Journeo Insiders May Regret Not Buying More, Market Cap Hits UK£31m

Insiders who bought Journeo plc (LON:JNEO) stock in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The company's market value increased by UK£3.2m as a result of the stock's 12% gain over the same period. Put another way, the original UK£171k acquisition is now worth UK£311k.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Journeo Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO & Executive Director Russell Singleton bought UK£105k worth of shares at a price of UK£1.05 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of UK£1.91. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

While Journeo insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Journeo

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Journeo insiders own 21% of the company, worth about UK£6.6m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Journeo Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Journeo shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Journeo and their transactions don't cause us concern. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Journeo (including 3 which are a bit concerning).

