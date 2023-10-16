Journey Energy Inc.'s (TSE:JOY) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) has had a rough month with its share price down 4.9%. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Journey Energy's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Journey Energy is:

39% = CA$118m ÷ CA$306m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every CA$1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn CA$0.39 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Journey Energy's Earnings Growth And 39% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Journey Energy has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 20% the company's ROE is quite impressive. So, the substantial 66% net income growth seen by Journey Energy over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

As a next step, we compared Journey Energy's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 41%.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Journey Energy's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Journey Energy Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Given that Journey Energy doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Journey Energy's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

