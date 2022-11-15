Joy Organics Launches Black Friday Sale Early This Year

The Colorado brand is offering 30% off its entire product line.

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joy Organics announced its Holiday Sale event today. Starting now, the Colorado-based premium CBD brand is offering a 30% discount on its entire product line until Nov. 28 (Cyber Monday).

"To save our customers that hassle of cramming all their shopping into just a couple stressful days, we've decided to take a more relaxed approach by offering a steep discount for nearly two weeks," says Gerrid Smith, Joy Organics' co-founder and CMO.

The discount will not only extend to the array of topical and ingestible CBD products that Joy Organics is known for but also to the new and wildly popular Delta-9 THC gummies made by the company's THC-friendly sub-brand, Budder.

"For those looking for fast-acting support, our line of USDA Certified Organic Tinctures will be a great option. For those looking for enhanced absorption and benefits, our line of premium softgels are a go-to. And for those looking for a more fun way to get that boost of wellness, our daytime and nighttime gummies are a customer favorite for a reason. We have something for pretty much everyone," explains Smith.

Whether consumers are shopping for their own personal wellness or for a special thoughtful gift, this sale is an exceptional opportunity for those looking to try CBD for the first time or stock up on favorites.

To learn more about Joy Organics' premium lines of USDA Certified Organic, THC-enhanced, and rigorously-tested CBD products, visit their website at joyorganics.com.

Contact Information:

Hannah Smith

Director of Communications

hannah@joyorganics.com

(941) 705-1814



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.



