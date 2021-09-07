U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,535.43
    -1.52 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,369.09
    -74.71 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,363.52
    +32.32 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.88
    -0.41 (-0.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.30
    -5.40 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    24.82
    +0.02 (+0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1886
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3851
    +0.0014 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7580
    -0.0610 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    52,606.17
    +819.67 (+1.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,363.16
    +65.43 (+5.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,187.18
    +48.83 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,930.49
    +270.60 (+0.91%)
     

Joy Spreader Expands the Number of Covered Marketing Points of Short-form Videos by 126.32%

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Breadth and Variety of Such Marketing Points Becomes the Focus of the Firm's Roadmap

BEIJING, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Joy Spreader (HKG:6988, "the Group", "Joy Spreader") recently announced its interim results for the first six months ended June 30, 2021, during which the firm achieved revenue of HK$624 million (approx. US$79.8 million), an increase of 62.37 per cent from the same period of the prior year. The growth was directly driven by the efforts made by Joy Spreader to increase the number of covered marketing points of short-form videos as well as to raise the average gross merchandise value (GMV) of products and services sold via this method.

Joy Spreader, one of the leading mobile new media performance-based marketing technology companies in China, provides intelligent product selection services to mobile new media content publishers, and intelligent forecasting services to corporate clients. Using hyperlinks as the medium, Joy Spreader helps clients achieve their marketing goals by placing their products (e-commerce products, games, e-books, mobile programs and applet-based promotions) at covered marketing points on mobile new media channels (such as shop window and shopping cart on the immensely popular Douyin platform and the menu bar of WeChat official accounts) for Internet users to purchase or download.

Joy Spreader bases its fees on transaction value, conversion volume and other performance indicators. The Group has opted for a cost-per-sale (CPS) approach, choosing it as its main business model. During the first half of 2021, CPS-based revenue accounted for 92.71 per cent of the total.

The revenue derived from CPS was directly related to the GMV of the products placed during the half-year period.

* GMV of the products placed = the number of active locations × average GMV of the locations.

In order to grow the number and variety of covered marketing points, Joy Spreader made arrangements to have access to a vast number of marketing points on popular mobile new media platforms such as Douyin and WeChat official accounts, as well as through organizations that bring together new media content publishers (such as agencies and multi-channel networks).

As of June 30, 2021, the number of covered marketing points within the Group's marketing ecosystem had climbed to 1,561,601, up 208.65 per cent from the same period of 2020. By optimizing the algorithm models, improving the accuracy of media profiling as well as enriching the product library, Joy Spreader has improved the conversion rate from standard placement to active marketing points. As of June 30, 2021, the number of active markeing points included in the Group's marketing ecosystem had risen to 689,512, up 126.32 per cent from the same period of 2020.

At the same time, Joy Spreader has increased the average transaction value per marketing points by raising the average amount of turnover that changes hands in each transaction as well as the average number of transactions during a given period. Average GMV of the products placed during the half-year period showed a YoY rise of 10.10 per cent to HK$3,504 (approx. US$448.50). Averaged GMV of active marketing points on the Douyin platform also showed a YoY rise of 15.24 per cent to HK$9,920.44 (approx. US$1,296.8).

Thanks to increased GMV and improvements across all key performance indicators, GMV of e-commerce products rose 264.08 per cent to HK$647 million (approx. US$82.8 million) in the first half. At present, growing the network of covered marketing points for product placement is the focus of Joy Spreader's development plan. The Group plans to use its experience in acquiring access to premium locations on media platforms in China to serve as a model for and drive the growth of its overseas business.

For more information about Joy Spreader, please visit the here.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/joy-spreader-expands-the-number-of-covered-marketing-points-of-short-form-videos-by-126-32-301369764.html

SOURCE Joy Spreader Group Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Big Boeing Customer Says It Is Walking Away From New MAX Order

    Ryanair, the plane maker’s biggest customer outside of the U.S., had been in talks with Boeing over the past 10 months for a fresh order of 737 MAX 10s, but the negotiations ended over a pricing dispute.

  • Rats, drought and labour shortages eat into global edible oil recovery

    In a sprawling oil palm plantation in the Malaysian state of Perak, watermelon seedlings are sprouting from freshly ploughed earth between palm saplings while rented cows graze in overgrown areas of the estate. A coronavirus pandemic-induced labour crunch has forced managers of the 2,000-hectare estate in Slim River to find creative ways to upkeep their fields, even as prices of the world's most consumed edible oil are near record highs. Malaysia, the world's second-largest producer of palm oil, is facing a perfect storm of production headwinds that will likely drag global stocks to their lowest level in five years.

  • Ryanair ends jet order talks with Boeing amid price dispute

    Boeing faces a standoff with one of its biggest customers after Ireland's Ryanair said it had ended talks over a purchase of 737 MAX 10 jets worth tens of billions of dollars due to differences over price. The rare decision to go public over big-ticket airplane negotiations comes after months of wrangling that had already delayed a deal for the largest version of the 737 MAX when Ryanair re-ordered a smaller model in December. A large new Ryanair order would provide a boost to the U.S. planemaker as it rebuilds confidence in the MAX, grounded for 20 months until November after two fatal crashes.

  • $15 an hour isn’t enough: U.S. workers need a living wage

    Even doubling the federal minimum wage wouldn't provide most workers with enough pay to live on. Corporate leaders must set the bar higher.

  • Why employees should always come first

    When I was a boy, my mother’s boss once gave her a turkey as a year-end bonus—not money to buy gifts or help pay bills, but a lifeless bird to lug home and overcook. Memories of this helped nudge me at an early age in the direction of going into business myself, if only to treat people better than that.

  • 5 Winning Stocks That Can Make American Workers Rich by Retirement

    There are a lot of ways for American workers to build wealth. If you invest in great companies and allow your investment thesis to play out over many years, if not decades, stocks have the power to make the American worker rich.

  • Ways To Ensure a Long-Lasting Retirement

    The road to retirement lasts a working lifetime for most. Taking these six steps can ensure it is long-lasting.

  • Shaquille O’Neal Partners with Alkaline88® for Shaq Paq Six-Pack

    Shaq’s unparalleled marketing and business acumen is another huge step in building Alkaline88® into a household brand.

  • China to push on with opening capital markets to foreign investors

    China will further open its capital markets to foreign investors, the country's top securities regulator said on Monday, adding that it will pursue pragmatic cross-border cooperation to regulate overseas-listed Chinese companies. "Opening-up and cooperation is the inevitable trend in the integrated development of global capital markets," China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) Chairman Yi Huiman told a conference organised by the World Federation of Exchanges.

  • Ryanair hints at plan to dump Boeing jets in favour of bitter rival Airbus

    Michael O’Leary, the boss of Ryanair, has hinted that Europe’s biggest airline may dump Boeing in favour of Airbus after talks with the US plane maker over a new order of jets fell apart.

  • Volkswagen CEO: smart cars, not e-cars, are 'gamechanger'

    Volkswagen head Herbert Diess on Sunday said autonomous cars, not electric vehicles, were the "real gamechanger" for the auto industry, which is facing the end of combustion engines in Europe by 2035. Diess' comments signal the pace at which the 62-year old tries to transform Europe's largest carmaker by basically saying that the shift towards battery-powered electric vehicles (EV), which still needs to be backed up by actual sales, was sealed. "Autonomous driving is really going to change our industry like nothing else before," Diess said in Munich ahead of the official opening of the IAA car show, adding the shift towards electrified cars was "kind of easy" in comparison.

  • Oil falls after Saudi price cuts

    Oil prices fell on Monday after Saudi Arabia's sharp cuts to crude contract prices for Asia revived concerns over the demand outlook. State oil group Saudi Aramco notified customers in a statement on Sunday that it will cut October official selling prices (OSPs) for all crude grades sold to Asia, its biggest buying region, by at least $1 a barrel. "When the Saudi giant cuts its selling prices to Asia for October, signaling it sees the supply-demand relationship slightly shifting, traders can't but follow down that path today," said Bjornar Tonhaugen, head of oil markets at Rystad Energy.

  • Ecuador Looks To Double Its Oil Production

    Following the surprise victory of Guillermo Lasso in Ecuador’s presidential elections the outlook for the country’s long-suffering oil industry is starting to look a little brighter

  • European Gas Futures Climb to Fresh Highs as Russian Flows Dip

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas futures surged to record highs on Monday as the amount of Russian gas flowing into Europe through a key entry point dipped, crimping supplies in an already tight market.With European stockpiles about 20% below the seasonal average just weeks before the heating season, traders are focused on Europe-bound supply routes for Russian gas and winter demand, said Julien Hoarau, head of Paris-based consultant Engie EnergyScan. Europe will face a very tight winter and

  • JD.com Says Founder Stepping Back From Day-to-Day Running of the Business

    Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com said on Monday that founder and chief executive Richard Liu will step back from the day-to-day running of the company to focus on long-term strategy. Instead, Xu Lei, who has been running JD Retail, JD’s largest division, will take over operations of the business, assuming a newly created title of president. Liu will remain on the board of the company, originally set up to sell electronic goods, and he will keep his chief executive title.

  • Oil Holds Losses as Investors Assess Outlook Clouded by Covid-19

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held losses below $69 a barrel as investors assessed a demand outlook still clouded by the Covid-19 resurgence in many regions.Futures in New York lost 0.5% from Friday’s close after not settling Monday due to a U.S. holiday. The fast-spreading delta variant of the virus has led to renewed restrictions on mobility in some areas, although there are signs of recovery emerging. Chinese trade data for August are due Tuesday, giving an indication of the economic health of the world

  • Fractory raises $9M to rethink the manufacturing supply chain for metalworks

    The manufacturing industry took a hard hit from the Covid-19 pandemic, but there are signs of how it is slowly starting to come back into shape -- helped in part by new efforts to make factories more responsive to the fluctuations in demand that come with the ups and downs of grappling with the shifting economy, virus outbreaks and more. Today, a businesses that is positioning itself as part of that new guard of flexible custom manufacturing -- a startup called Fractory -- is announcing a Series A of $9 million (€7.7 million) that underscores the trend. The funding is being led by OTB Ventures, a leading European investor focussed on early growth, post-product, high-tech start-ups, with existing investors Trind Ventures, Superhero Capital, United Angels VC, Startup Wise Guys and Verve Ventures also participating.

  • Crude prices fall after Saudi Arabia cuts Asian prices

    Oil prices come under pressure Monday, as Saudi Aramco slashed prices for its Asian customers for the first time in four months, and by a bigger amount than expected.

  • Japanese automakers' China car sales tumbled in August

    Japanese automakers Honda Motor, Nissan Motor and Toyota Motor saw their sales in China tumble in August as a chip shortage hit vehicle production in the world's biggest car market. Honda said it sold 91,694 vehicles in China last month, down 38.3% from a year earlier due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a shortage of components. Nissan said it sold 113,166 cars in China in August, down 10.6%, due to "external headwinds including on-going pandemic, material shortage and natural disasters across the country".

  • Maximizing Efficiency With Gildan's Unique Business Model

    Gildan is no stranger to the nuances and complexities of clothes manufacturing. The Company has been refining its craft in the apparel manufacturing space for over 35 years – a journey that has hel...