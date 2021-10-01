U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,357.04
    +49.50 (+1.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,326.46
    +482.54 (+1.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,566.70
    +118.12 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.63
    +37.26 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.74
    +0.71 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.30
    +4.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    22.57
    +0.52 (+2.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1596
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4650
    -0.0640 (-4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3553
    +0.0077 (+0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.0600
    -0.2300 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,854.95
    +3,881.22 (+8.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,182.17
    +100.09 (+9.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.07
    -59.35 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,771.07
    -681.59 (-2.31%)
     

Joy Spreader Group to Invest Additional HK$2.898 Million to Repurchase 1.178 Million of its Own Shares

·1 min read
In this article:
BEIJING, Oct.1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Joy Spreader (HKG: 6988, "the Group") announced an additional investment of HK$2.898 million (approx.US$376,700) to buy back 1.178 million of its shares at a price of HK$2.46 per share (approx.US$0.32) on September 30.

Combined with the shares repurchased on the prior day, the company bought back 2.167 million shares in the aggregate for a combined consideration of HK$5.035 million (approx.US$654,500).

Analysts said that the ongoing share repurchase fully demonstrates the Group's confidence in its long-term growth while serving as a significant step in protecting the interests of its shareholders and in improving the return on investment.

As a result of the announcement concerning the share repurchase, the firm's stock price closed up over 12.84 per cent on September 30.

For more information about Joy Spreader Group Inc., please visit here.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/joy-spreader-group-to-invest-additional-hk2-898-million-to-repurchase-1-178-million-of-its-own-shares-301390171.html

SOURCE Joy Spreader Group Inc.

