JourneyTEAM Selected for Bob Scott's VAR Stars 2022

·2 min read

Bob Scott's VAR Stars award is given to 100 organizations honored for their accomplishments in the midmarket financial software world.

DRAPER, Utah, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JourneyTEAM has been awarded as one of Bob Scott's VAR Stars for 2022. This award recognizes 100 organizations honored for their accomplishments in the field of midmarket financial software.

Those selected for the top 100 VAR Stars are not determined based on revenue, but rather on factors of growth, industry leadership, and innovation. JourneyTEAM has grown significantly within its ERP expertise over the last year, as they have been able to help over 92 customers implement an ERP system or gain the support needed to successfully adopt to get the most out of their ERP system.

Greg Crandall, JourneyTEAM's ERP director, says of Bob Scott's Top 100 Var Stars award: "JourneyTEAM is honored to be selected as a Top 100 VAR again in 2022. We will continue to prioritize helping companies grow by ensuring they have the right financial processes and technologies in place. We look forward to creating long-term relationships with the clients we serve for any ERP needs available within the Microsoft platform."

Bob Scott has been informing the financial software community for over 30 years, and his recognitions have been greatly regarded as trusted and influential. "Each year, 100 VAR Stars are picked from the best organizations that market financial software. It is always an honor to recognize those who contribute to the development of our business," Bob Scott said.

JourneyTEAM strives to align with Bob's focus on business development by helping customers improve financial processes thanks to their ERP. JourneyTEAM achieves this by analyzing customers' business needs and areas of growth first and then determining which technology is right to fill those gaps. JourneyTEAM's ERP consultants have deep expertise in legacy on-prem solutions and modern cloud solutions such as Dynamics 365 Business Central and Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain. JourneyTEAM consultants know the difference between the two, and can help customers determine the right ERP solution or their business.

JourneyTEAM is honored to have been recognized in the VAR Star top 100 list for several years running and will continue to help customers grow within the ERP space. Give your business the foundation it needs to grow by implementing an effective ERP solution.

Journeyteam.com

Moriah Spainhower
Content Manager
JourneyTEAM
8015659199

"This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com."

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/journeyteam-selected-for-bob-scotts-var-stars-2022-301721738.html

SOURCE JourneyTEAM

