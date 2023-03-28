U.S. markets close in 5 hours 2 minutes

Joy Silmon Continues Her Father’s Legacy as a McDonald’s Owner in Dallas and Austin, Texas

McDonald's Corporation
·1 min read
McDonald's Corporation

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2023 / Former McDonald's owner Aaron Harris first joined the McFamily in August 1990 and recently retired in 2020. But his daughter, Joy Silmon, is continuing his legacy as a McDonald's owner in Dallas and Austin, Texas.

"It's an honor to carry the torch of my dad's sacrifice and legacy forward...once the dream of a little boy from the 9th ward of New Orleans... now birthed a reality of generational wealth for our family and our community," said Joy.

About McDonald's

McDonald's is the world's leading global foodservice retailer with nearly 40,000 locations in over 100 countries. Approximately 95% of McDonald's restaurants worldwide are owned and operated by independent local business owners.

View original content here

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from McDonald's Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: McDonald's Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mcdonalds-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: McDonald's Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/746228/Joy-Silmon-Continues-Her-Fathers-Legacy-as-a-McDonalds-Owner-in-Dallas-and-Austin-Texas

