-crowder-marketing-director-for-the-casino--dania-beach-the-new-module-in-the-qci-platform-qci-connect-is-amazing-i-think-everyone-should-take-it-for-a-test-drive-301623755.html

SOURCE Quick Custom Intelligence

Recommended Stories

  • Bobby Petrino makes his return to Arkansas & the midnight yell stirs up trouble

    Dan Wetzel and Pat Forde have a big show in store today. There are big week 3 matchups, an Brian Ferentz gets trolled, and Bobby Petrino returns to face Arkansas

  • No women or minorities now run Atlantic City casinos

    With the departure of the head of the Tropicana, none of Atlantic City's nine casinos is now led by a woman or a Black person — a rapid change from the diverse leadership of the city's casinos just two years ago. Jacqueline Grace left her job as senior vice president and general manager of the Tropicana in late July after nearly two years in the top role there. Grace was the last of a group of four women, two of them Black, who ran Atlantic City casinos just two years ago.

  • 'Frankly shocking': Inquiry says Star unfit to hold Sydney casino licence

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Star Entertainment Group, Australia's second biggest casino operator, has been found unfit to hold a casino licence in Sydney after an inquiry into alleged breaches of anti-money laundering laws and criminal infiltration released its report. Australia's New South Wales (NSW) state gambling regulator on Tuesday said the report has identified "systemic governance, risk and cultural failures" at the Sydney casino of Star.

  • Panel discussion on Atlantic City casino smoking is scrapped

    Whether casinos should continue to allow smoking is a contentious issue in numerous states, particularly New Jersey, where the governor and more than half the state Legislature supports a bill to ban indoor smoking in gambling halls. A now-cancelled discussion between a casino executive and smoking foes was shaping up to be a highlight of a major gambling conference later this month in Atlantic City, and would've been the first detailed public airing of the issue.

  • Novavax's COVID-19 booster is now authorized in Europe

    Shares of Novavax Inc. were up 2.4% in trading on Monday after the company said its COVID-19 booster has been authorized in Europe for adults. Novavax's stock has declined 77.3% so far this year, while the S&P 500 is down 14.6%.

  • Credit Suisse exec: Swiss bank not main focus for cost savings

    Credit Suisse's Swiss unit has become more efficient and growth focused in recent years and will thus be hit less by restructuring and cost savings than other parts of the bank, its head said in a media interview published on Tuesday. "We will also make some cuts within the broader cost savings programme, but overall we are not top of the list of priorities for adjustments," he said. Reuters reported earlier this month that around 5,000 jobs could be cut at Credit Suisse as part of a cost reduction drive.

  • KBR's Winning Spree Continues, Gets AFHE Maintenance Contract

    The contract entails KBR's support of DLA combining digital technology and domain knowledge for the AFHE sites.

  • Is Taylor Morrison A More Appealing Housing Stock Than Meritage Homes?

    Let's see if Meritage Homes (MTH) or Taylor Morrison (TMHC) is a better housing stock.

  • Should Value Investors Buy Quanex Building Products (NX) Stock?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • Institutional Investors Are 'Looking for Yield': FalconX CEO

    While institutional investors are being cautious in the short term, FalconX CEO Raghu Yarlagadda says investors are "not stopping their work with digital assets." In fact, "they're looking for yield" with the upcoming Ethereum Merge.

  • Icon PLC (ICLR) Surges 3%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

    Icon PLC (ICLR) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions for the stock doesn't suggest further strength down the road.

  • 3 Stocks To Watch In Today's Stock Market, Including Dow Jones Energy Giant Chevron

    Among the top stocks to buy and watch, Dow Jones energy giant Chevron is approaching a new buy point in today's stock market rally.

  • Not So Great Expectations: The Risk to Dimming Views on Earnings

    Let's take a sober look at what's likely for the rest of the year and what it means for investors.

  • Wells Fargo CFO says there will be stress as economy slows

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Wells Fargo & Co is seeing loan growth moderating after strong growth so far this year and witnessing downward pressure on mortgage revenue as consumers feel the effect of higher interest rates, its chief financial officer said on Tuesday. His comments came after the chief financial officer of U.S. Bancorp said at the same conference on Monday that he expects a 30% to 35% drop in mortgage revenue in the third quarter from the second quarter as the housing market slows. "The Fed is tightening a little bit more than what we were expecting," said PNC Financial Services Group Chief Financial Officer Robert Reilly.

  • Goldman Sachs Is Preparing Layoffs. Tech Isn’t the Only Industry Cutting Jobs.

    Goldman Sachs is putting together a plan to lay off employees, according to media reports, becoming one of the first major U.S. big banks to cut workers. Goldman Sachs (ticker: GS ), which could let go of employees as soon as next week, had paused its program of rightsizing the workforce during Covid-19; it would typically lay off 1% to 5% of its employees based on performance and other factors every year, according to the Times. Technology companies were the first to lay off employees.

  • Adobe Earnings Preview: Will ADBE Get its Mojo Back with the Quarterly Release?

    Trading 47% off its highs, it will be important to see if the company's demand in cloud computing was able to be sustained.

  • Nio Stock A Buy? 'Top China EV Pick' Eyes New Buy Point As Models, Markets Ramp Up

    The Chinese EV startup sees deliveries recovering. Here's what NIO earnings and chart say about buying Nio stock now.

  • Porsche Is Worth Much Less Than What’s Being Touted, HSBC Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Analysts at HSBC Holdings Plc poured cold water on the lofty valuations being assigned to Volkswagen AG’s Porsche unit ahead of a share sale by the sportscar-maker that’s set to be one of Europe’s biggest initial public offerings. Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetStock Rout Deepens as Inflation Woes Hit Sentiment: Markets WrapUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse to

  • Looking for Stocks with Positive Earnings Momentum? Check Out These 2 Medical Names

    The Zacks Earnings ESP is a great way to find potential earnings surprises. Why investors should take advantage now.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stocks Dive On Call For Biggest Fed Rate Hike In 40 Years; Apple, Tesla Tumble

    The stock market sold off Tuesday as a hot inflation report spurred calls for the biggest Fed rate hike since the early 1980s. Apple, Tesla, Nvidia skidded.