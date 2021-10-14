U.S. markets close in 5 hours 30 minutes

Journey Biosciences and Cardinal Health OptiFreight® Logistics Collaborate to Improve Long-Term Diabetes Care

·4 min read
LEBANON, N.H., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Journey Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company with an innovative proactive diagnostic screening technology for high risk kidney complications, including Diabetic Kidney Disease (DKD), today announced a collaboration with Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) OptiFreight® Logistics that will increase control and visibility across every transportation modality. The collaboration will deliver Journey Biosciences' critical, first-of-its-kind NaviDKD medical diagnostics screening technology to the point-of-care where innovative testing and risk evaluation takes place using cutting-edge proprietary algorithms, which will enable healthcare providers to more proactively diagnose and manage long-term complications associated with diabetes.

"For years, diabetes has been a reactive conversation," said Adam Graybill, president and CEO of Journey Biosciences. "Healthcare providers have been challenged to react to what has already happened or is happening real-time, including past test results, scores and levels. Our innovative NaviDKD screening technology changes this conversation from reactive to proactive by delivering a solution specifically for DKD that allows health care professionals to eliminate or reduce risks by catching them early-on. Across diabetes management, Journey Biosciences sees fast, predictable product transport and delivery as an increasingly critical need, which is why we're excited to have OptiFreight® Logistics as part of our solution."

OptiFreight® Logistics delivers complete logistics management for the healthcare industry. As Journey Biosciences expands across the industry, OptiFreight® Logistics will provide customized logistics solutions with increased visibility for critical healthcare deliveries to enhance the diagnostic screening process.

"We're proud to partner with Journey Biosciences to help expand their critical work improving diabetes care," said Jonathan Kernya, director, Non-Acute – Cardinal Health OptiFreight® Logistics. "We believe in this mission and are confident our relationship with Journey Biosciences will strengthen the fight against a disease that has unique needs and, unfortunately, touches so many."

Journey Biosciences' mission is to fundamentally improve diabetes care by providing health care professionals and people with diabetes the necessary diagnostic screening tools to proactively manage and prevent high risk complications associated with DKD.

"As one of the industry's leading logistics providers, we're confident that OptiFreight® Logistics will enhance our ability to provide fast, predictable and accurate insights on patients' risk profiles for DKD and convenient lab screenings that fit into existing standards of care, creating an improved opportunity to expand the conversation about more proactive diabetes management and care," Graybill said.

About Cardinal Health OptiFreight® Logistics
Cardinal Health OptiFreight® Logistics is a leading provider of total healthcare logistics. Using a comprehensive suite of tech-enabled, tailored solutions with access to committed experts, predictive data and analytics and innovative insights, OptiFreight® Logistics helps its customers gain control over freight spend and be prepared for what's ahead. With a legacy rooted in successfully navigating complex healthcare supply chains, it has saved its customers hundreds of millions in supply chain costs. For more information, visit cardinalhealth.com/optifreight.

About Cardinal Health
Cardinal Health is a distributor of pharmaceuticals, a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products, and a provider of performance and data solutions for health care facilities. With 50 years in business, operations in more than 35 countries and approximately 44,000 employees globally, Cardinal Health is essential to care. Information about Cardinal Health is available at cardinalhealth.com.

About Journey Biosciences, Inc.
Journey Biosciences is a biotechnology company utilizing blood based predictive biomarkers to proactively identify risk factors associated with complications from diabetes, starting with kidney disease. Founded by Dr. Paul Beisswenger, a 40-year practicing endocrinologist and Professor Emeritus at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth, Journey Biosciences' clinically validated, patented, laboratory developed test (LDT) NaviDKD diagnostic screening technology is the first of its kind, and Journey Biosciences is the only company currently focused on diagnostic screening for kidney complications associated with diabetes.

Journey Biosciences' mission is to fundamentally improve diabetes care by providing health care professionals and people with diabetes the necessary diagnostic screening tools to proactively manage and prevent high risk complications associated with diabetes.

Know your risks. Change your life.

Learn more about Journey Biosciences by visiting www.journeybio.life.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/journey-biosciences-and-cardinal-health-optifreight-logistics-collaborate-to-improve-long-term-diabetes-care-301400367.html

SOURCE Journey Biosciences, Inc.

