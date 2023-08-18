JOST Werke SE Just Recorded A 17% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

JOST Werke SE (ETR:JST) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 3.7% to €47.15 in the week after its latest second-quarter results. Revenues were €330m, approximately in line with expectations, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) performed substantially better. EPS of €1.40 were also better than expected, beating analyst predictions by 17%. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Following last week's earnings report, JOST Werke's five analysts are forecasting 2023 revenues to be €1.30b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to increase 2.6% to €4.61. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of €1.30b and earnings per share (EPS) of €4.74 in 2023. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a small dip in their earnings per share forecasts.

The average price target fell 5.5% to €61.40, with reduced earnings forecasts clearly tied to a lower valuation estimate. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values JOST Werke at €80.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at €46.00. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that revenue is expected to slow, with a forecast annualised decline of 0.5% by the end of 2023. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 14% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 3.5% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - JOST Werke is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for JOST Werke. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Although our data does suggest that JOST Werke's revenue is expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

