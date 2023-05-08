Joy Organics' Delta 9 THC Gummies Win Limitless Mind News Award for Best New THC Product

Joy Organics has won the Best New THC Product Award for its Delta 9 THC Gummies by Limitless Mind News , a digital publication. This fast-growing standout enterprise is unique in the scope and variety of its product offerings, which include the highest-quality CBD and THC items for virtually every consumer preference. Its popular Delta 9 THC Gummies temper an effective dose of 5 milligrams of THC with 25 milligrams of CBD. Customers can enjoy the synergistic relaxation benefits of both cannabinoids in a federally legal formulation available in two exceptionally good flavors.

NEW YORK, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Limitless Mind News announced today that Joy Organics , a manufacturer of premium-quality CBD products, has been honored with its Award for Best New THC Product for the company's Delta 9 THC Gummies. Part of an exclusive line of THC -enhanced items, the gummies are created from sustainably cultivated, high-quality hemp grown on U.S. farms. Joy Organics' gummies, tinctures, and topicals are formulated with the same vegan, gluten-free, and USDA Certified Organic ingredients and are manufactured via a proprietary extraction process. Delta 9 THC gummies provide enhanced relaxation and a pleasant sense of euphoria. They come in two flavors: cherry lime and "Beach Buzz," a combination of pineapple, orange, and blueberry lemonade. [ See full press release. ]

The U.S. cannabis market size was valued at USD 13.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2% from 2023 to 2030. Continuing research on the use of cannabis and its medicinal properties has led to its increased use in treating various conditions, including chronic pain. In December 2020, the U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation to legalize cannabis; this is anticipated to create enormous opportunities for future market growth.

Joy Organics also produces a sleep-support gummy featuring 30mg of CBD, 3mg of melatonin, 1mg of THC, and 3mg of CBN, a cannabinoid known for its sleep-supporting benefits.

Founded by Joy Smith in 2018, Joy Organics is a family-run business based in Ft. Collins, Colorado. Its products are distributed directly to consumers online, via e-commerce retailers, and on a wholesale basis. [ See full press release. ]

