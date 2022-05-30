JOURNEY ENERGY INC. REPORTS ON VOTING FROM THE 2022 SHAREHOLDERS MEETING
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- JRNGF
CALGARY, AB, May 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Journey Energy Inc. (TSX: JOY) ("Journey", or the "Company") reports the voting results from its Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") held on May 26, 2022 pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations. Journey is pleased to report that all resolutions were approved by the shareholders and the details of the voting results are contained below.
1. Fixing the Number of Directors to be elected at the meeting
On a vote by proxy, the number of directors of the Company to be elected at the Meeting was fixed at five members. The numbers in respect of the vote are based on the proxies received.
Votes For
% For
Votes Against
% Against
17,179,490
99.4
102,870
0.6
2. Election of Directors
On a vote by ballot, each of the following five nominees proposed by management was elected to serve as a director of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders, or until their successors are duly elected or appointed, subject to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) and the by-laws of the Company:
Nominees
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Craig Hansen
17,111,541
99.01
170,820
0.99
Thomas Mullane
11,795,927
68.25
5,486,434
31.75
Steve Smith
17,106,066
98.98
176,295
1.02
Scott Treadwell
17,172,234
99.36
110,127
0.64
Alex Verge
17,178,702
99.40
103,659
0.60
3. Appointment of Auditor
On a vote by proxy, KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as auditors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders, and the directors of the Company were authorized to fix their remuneration as such. The numbers in respect of the vote are based on the proxies received.
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
17,620,125
99.42
103,503
0.58
No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.
SOURCE Journey Energy Inc.
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/30/c8087.html