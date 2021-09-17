U.S. markets close in 6 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,466.80
    -6.95 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,707.26
    -44.06 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,153.48
    -28.44 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,232.91
    -1.54 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.75
    -0.86 (-1.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.50
    -5.20 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    22.67
    -0.13 (-0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1762
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3670
    +0.0360 (+2.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3786
    -0.0010 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0320
    +0.3140 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,315.20
    -657.74 (-1.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,203.77
    -21.77 (-1.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,036.62
    +9.14 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.71 (+0.58%)
     

Journey Clinical raises $3M to allow psychotherapists to prescribe psychedelics

Mike Butcher
·3 min read

Psychedelics companies are all the rage right now. Compass Pathways is working with the magic mushroom compound psilocybin to treat depression. It’s has raised $290 million in total. Atai Life Sciences — backed by PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel — brought in $258 million from its IPO. In the tech space, this has not gone unnoticed and the same business models that have been used in other platforms for health and wellness startups are coming to psychedelics.

The latest is Journey Clinical, based out of NYC, which has raised a $3 million seed round led by San Francisco VC firm Fifty Years. Also participating were Neo Kuma Ventures, Palo Santo, PsyMed Ventures, Lionheart Ventures, Christina Sass co-founder of Andela, ​​Edvard Engesæth, MD co-founder of Nurx and, Hans Gangeskar co-founder of Nurx.

Journey joins other startups in the space looking at psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy, where ketamine is used to treat depression, anxiety, PTSD, and trauma, known as ketamine-assisted psychotherapy (KAP). Miami-based startup NUE Life Health raised a $3.3 million seed round for the same purpose back in June. There is also Field Trip and Mindbloom playing in this space.

These startups are pushing at an open door on depression and anxiety. Pre-COVID-19, the National Center for Health Statistics estimated some 50 million Americans were fighting the afflictions. The pandemic has of course exacerbated this issue, with those figures doubling, by some estimates.

It's still an early market. Journey says the market landscape for legal psychedelic therapies is very disparate, with over a million licensed mental health professionals lacking the infrastructure to offer these treatments as they lack access to prescribing clinicians. On the flip side, patients struggle to find psychotherapists who can prescribe psychedelics as treatment.

Journey says it has a “decentralized clinic model” that allows psychotherapists to offer legal psychedelic therapy treatments in their practice, starting with ketamine. The way it works is that Journey takes care of the pharmacology side, while psychotherapists that sign up to the platform take care of the psychotherapy of the patient. The treatment plans are then customized to meet the patient’s needs.

Jonathan Sabbagh, co-founder and CEO, was previously diagnosed with PTSD, but after discovering psychedelics, he went back to school to study clinical psychology, and went on to co-found Journey. He said: “We are on the verge of a paradigm shift in the field of mental health. Psychedelic-assisted psychotherapies are one of the most promising new means of treatment available; they will allow clinicians to tackle the growing global mental health crisis we are facing.”

Speaking to TechCrunch he added: “When we asked what was the main bottleneck for therapists to offer KAP to their patients, the #1 response was access to a prescribing doctor. Our alpha test group confirmed that guaranteeing access to a trained medical team and building a robust care management system would solve an essential bottleneck of mainstream adoption for KAP.”

Journey has two revenue streams. Psychotherapists pay them a $200 monthly membership fee which gives them access to a number of services including and access to the prescriber, an EHR (achieved through a white label), a KAP training (training materials created by a specialized training company), a profile on Journey’s directory, and a community of peers. Patients pay journey for medical services. They pay $250 for the intake consultation and $150 for follow-up consultations.

Ela Madej, Founding Partner at Fifty Years, said: “I dream of a world where those of us affected by trauma, anxiety, or depression don’t have to fall into learned helplessness. We're lucky that powerful psychedelic treatments for the mind exist, but they need to be delivered responsibly, with proper screening, protocols, and follow-up. We've been incredibly impressed by Journey Clinical's ambitious plan to empower psychotherapists to better treat their existing patients."

The team also comprises Kyle Lapidus MD, Ph.D., who has over 20 years as a board-certified psychiatrist and has extensive experience working with ketamine; and Brigitte Gordon DNP a professor at Columbia University and also works for the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS.)

Recommended Stories

  • What is Distress Tolerance? A Therapist Explains Why It's Your Easy Pandemic-Era Coping Tool

    It’s part of a school of therapy known as Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) that offers practical solutions to lingering discomforts, whether you’re struggling with minor irritability or major depression. Karol Darsa: There are two DBT skills you can use. It helps you pay attention to that is happening inside you (your thoughts, feelings and body sensations) in nonjudgmental ways.

  • 6 reasons why we're not returning to the office - ever

    Goodbye, horrible commute, hello pandemic puppies!

  • Meet the first Miss Great Britain contestant in history to compete with no make-up

    Elle Seline is the first contestant to run for Miss Great Britain without wearing any make-up.

  • Is Moderna Winning on Vaccine Efficacy?

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) hold the top spots in the coronavirus vaccine market. It reported efficacy of 85% against severe disease in clinical trials. One in particular suggests Moderna may be the best at keeping people out of the hospital.

  • 3 Top Healthcare Stocks You Can Buy for $100 or Less

    For those of you with brokerages that do allow fractional share ownership, the basket of eligible stocks doesn't always contain the ones you're most interested in at the moment. Doximity's (NYSE: DOCS) stock price has soared around 89% since the company made its stock market debut this June, and lately it's been hovering around $100 per share. Doximity is a highly curated social network for licensed medical professionals, and it already claims 80% of U.S. physicians as members.

  • Why MacroGenics Stock Is Tanking Today

    Shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ: MGNX) were tanking 26.4% lower as of 11:39 a.m. EDT on Thursday. The big decline came after the company announced data from a cohort in a phase 3 study evaluating margetuximab in combination with retifanlimab in treating gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma, cancer of the stomach and esophageal junction with the stomach. MacroGenics also announced preliminary data from a phase 1 clinical study evaluating MGC018 in treating advanced solid tumors.

  • Covid Vaccine Booster Shots Could Get a Thumbs Up an FDA Committee Today — or Not. What to Know.

    Members are to vote on whether trial data support approval of a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine six months after people received their second shot.

  • FDA Advisors to Weigh In on Covid Booster Shots Friday. Investors Expect a Yes.

    A Food and Drug Administration expert panel will consider whether to recommend a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for Americans older than 15.

  • Why The Future Is Cloudy For This Aerie Pharmaceuticals Drug As Shares Plummet

    Aerie Pharmaceuticals missed the mark in a dry-eye disease test, leading AERI stock to plummet to a 10-month low Thursday.

  • Intellia To Test CRISPR-Engineered TCR-T Cell Candidate In Acute Myeloid Leukemia Patients

    The FDA has signed off Intellia Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: NTLA) investigational new drug (IND) application for NTLA-5001. Related Content: Intellia Shares Shoot Higher On Promising Biomarker Data From CRISPR/Cas9 Genome Editing Candidate. NTLA-5001 is an autologous T cell receptor (TCR)-T cell therapy engineered to target the Wilms' Tumor (WT1) antigen for the treatment of all genetic subtypes of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Intellia plans to initiate patient screening by the end of 2021 for

  • Why AbCellera Biologics Stock Jumped 7% on Wednesday

    Shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ: ABCL) closed 7.1% higher today following news of a new partnership with Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), one of the first names to develop an effective COVID-19 vaccine. Moderna has been given much of the credit for coming up with its vaccine. AbCellera Biologics was developing other know-how needed to make effective treatments since well before COVID.

  • Scientists continue to say there isn’t enough evidence to make COVID-19 boosters available to all Americans

    An influential Food and Drug Administration committee is set to meet Friday to discuss whether the regulator should approve BioNTech and Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shot

  • How long does protection last from two COVID vaccine doses?

    The UK is now one of 10 countries running a booster campaign of third jabs. How long do the first two last?

  • Smart Investors Are Watching This Trend Right Now

    Let's take a close look at the area smart investors are watching right now. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized such treatments by Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN), Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), and Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ: VIR).

  • These 13 Supplements Have Age-Reversing Effects

    Look good and feel good.

  • She demanded a hospital treat her husband's covid-19 with ivermectin. A judge said no.

    After her husband was infected with the coronavirus and entered an intensive care unit this month, Angela Underwood pushed the Louisville hospital that was treating him to administer ivermectin, the deworming drug some people have used to treat or prevent covid-19 in recent months. She sued Norton Brownsboro Hospital after it allegedly refused to administer the treatment to Lonnie Underwood, 58, without a court order and supervision by a doctor with the authority to do so.Subscribe to The Post M

  • Could Top-Rated BioNTech Score Again As FDA Preps To Debate Boosters?

    BioNTech stock popped Wednesday after the FDA released Pfizer's argument in support of offering Covid booster shots.

  • Eat This to Avoid COVID, Says New Study

    In terms of preventing COVID-19, we're familiar with the most tried-and-true advice: Get vaccinated, wear a face mask in public, observe social distancing. But less well-known—and perhaps just as important—is how to boost the immune system to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. Using solid data from non-COVID-specific studies, experts including Dr. Anthony Fauci recommend exercise, reducing stress, and taking vitamins C and D. But new research suggests your daily diet might directly guard

  • Why didn’t doctors listen to women about the link between Covid vaccines and periods?

    When my period was late last month, I was cautiously optimistic. After a miscarriage in December, followed swiftly by a bout of Covid-19 for my husband, my periods had remained stubbornly regular, as they almost always are. This time though, day 27 came and went without any blood appearing in my pants. I played the game most women who are trying to get pregnant play: I bargained with myself about when I would take the pregnancy test.

  • Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine protection wanes, makes case for booster

    New data from Moderna Inc's large COVID-19 vaccine trial shows that the protection it offers wanes over time, supporting the case for booster doses, the company said in a news release on Wednesday. "This is only one estimate, but we do believe this means as you look toward the fall and winter, at minimum we expect the estimated impact of waning immunity would be 600,000 additional cases of COVID-19," Moderna President Stephen Hoge said on a conference call with investors. Hoge did not project how many of the cases would be severe, but said some would require hospitalization.