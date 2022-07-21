Jourdan Upsizes Private Placement Financing

Jourdan Resources Inc.

TORONTO, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOURDAN RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: JOR; OTCQB: JORF, FRA:2JR1) (“Jourdan” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that as a result of increased investor demand the Company is increasing its previously announced private placement financing (the “Initial Offering”) of common shares issued on a flow-through basis (the “Flow-Through Shares”) from up to 10,000,000 Flow-Through Shares to up to 14,000,000 Flow-Through Shares at a price of $0.10 per Flow-Through Share, for aggregate gross proceeds from the issuance of both units and Flow-Through Shares of up to $2.4 million (the “Upsized Offering”). For more information about the Initial Offering and details of the units to be issued thereunder, please see the Company’s press release dated June 29, 2022, which is available under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Closing of the Upsized Offering is expected to occur by the end of July 2022. All securities issued in connection with the Upsized Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four-months and one day. Completion of the Upsized Offering is subject to a number of conditions, including without limitation, receipt of TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) approval. Finder’s fees may be paid to eligible finders in accordance with the policies of the TSXV consisting of a cash commission equal to up to 9% of the gross proceeds raised under the Upsized Offering and finder warrants (“Finder Warrants”) in an amount equal to up to 9% of the number of Units and Flow-Through Shares sold pursuant to the Upsized Offering. Each Finder Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing date of the Upsized Offering. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the issuance of the Units and the Flow-Through Shares for working capital and general corporate purposes and to fund exploration expenditures on its Vallee, Preissac-La Corne, and Baillargé lithium mining properties.

About Jourdan Resources

Jourdan Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior mining exploration company trading under the symbol “JOR” on the TSX Venture Exchange and “2JR1” on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, production, and development of mining properties. The Company’s properties are in Quebec, Canada, primarily in the spodumene-bearing pegmatites of the La Corne Batholith, around North American Lithium’s producing Quebec Lithium Mine.

For more information:

www.jourdaninc.com

Rene Bharti, Chief Executive Officer and President

Email: info@jourdaninc.com

Phone: (416) 861-5800

Cautionary statements

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Upsized Offering, including the Company’s intended use of proceeds, closing conditions and timing and other matters relating thereto. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Jourdan to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: receipt of necessary approvals; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future mineral prices; accidents, labour disputes and shortages and other risks of the mining industry. Although Jourdan has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Jourdan does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

