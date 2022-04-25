Jowell Global Ltd. Announces Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Jowell Global Ltd.

-- Full Year Revenue of $170.9 million, up 76.4% year-over-year --



SHANGHAI, China, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jowell Global Ltd. (“Jowell” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JWEL), one of the leading cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products e-commerce platforms in China, today announced its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2021.

Full Year 2021 Financial and Operational Highlights

Total revenues were $170.9 million, an increase of 76.4% from $96.9 million in 2020.





Net loss was $6.4 million, a decrease of 278.1% compared to net income of $3.6 million in 2020.





Total VIP members 1 as of December 31, 2021 were approximately 2.2 million, an increase of 13.6% compared to approximately 2.0 million as of December 31, 2020.





Total LHH stores2 as of December 31, 2021 were 26,043, an increase of 6.2% compared to 24,513 as of December 31, 2020.



Mr. Zhiwei Xu, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Jowell Global Ltd., commented: “We are very pleased to report our strong growth in 2021, which was a milestone year for Jowell. Our initial public offering on the Nasdaq Capital Market further enhanced our industry leadership and brand reach. Our total revenue accelerated to a new record, reaching $170.9 million. Despite the challenges brought by the pandemic and various uncertainties of macroeconomics, our performance proves that Jowell’s positioning in the new retail era is satisfying the needs of the new generation of consumers.”

Mr. Xu continued: “By continuously expanding partnerships with leading consumer brands and marketing activities, we are able to bring premium local and international products to millions of families in China. Additionally, we enhanced customer loyalty and further expanded our customer base by relentlessly optimizing both online and offline shopping experiences for our consumers. By the end of 2021, our VIP members reached 2.2 million, a new record high.

“Looking ahead to 2022, in spite of the complex and ever-evolving market environment and the lasting impacts of the pandemic, we remain confident about the market opportunities in the new retail market. Our cross-platform online and offline sales and distribution networks offer convenient shopping and delivery solutions upon customers’ various needs. Leveraging our expertise reaching consumers via diversified channels, we are able to provide efficient sales and marketing solutions for our branded partners. We will continue to optimize our platforms and product offerings to meet the increasingly diverse consumer demands.”

Ms. Mei Cai, Chief Financial Officer, added: “Jowell recorded exceptional revenue growth in 2021, a year over year increase of 76.4%, and grew LHH stores to 26,043, which demonstrated our strong execution and successful marketing strategy to cope with unprecedented challenges in retail market during the pandemic. During 2021, we made substantial marketing efforts along with Jowell’s IPO on Nasdaq. Although the effective implementation of our market strategies and increased marketing expenses resulted in a net loss in 2021, we are convinced that such investments are critical to driving our user traffic, increasing our revenues, and expanding our customer and distributor base. Going forward, we will remain committed to executing our long term growth strategy.”

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Beginning in late 2019, there was an outbreak of COVID-19 (coronavirus) which spread quickly across many parts of China, the U.S. and worldwide. In March 2020, the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 a pandemic. With an aim to contain the COVID-19 outbreak, the Chinese government imposed various measures across the country that includes, but is not limited to, travel restrictions, mandatory quarantine requirements, and postponed resumption of business operations until after the 2020 Chinese New Year holiday. Starting from March 2020, businesses in China began to reopen and interruptions to businesses were gradually removed. However, due to the recent outbreak of Omicron variant in China, many cities in China have imposed new restrictions and quarantine requirements with office closures, including Shanghai, the location of our headquarters. Employees of our VIE in Shanghai office have been working from home since March 30, 2022.

Our operations in 2021 were not significantly impacted by the pandemic as COVID-19 is considered generally under control in China in 2021 and Jowell is an online retailer and retail platform. However, it is not possible to determine the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business operations and financial results for 2022, which is highly dependent on numerous factors beyond our control, such as the duration and spread of the pandemic, possible COVID-19 resurgence or new variants like Omicron, COVID-19 vaccine efficacy and distribution, and COVID-19 containment actions implemented by government authorities or other entities in China and elsewhere, like the current restrictions and office closures in Shanghai, almost all of which are beyond our control.

Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Total Revenues

Total revenues were $170.9 million, representing an increase of 76.4% from $96.9 million in 2020, primarily due to an increase in our brand reach to distribute more premium branded products, with an increase in both the units sold and average unit price. Cosmetics continued to lead the growth, with an increase of 321.6%.

Revenues

(in thousand)







Full Year Ended December 31 % 2021 2020 change US$ US$ YoY Product sales Cosmetic products 78,841 18,701 321.6 Health and nutritional supplements 56,104 52,372 7.1 Household products 35,943 25,733 39.7 Others 24 73 (67.1 ) Total 170,912 96,879 76.4

Total operating expenses were $177.9 million, an increase of 93.9% from the $91.8 million in 2020.

Costs of revenues were $159.3 million, an increase of 84.3% from the $86.4 million in 2020. The increase was primarily due to the increased units sold, as well as the increased weighted average unit cost as we added more leading brands into our cosmetic brands portfolio. Cost of sales as a percentage of total revenues was 93.2%, up from 89.2% in 2020.





Fulfillment expenses were $3.8 million, an increase of 65.6% from the $2.3 million in 2020. The increase in our fulfillment expenses is primarily attributable to the increase in warehouse rent as we rented more spaces in 2021 to store products. The fulfillment expenses as a percentage of total revenues was 2.2 %, down from 2.3% in 2020. The decrease was mainly due to more customers elected to self-pickup products purchased from the Company’s facilities which reduced outbound freight costs.





Sales and marketing expenses were $9.4 million, an increase of 812.5% from the $1.0 million in 2020. The increase was primarily due to the increased marketing and promotion activities and the increased expenditure for further enhancing brand awareness in strategic geographic areas. Sales and marketing expense as percentage of total revenues was 5.5%, up from 1.1% in 2020.





General and administration expenses were $5.5 million, an increase of 166.8% from $2.1 million in 2020. The increase was primarily due to an increase in general and administrative personnel, share-based compensation expenses and additional expenses related to being a publicly traded company. General and administration expenses as percentage of total revenues was 3.2%, up from 2.1% in 2020.



Operating loss

Operating loss was $7.0 million, compared with the operating income of $5.1 million in 2020, which was mainly attributable to the implementation of our business expansion with significant increase in our marketing expenses and general and administration expenses and cost of revenues.

Net loss

Net loss was $6.4 million, a decrease of 278.1% compared with net income of $3.6 million in 2020.

Earnings per share

The Company computes earnings per share (“EPS”) in accordance with ASC 260, “Earnings per Share” (“ASC 260”). The Company’s each Preferred Share has voting rights equal to two Ordinary Shares of the Company and each Preferred Share is convertible into one Ordinary Share at any time. Except for voting rights and conversion rights, the Ordinary Shares and the Preferred Shares shall rank pari passu with one another and shall have the same rights, preferences, privileges and restrictions. For the full year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, the Company had no potential ordinary shares outstanding that could potentially dilute EPS in the future.

Cash and cash equivalents

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of $21.2 million, compared to the $18.2 million as of December 31, 2020.

About Jowell Global Ltd.

Jowell Global Ltd. (the “Company”) is one of the leading cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements and household products e-commerce platforms in China. We offer our own brand products to customers and also sell and distribute health and nutritional supplements, cosmetic products and certain household products from other companies on our platform. In addition, we allow third parties to open their own stores on our platform for a service fee based upon sale revenues generated from their online stores and we provide them with our unique and valuable information about market needs, enabling them to better manage their sales effort, as well as an effective platform to promote their brands. The Company also sells its products through authorized retail stores all across China, which operate under the brand names of “Love Home Store” or “LHH Store” and “Juhao Best Choice Store”. For more information, please visit http://ir.1juhao.com/.

Exchange Rate

The Company’s financial information is presented in U.S. dollars (“USD”). The functional currency of the Company is the Chinese Yuan, Renminbi (“RMB”), the currency of the PRC. Any transactions which are denominated in currencies other than RMB are translated into RMB at the exchange rate quoted by the People’s Bank of China prevailing at the dates of the transactions, and exchange gains and losses are included in the statements of operations as foreign currency transaction gain or loss. The consolidated financial statements of the Company have been translated into U.S. dollars in accordance with ASC 830, “Foreign Currency Matters”.

This press release contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars (“USD” or “$”) at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. The exchange rates in effect as of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 were RMB1 for $0.1572 and $0.1531, respectively. The average exchange rates for the Full Year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 were RMB1 for $0.1550 and $0.1450, respectively.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company’s goals and strategies; the Company’s future business development; financial condition and results of operations; product and service demand and acceptance; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; changes in technology; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward‐looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Jowell Global Ltd.

Ms. Jessie Zhao

Email: IR@1juhao.com

The Blueshirt Group

Ms. Ally Wang

Email: ally@blueshirtgroup.com

In the United States:

The Blueshirt Group

Ms. Julia Qian

Email: Julia@blueshirtgroup.com





JOWELL GLOBAL LTD

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 18,249,737 $ 18,244,055 Restricted cash 2,999,990 - Accounts receivable 4,966,226 306,450 Accounts receivable - related parties 480,111 682,315 Advance to suppliers 5,211,542 2,125,548 Advance to suppliers - related parties - 583,387 Inventories, net 12,316,766 7,398,248 Deferred offering costs - 420,968 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,082,409 253,673 Total current assets 46,306,781 30,014,644 Long-term investment 4,861,824 - Property and equipment, net 524,428 12,794 Intangible assets, net 386,510 34,933 Right of use lease assets, net 5,284,379 3,674,255 Other non-current asset 1,090,471 121,848 Deferred tax assets 273,525 6,380 Total Assets $ 58,727,918 $ 33,864,854 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Short-term loan $ 2,672,366 $ - Accounts payable 5,054,867 5,688,809 Accounts payable - related parties 2,333,455 - Trade notes payable - 580,896 Deferred revenue 2,060,872 1,701,321 Deferred revenue - related parties 93,170 - Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,317,006 721,003 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,341,690 1,209,105 Due to related parties 134,381 1,240,008 Taxes payable 43,019 1,011,775 Total current liabilities 15,050,826 12,152,917 Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities 3,993,641 2,967,193 Total liabilities 19,044,467 15,120,110 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ Equity Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 450,000,000 shares authorized, 25,677,965 and 21,149,425 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 2,568 2,115 Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 750,000 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 75 75 Additional paid-in capital 40,827,231 14,171,120 Statutory reserves 394,541 394,541 Retained earnings (Accumulated deficit) (3,036,045 ) 3,353,031 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,495,081 823,862 Total Stockholders’ Equity 39,683,451 18,744,744 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 58,727,918 $ 33,864,854





JOWELL GLOBAL LTD

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

For the Years Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Net Revenues Revenues - third party $ 169,390,433 $ 95,356,627 Revenues - related party 1,521,566 1,522,546 Total Net Revenues 170,911,999 96,879,173 Operating Expenses: Cost of revenues (159,259,496 ) (86,404,697 ) Fulfillment expenses (3,757,991 ) (2,269,768 ) Marketing expenses (9,380,401 ) (1,027,895 ) General and administrative expenses (5,506,614 ) (2,063,997 ) Total operating expenses (177,904,502 ) (91,766,357 ) Income (Loss) From Operations (6,992,503 ) 5,112,816 Other Income (Expenses), net Interest expense (92,257 ) - Investment income 301,778 - Government subsidy income 318,783 - Other income (expense), net (115,393 ) 6,106 Other Income, net 412,911 6,106 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes (6,579,592 ) 5,118,922 Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes (190,516 ) 1,532,230 Net Income (loss) $ (6,389,076 ) $ 3,586,692 Earnings Per share – Basic and Diluted $ (0.26 ) $ 0.18 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding – Basic and diluted 24,562,248 20,222,976 Net Income (loss) $ (6,389,076 ) $ 3,586,692 Other Comprehensive income, net of tax Foreign currency translation gain 671,219 783,406 Comprehensive Income (Loss) $ (5,717,857 ) $ 4,370,098





JOWELL GLOBAL LTD

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Years Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (6,389,076 ) $ 3,586,692 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash

provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 185,484 25,926 Income from long-term investment (143,849 ) - Allowance for doubtful accounts 451,127 - Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 880,551 156,543 Inventory reserve 329,639 24,172 Deferred income taxes (263,249 ) (6,044 ) Share-based compensation 971,200 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivables - Accounts receivables (4,688,990 ) (289,767 ) Accounts receivable - related Parties 217,500 (646,285 ) Inventories (4,983,104 ) (4,518,720 ) Advance to suppliers (3,335,276 ) (1,861,778 ) Advance to suppliers - related parties 590,738 7,583,425 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,375,344 ) 218,550 Accounts payables (776,146 ) 2,445,100 Accounts payables - related parties 2,234,057 - Trade notes payable (588,215 ) 550,221 Deferred revenue 401,233 (396,109 ) Operating lease liabilities (868,766 ) (143,339 ) Taxes payable (982,105 ) 830,726 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 98,632 (669,939 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (18,033,959 ) 6,889,374 Cash flows from investing activities: Long-term investment (4,650,150 ) - Advance for purchase of fixed assets (951,874 ) (115,414 ) Purchase of intangible assets (426,370 ) - Purchase of equipment (609,014 ) (1,332 ) Net cash used in investing activities (6,637,408 ) (116,746 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance of Ordinary Shares - 10,000,000 Deferred offering costs - (379,961 ) Net proceeds from the Initial Public Offering 25,685,364 - Proceeds from short-term loans 2,635,085 - Capital injection - - Dividend paid - - Repayment of related party loans (1,108,311 ) 1,174,546 Net cash provided by financing activities 27,212,138 10,794,585 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and restricted cash 464,900 665,331 Net increase in cash and restricted cash 3,005,672 18,232,544 Cash and restricted cash, beginning of year 18,244,055 11,511 Cash and restricted cash, end of year $ 21,249,727 $ 18,244,055 Supplemental disclosure information: Cash paid for income tax $ 988,445 $ 839,325 Cash paid for interest $ 92,257 $ - Supplemental non-cash activities: Cash paid in prior year for purchase of fixed assets $ 123,384 $ - Right of use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations $ 2,370,655 $ 3,480,231

____________________________________________________

1 “Total VIP members refers to the total number of members registered on Jowell’s platform as of December 31, 2021.

2 LHH stores: the brand name of “Love Home Store”. Authorized retailers may operate as independent stores or store-in-shop (an integrated store), selling products they purchased through Jowell’s online platform LHH Mall under their retailer accounts which provides them with major discounts.



