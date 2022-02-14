U.S. markets open in 4 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,368.25
    -41.25 (-0.94%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,342.00
    -285.00 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,087.50
    -153.00 (-1.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,009.00
    -16.70 (-0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.20
    +0.10 (+0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,858.40
    +16.30 (+0.88%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    +0.39 (+1.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1310
    -0.0041 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.95
    +8.04 (+33.63%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3513
    -0.0053 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0790
    -0.3310 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,170.29
    -157.38 (-0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    958.83
    -38.12 (-3.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.38
    -171.64 (-2.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,079.59
    -616.49 (-2.23%)
     

Joy Spreader Expects 2021 Net Profit to Grow Over 70%

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • 6988.HK

BEIJING, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joy Spreader Group (06988.HK), a leading mobile new media marketing and tech company in China, announced a positive earnings forecast for the whole of 2021. The group anticipates its unaudited revenue for the year ended December 31, 2021 to grow some 30 per cent to at least HK$1.2 billion (approx. US$156 million) from HK$924 million (approx. US$120.1 million) in 2020. The company's unaudited net profit is forecast to increase some 70 per cent to at least HK$236 million (approx. US$30.6 million) from HK$139 million (approx. US$18.1 million) in 2020.

The continued improvement in Joy Spreader's financial performance was mainly attributable to the rapid growth of its domestic short-form video-based e-commerce marketing business as well as the breakthrough progress of its overseas e-commerce marketing endeavors, a new growth point for the firm. At the same time, thanks to the group's ongoing efforts to optimize its ability to rapidly adjust the products used on performance-based marketing services in response to the changing market conditions, the interactive entertainment and digital marketing segment maintained steady growth. In addition, the company has enhanced its e-commerce marketing capabilities in both the domestic and international markets by continuously increasing its R&D investment.

Notably, Joy Spreader has achieved particularly eye-catching breakthroughs in its overseas e-commerce markets. The leading internet companies and marketing firms have started their expansion into the global market as the benefits that can be derived from massive user traffic in the domestic market have gradually faded. Joy Spreader, one of the first Chinese firms to launch performance-based marketing service on overseas short-form video platforms, has led the way in the sector by actively leveraging the platform's huge user base and its need for expansion into the e-commerce sector. Over the long term, the overseas e-commerce marketing business is expected to become a new growth driver for the firm.

The winter games-themed drama series To Our Dreamland of Ice, co-produced by Joy Spreader and POLY Film, became a hit on social media shortly after being aired on the country's seven major TV stations as well as the three leading Chinese online video platforms, Youku, iQiyi and Tencent. This is one of the first film and TV content projects co-developed by the two companies following their signing of a comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement in 2021. With the implementation of the new business strategy, combined with the steady profitability of the existing businesses, Joy Spreader is well-positioned to further unlock its growth potential as well as its value in the capital market.

For more information, please visit Joy Spreader Group Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/joy-spreader-expects-2021-net-profit-to-grow-over-70-301481428.html

SOURCE Joy Spreader Group Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • German leader in Ukraine as fears of Russian invasion grow

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Ukraine on Monday, part of a flurry of Western diplomacy aimed at heading off a feared Russian invasion that some warn could be just days away. Scholz plans to continue on to Moscow, where he will try to persuade Russian President Vladimir Putin to back down. U.S. officials have warned that Russia could attack this week.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for markets as Biden warns Putin of ‘severe costs’

    A White House warning that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now” shook up financial markets Friday. Here's what investors need to know about military action and markets.

  • PayPal’s Stock Drop Wiped Out 2 Years of Gains. Insiders Are Buying Up Shares.

    Nearly two years of gains have been wiped from PayPal Holdings’ market value since the payments company reported a disappointing fourth quarter with cringe-inducing guidance after the market closed Feb. 1. Three insiders, including PayPal’s top executive, stepped up and bought $2.5 million of shares. Barron’s noted that PayPal “undermined its credibility” with its fourth-quarter report, which was mixed, and guidance, which was a surprise to the downside.

  • The Stock Market Dropped Because There’s Something Scarier Than Rate Hikes

    The stock market shrugged off the Fed and inflation this week. It couldn’t shrug off warnings from the U.S. and U.K. that Russia could soon invade Ukraine.

  • Stocks Fall, Oil Fluctuates Amid Ukraine Tension: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks fell Monday as geopolitical risks over Ukraine rippled through global markets.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenZelenskiy Invites Biden; Scholz Prepares Visit: Ukraine UpdateSingapore’s Young Super-Rich Snap Up the Island’s Priciest HomesEurope’s Stoxx 600 Index plunged to a three-week low, as Asian gauges and

  • 3 Monster Stocks I'd Buy First if I Had to Build a Portfolio From Scratch

    If you are new to investing or even an experienced investor, this trio of stocks should be considered as key holdings for your portfolio.

  • 10 3D Printing Companies to Watch in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 3D printing companies to watch in 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these companies, go directly to 5 3D Printing Companies to Watch in 2022. Thought of as something straight from a science fiction novel up until a few decades ago, 3D printing has […]

  • 10 Best Fortune 500 Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 best Fortune 500 stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Fortune 500 Stocks to Buy Now. The Fortune 500 list consists of the largest public and private companies from the United States, ranked by annual revenues, […]

  • Best Stocks, Crypto, and ETFs to Watch – Walmart, Gold, AMD, NVIDIA, Shiba Inu in Focus

    NVIDIA earnings on Wednesday may test the staying power of long-term bulls.

  • Is Affirm Holdings Stock a Buy Now?

    Affirm's (NASDAQ: AFRM) stock price plunged 21% on Feb. 10 after the "buy now, pay later" (BNPL) services provider posted its second-quarter earnings. The report had been partly leaked earlier in the day, which prompted Affirm to release its entire earnings report ahead of schedule.

  • The China lithium question: a clash of the West's corporate and strategic interests

    The deal went through swiftly - and almost immediately prompted calls for a national security review. Just three months after Chinese-state-owned Zijin Mining Group announced its US$960 million plans to buy Canadian miner Neo Lithium, the proposal was signed, screened and delivered. At a corporate level, the deal made sense. Neo Lithium's biggest mine operation is in Argentina, where Zijin already has interests and plans to build a lithium carbonate plant. Canadian officials also said carmakers

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    The dividend yield on the S&P 500 is currently near a 20-year low of around 1.3%. Meanwhile, even traditionally higher-yielding sectors like real estate investment trusts (REITs) are offering relatively low yields (less than 3% on average) following that sector's big run-up last year. Four that stand out as great buys right now are EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • 5 Unstoppable Stocks That Can Turn $150,000 Into $1 Million by 2032 (or Sooner)

    Both the growth stock-dependent Nasdaq Composite and broad-based S&P 500 underwent their largest correction since the March 2020 pandemic-induced crash. The first stock that could deliver a 567% (or greater) return over the next decade and make people millionaires off a $150,000 investment is cloud-based lending platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST). The traditional lending process, at least for personal loans, can be slow, arduous, and costly, for both banks and the customer attempting to take out a loan.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Russia In Focus After Market Rally Breaks Key Levels

    Dow Jones futures: Russia/Ukraine tensions are in focus after the stock market rally broke key levels Friday. Tesla China sales are on tap.

  • Goodyear Tire’s stock suffers worst day since Black Monday after disappointing FCF outlook

    Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. pulled a sharp U-turn to sink deep into negative territory Friday, after the tire maker followed a strong earnings report with a disappointing full-year outlook for free cash flow.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Wilson Says Potential Ukraine War a ‘Polar Vortex’ Risk to Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- A potential Russian invasion of Ukraine could push economies into recession, posing another significant risk for equity markets, according to one of Wall Street’s most vocal bears.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsBiden-Putin Call Is Inconclusive as Ukraine Tensions DeepenZelenskiy Invites Biden; Scholz Prepares Visit: Ukraine UpdateSingapore’s Young Super-Rich Snap Up the Is

  • Bitcoin holds above $40,000 as hashrate explodes to all-time high

    Hashrates for the bitcoin network hit 248.11 million tera hashes per second over the weekend.

  • Should You Buy Alphabet Now or Wait Until After the Stock Split?

    There's no denying that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) has become a force to be reckoned with. Not many companies can boast that their signature product or service has become a verb: "Google it." Beyond search, Alphabet is a leader in digital advertising, smartphone operating systems led by Android, and cloud computing with its fast-growing Google Cloud.

  • FTSE 100 Live: Ukraine fears trigger market slide, oil at $95 a barrel

    European stock markets have fallen sharply as investors react to America's warning of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine. Benchmarks in France and Germany are down by 3% and the FTSE 100 index fell 2%, with travel stocks among those under pressure and Russia-focused steel and mining company Evraz down by a third in value. The price of Brent crude rose to a seven-year high above $95 a barrel, adding to cost-of-living pressures in the UK economy.