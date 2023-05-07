JOST Werke SE (ETR:JST) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see JOST Werke SE (ETR:JST) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. In other words, investors can purchase JOST Werke's shares before the 12th of May in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 16th of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be €1.40 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed €1.40 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, JOST Werke has a trailing yield of approximately 2.8% on its current stock price of €50.1. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether JOST Werke's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see JOST Werke paying out a modest 35% of its earnings. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Over the last year it paid out 66% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see JOST Werke has grown its earnings rapidly, up 30% a year for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last five years, JOST Werke has lifted its dividend by approximately 23% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

To Sum It Up

Is JOST Werke an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Earnings per share have grown at a nice rate in recent times and over the last year, JOST Werke paid out less than half its earnings and a bit over half its free cash flow. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

In light of that, while JOST Werke has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For example, we've found 3 warning signs for JOST Werke that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

