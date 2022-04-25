U.S. markets closed

Jowell Global Ltd. Announces Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Jowell Global Ltd.
·16 min read
Jowell Global Ltd.
Jowell Global Ltd.

-- Full Year Revenue of $170.9 million, up 76.4% year-over-year --

SHANGHAI, China, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jowell Global Ltd. (“Jowell” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JWEL), one of the leading cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products e-commerce platforms in China, today announced its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2021.

Full Year 2021 Financial and Operational Highlights

  • Total revenues were $170.9 million, an increase of 76.4% from $96.9 million in 2020.

  • Net loss was $6.4 million, a decrease of 278.1% compared to net income of $3.6 million in 2020.

  • Total VIP members1 as of December 31, 2021 were approximately 2.2 million, an increase of 13.6% compared to approximately 2.0 million as of December 31, 2020.

  • Total LHH stores2 as of December 31, 2021 were 26,043, an increase of 6.2% compared to 24,513 as of December 31, 2020.

Mr. Zhiwei Xu, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Jowell Global Ltd., commented: “We are very pleased to report our strong growth in 2021, which was a milestone year for Jowell. Our initial public offering on the Nasdaq Capital Market further enhanced our industry leadership and brand reach. Our total revenue accelerated to a new record, reaching $170.9 million. Despite the challenges brought by the pandemic and various uncertainties of macroeconomics, our performance proves that Jowell’s positioning in the new retail era is satisfying the needs of the new generation of consumers.”

Mr. Xu continued: “By continuously expanding partnerships with leading consumer brands and marketing activities, we are able to bring premium local and international products to millions of families in China. Additionally, we enhanced customer loyalty and further expanded our customer base by relentlessly optimizing both online and offline shopping experiences for our consumers. By the end of 2021, our VIP members reached 2.2 million, a new record high.

“Looking ahead to 2022, in spite of the complex and ever-evolving market environment and the lasting impacts of the pandemic, we remain confident about the market opportunities in the new retail market. Our cross-platform online and offline sales and distribution networks offer convenient shopping and delivery solutions upon customers’ various needs. Leveraging our expertise reaching consumers via diversified channels, we are able to provide efficient sales and marketing solutions for our branded partners. We will continue to optimize our platforms and product offerings to meet the increasingly diverse consumer demands.”

Ms. Mei Cai, Chief Financial Officer, added: “Jowell recorded exceptional revenue growth in 2021, a year over year increase of 76.4%, and grew LHH stores to 26,043, which demonstrated our strong execution and successful marketing strategy to cope with unprecedented challenges in retail market during the pandemic. During 2021, we made substantial marketing efforts along with Jowell’s IPO on Nasdaq. Although the effective implementation of our market strategies and increased marketing expenses resulted in a net loss in 2021, we are convinced that such investments are critical to driving our user traffic, increasing our revenues, and expanding our customer and distributor base. Going forward, we will remain committed to executing our long term growth strategy.”

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Beginning in late 2019, there was an outbreak of COVID-19 (coronavirus) which spread quickly across many parts of China, the U.S. and worldwide. In March 2020, the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 a pandemic. With an aim to contain the COVID-19 outbreak, the Chinese government imposed various measures across the country that includes, but is not limited to, travel restrictions, mandatory quarantine requirements, and postponed resumption of business operations until after the 2020 Chinese New Year holiday. Starting from March 2020, businesses in China began to reopen and interruptions to businesses were gradually removed. However, due to the recent outbreak of Omicron variant in China, many cities in China have imposed new restrictions and quarantine requirements with office closures, including Shanghai, the location of our headquarters. Employees of our VIE in Shanghai office have been working from home since March 30, 2022.

Our operations in 2021 were not significantly impacted by the pandemic as COVID-19 is considered generally under control in China in 2021 and Jowell is an online retailer and retail platform. However, it is not possible to determine the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business operations and financial results for 2022, which is highly dependent on numerous factors beyond our control, such as the duration and spread of the pandemic, possible COVID-19 resurgence or new variants like Omicron, COVID-19 vaccine efficacy and distribution, and COVID-19 containment actions implemented by government authorities or other entities in China and elsewhere, like the current restrictions and office closures in Shanghai, almost all of which are beyond our control.

Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Total Revenues

Total revenues were $170.9 million, representing an increase of 76.4% from $96.9 million in 2020, primarily due to an increase in our brand reach to distribute more premium branded products, with an increase in both the units sold and average unit price. Cosmetics continued to lead the growth, with an increase of 321.6%.

Revenues
(in thousand)



Full Year Ended December 31

%

2021

2020

change

US$

US$

YoY

Product sales

  • Cosmetic products

78,841

18,701

321.6

  • Health and nutritional supplements

56,104

52,372

7.1

  • Household products

35,943

25,733

39.7

  • Others

24

73

(67.1

)

Total

170,912

96,879

76.4

Total operating expenses were $177.9 million, an increase of 93.9% from the $91.8 million in 2020.

  • Costs of revenues were $159.3 million, an increase of 84.3% from the $86.4 million in 2020. The increase was primarily due to the increased units sold, as well as the increased weighted average unit cost as we added more leading brands into our cosmetic brands portfolio. Cost of sales as a percentage of total revenues was 93.2%, up from 89.2% in 2020.

  • Fulfillment expenses were $3.8 million, an increase of 65.6% from the $2.3 million in 2020. The increase in our fulfillment expenses is primarily attributable to the increase in warehouse rent as we rented more spaces in 2021 to store products. The fulfillment expenses as a percentage of total revenues was 2.2 %, down from 2.3% in 2020. The decrease was mainly due to more customers elected to self-pickup products purchased from the Company’s facilities which reduced outbound freight costs.

  • Sales and marketing expenses were $9.4 million, an increase of 812.5% from the $1.0 million in 2020. The increase was primarily due to the increased marketing and promotion activities and the increased expenditure for further enhancing brand awareness in strategic geographic areas. Sales and marketing expense as percentage of total revenues was 5.5%, up from 1.1% in 2020.

  • General and administration expenses were $5.5 million, an increase of 166.8% from $2.1 million in 2020. The increase was primarily due to an increase in general and administrative personnel, share-based compensation expenses and additional expenses related to being a publicly traded company. General and administration expenses as percentage of total revenues was 3.2%, up from 2.1% in 2020.

Operating loss

Operating loss was $7.0 million, compared with the operating income of $5.1 million in 2020, which was mainly attributable to the implementation of our business expansion with significant increase in our marketing expenses and general and administration expenses and cost of revenues.

Net loss

Net loss was $6.4 million, a decrease of 278.1% compared with net income of $3.6 million in 2020.

Earnings per share

The Company computes earnings per share (“EPS”) in accordance with ASC 260, “Earnings per Share” (“ASC 260”). The Company’s each Preferred Share has voting rights equal to two Ordinary Shares of the Company and each Preferred Share is convertible into one Ordinary Share at any time. Except for voting rights and conversion rights, the Ordinary Shares and the Preferred Shares shall rank pari passu with one another and shall have the same rights, preferences, privileges and restrictions. For the full year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, the Company had no potential ordinary shares outstanding that could potentially dilute EPS in the future.

Cash and cash equivalents

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of $21.2 million, compared to the $18.2 million as of December 31, 2020.

About Jowell Global Ltd.

Jowell Global Ltd. (the “Company”) is one of the leading cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements and household products e-commerce platforms in China. We offer our own brand products to customers and also sell and distribute health and nutritional supplements, cosmetic products and certain household products from other companies on our platform. In addition, we allow third parties to open their own stores on our platform for a service fee based upon sale revenues generated from their online stores and we provide them with our unique and valuable information about market needs, enabling them to better manage their sales effort, as well as an effective platform to promote their brands. The Company also sells its products through authorized retail stores all across China, which operate under the brand names of “Love Home Store” or “LHH Store” and “Juhao Best Choice Store”. For more information, please visit http://ir.1juhao.com/.

Exchange Rate

The Company’s financial information is presented in U.S. dollars (“USD”). The functional currency of the Company is the Chinese Yuan, Renminbi (“RMB”), the currency of the PRC. Any transactions which are denominated in currencies other than RMB are translated into RMB at the exchange rate quoted by the People’s Bank of China prevailing at the dates of the transactions, and exchange gains and losses are included in the statements of operations as foreign currency transaction gain or loss. The consolidated financial statements of the Company have been translated into U.S. dollars in accordance with ASC 830, “Foreign Currency Matters”.

This press release contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars (“USD” or “$”) at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. The exchange rates in effect as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 were RMB1 for $0.1572 and $0.1531, respectively. The average exchange rates for the Full Year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 were RMB1 for $0.1550 and $0.1450, respectively.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company’s goals and strategies; the Company’s future business development; financial condition and results of operations; product and service demand and acceptance; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; changes in technology; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward‐looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Jowell Global Ltd.
Ms. Jessie Zhao
Email: IR@1juhao.com

The Blueshirt Group
Ms. Ally Wang
Email: ally@blueshirtgroup.com

In the United States:

The Blueshirt Group
Ms. Julia Qian
Email: Julia@blueshirtgroup.com


JOWELL GLOBAL LTD
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31,

December 31,

2021

2020

ASSETS

Current Assets:

Cash

$

18,249,737

$

18,244,055

Restricted cash

2,999,990

-

Accounts receivable

4,966,226

306,450

Accounts receivable - related parties

480,111

682,315

Advance to suppliers

5,211,542

2,125,548

Advance to suppliers - related parties

-

583,387

Inventories, net

12,316,766

7,398,248

Deferred offering costs

-

420,968

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,082,409

253,673

Total current assets

46,306,781

30,014,644

Long-term investment

4,861,824

-

Property and equipment, net

524,428

12,794

Intangible assets, net

386,510

34,933

Right of use lease assets, net

5,284,379

3,674,255

Other non-current asset

1,090,471

121,848

Deferred tax assets

273,525

6,380

Total Assets

$

58,727,918

$

33,864,854

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Current Liabilities:

Short-term loan

$

2,672,366

$

-

Accounts payable

5,054,867

5,688,809

Accounts payable - related parties

2,333,455

-

Trade notes payable

-

580,896

Deferred revenue

2,060,872

1,701,321

Deferred revenue - related parties

93,170

-

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

1,317,006

721,003

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

1,341,690

1,209,105

Due to related parties

134,381

1,240,008

Taxes payable

43,019

1,011,775

Total current liabilities

15,050,826

12,152,917

Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities

3,993,641

2,967,193

Total liabilities

19,044,467

15,120,110

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders’ Equity

Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 450,000,000 shares authorized, 25,677,965 and 21,149,425 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively

2,568

2,115

Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 750,000 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively

75

75

Additional paid-in capital

40,827,231

14,171,120

Statutory reserves

394,541

394,541

Retained earnings (Accumulated deficit)

(3,036,045

)

3,353,031

Accumulated other comprehensive income

1,495,081

823,862

Total Stockholders’ Equity

39,683,451

18,744,744

Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

$

58,727,918

$

33,864,854


JOWELL GLOBAL LTD
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

For the Years Ended December 31,

2021

2020

Net Revenues

Revenues - third party

$

169,390,433

$

95,356,627

Revenues - related party

1,521,566

1,522,546

Total Net Revenues

170,911,999

96,879,173

Operating Expenses:

Cost of revenues

(159,259,496

)

(86,404,697

)

Fulfillment expenses

(3,757,991

)

(2,269,768

)

Marketing expenses

(9,380,401

)

(1,027,895

)

General and administrative expenses

(5,506,614

)

(2,063,997

)

Total operating expenses

(177,904,502

)

(91,766,357

)

Income (Loss) From Operations

(6,992,503

)

5,112,816

Other Income (Expenses), net

Interest expense

(92,257

)

-

Investment income

301,778

-

Government subsidy income

318,783

-

Other income (expense), net

(115,393

)

6,106

Other Income, net

412,911

6,106

Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes

(6,579,592

)

5,118,922

Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes

(190,516

)

1,532,230

Net Income (loss)

$

(6,389,076

)

$

3,586,692

Earnings Per share – Basic and Diluted

$

(0.26

)

$

0.18

Weighted Average Shares Outstanding – Basic and diluted

24,562,248

20,222,976

Net Income (loss)

$

(6,389,076

)

$

3,586,692

Other Comprehensive income, net of tax

Foreign currency translation gain

671,219

783,406

Comprehensive Income (Loss)

$

(5,717,857

)

$

4,370,098


JOWELL GLOBAL LTD
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Years Ended December 31,

2021

2020

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income (loss)

$

(6,389,076

)

$

3,586,692

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash
provided by (used in) operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

185,484

25,926

Income from long-term investment

(143,849

)

-

Allowance for doubtful accounts

451,127

-

Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets

880,551

156,543

Inventory reserve

329,639

24,172

Deferred income taxes

(263,249

)

(6,044

)

Share-based compensation

971,200

-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivables

-

Accounts receivables

(4,688,990

)

(289,767

)

Accounts receivable - related Parties

217,500

(646,285

)

Inventories

(4,983,104

)

(4,518,720

)

Advance to suppliers

(3,335,276

)

(1,861,778

)

Advance to suppliers - related parties

590,738

7,583,425

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(1,375,344

)

218,550

Accounts payables

(776,146

)

2,445,100

Accounts payables - related parties

2,234,057

-

Trade notes payable

(588,215

)

550,221

Deferred revenue

401,233

(396,109

)

Operating lease liabilities

(868,766

)

(143,339

)

Taxes payable

(982,105

)

830,726

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

98,632

(669,939

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(18,033,959

)

6,889,374

Cash flows from investing activities:

Long-term investment

(4,650,150

)

-

Advance for purchase of fixed assets

(951,874

)

(115,414

)

Purchase of intangible assets

(426,370

)

-

Purchase of equipment

(609,014

)

(1,332

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(6,637,408

)

(116,746

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Issuance of Ordinary Shares

-

10,000,000

Deferred offering costs

-

(379,961

)

Net proceeds from the Initial Public Offering

25,685,364

-

Proceeds from short-term loans

2,635,085

-

Capital injection

-

-

Dividend paid

-

-

Repayment of related party loans

(1,108,311

)

1,174,546

Net cash provided by financing activities

27,212,138

10,794,585

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and restricted cash

464,900

665,331

Net increase in cash and restricted cash

3,005,672

18,232,544

Cash and restricted cash, beginning of year

18,244,055

11,511

Cash and restricted cash, end of year

$

21,249,727

$

18,244,055

Supplemental disclosure information:

Cash paid for income tax

$

988,445

$

839,325

Cash paid for interest

$

92,257

$

-

Supplemental non-cash activities:

Cash paid in prior year for purchase of fixed assets

$

123,384

$

-

Right of use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations

$

2,370,655

$

3,480,231

____________________________________________________
1 “Total VIP members refers to the total number of members registered on Jowell’s platform as of December 31, 2021.
2 LHH stores: the brand name of “Love Home Store”. Authorized retailers may operate as independent stores or store-in-shop (an integrated store), selling products they purchased through Jowell’s online platform LHH Mall under their retailer accounts which provides them with major discounts.


