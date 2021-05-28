Journey Energy Inc. Reports on Voting from the 2021 Shareholders Meeting
CALGARY, AB, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Journey Energy Inc. (TSX: JOY) ("Journey", or the "Company") reports the voting results from its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") held on May 26, 2021 pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations. Journey is pleased to report that all resolutions were approved by the shareholders and the details of the voting results are contained below.
1. Fixing the Number of Directors to be elected at the meeting
On a vote by proxy, the number of directors of the Company to be elected at the Meeting was fixed at five members. The numbers in respect of the vote are based on the proxies received.
Votes For
% For
Votes Against
% Against
24,533,460
100.0
-
-
2. Election of Directors
On a vote by ballot, each of the following five nominees proposed by management was elected to serve as a director of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders, or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, subject to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) and the by-laws of the Company:
Nominees
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Craig Hansen
19,101,152
77.86
5,432,308
22.14
Dana Laustsen
24,533,459
100.0
-
-
Thomas Mullane
24,533,460
100.0
-
-
Steve Smith
24,533,560
100.0
-
-
Alex Verge
24,384,297
99.39
149,163
0.61
3. Appointment of Auditor
On a vote by proxy, KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as auditors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders, and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix their remuneration as such. The numbers in respect of the vote are based on the proxies received.
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
24,533,513
100.0
-
-
4. Approval of Share Purchase Warrants
On a vote by ballot, the issuance of 691,329 of the total 5,000,000 share purchase warrants granted to Alberta Investment Management Corporation pursuant to the debt restructuring completed on October 30, 2020, was approved by the disinterested shareholders. The numbers in respect of the vote are based on the ballots received.
Votes For
% For
Votes Against
% Against
15,955,629
94.53
923,418
5.47
No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.
