JOST Werke SE's (ETR:JST) CEO Compensation Is Looking A Bit Stretched At The Moment

JOST Werke's Annual General Meeting to take place on 11th of May

Salary of €724.0k is part of CEO Joachim Durr's total remuneration

Total compensation is 38% above industry average

JOST Werke's total shareholder return over the past three years was 101% while its EPS grew by 21% over the past three years

CEO Joachim Durr has done a decent job of delivering relatively good performance at JOST Werke SE (ETR:JST) recently. This is something shareholders will keep in mind as they cast their votes on company resolutions such as executive remuneration in the upcoming AGM on 11th of May. However, some shareholders may still want to keep CEO compensation within reason.

Comparing JOST Werke SE's CEO Compensation With The Industry

According to our data, JOST Werke SE has a market capitalization of €737m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth €1.6m over the year to December 2022. Notably, that's an increase of 23% over the year before. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at €724k.

On comparing similar companies from the German Machinery industry with market caps ranging from €363m to €1.5b, we found that the median CEO total compensation was €1.1m. This suggests that Joachim Durr is paid more than the median for the industry.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary €724k €620k 46% Other €849k €656k 54% Total Compensation €1.6m €1.3m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 52% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 48% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that JOST Werke allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

A Look at JOST Werke SE's Growth Numbers

Over the past three years, JOST Werke SE has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 21% per year. Its revenue is up 20% over the last year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. It's also good to see decent revenue growth in the last year, suggesting the business is healthy and growing. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has JOST Werke SE Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 101%, over three years, would leave most JOST Werke SE shareholders smiling. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

To Conclude...

Given that the company's overall performance has been reasonable, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the upcoming AGM. Still, not all shareholders might be in favor of a pay raise to the CEO, seeing that they are already being paid higher than the industry.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. We did our research and spotted 3 warning signs for JOST Werke that investors should look into moving forward.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

