U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,537.50
    +2.25 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,429.00
    +5.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,610.50
    +9.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,304.60
    +3.50 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.67
    -0.32 (-0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.80
    +3.30 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.97
    +0.05 (+0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1888
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2940
    -0.0080 (-0.61%)
     

  • Vix

    16.41
    +0.30 (+1.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3844
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8850
    -0.0650 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,803.89
    -841.60 (-1.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,278.15
    -12.36 (-0.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,163.90
    +14.06 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,689.85
    +146.34 (+0.51%)
     

Joy Spreader's H1 Revenue up 62.37%, Driven by the Popularity of Its CPS Billing Model

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BEIJING, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Joy Spreader Group Inc. (HKG:6988, "the Group", "Joy Spreader"), recently announced its interim results for the first six months ended June 30, 2021, during which the firm achieved revenue of HK$624 million (approx. US$79.8 million), an increase of 62.37 per cent from the same period of the prior year, while net profit excluding extraordinary items for the period rose to HK$137 million (approx. US$17.5 million), up 102.26 per cent year on year. A large segment of the growth was attributable to the Group's adoption of the cost-per-sale (CPS) model.

Joy Spreader's business model is based on leveraging its proprietary technologies and platform to create a relationship between mobile new media content publishers and corporate clients. Clients use Joy Spreader's supply-side platform (SSP) and demand-side platform (DSP) services to match e-commerce products and interactive entertainment products with mobile new media traffic, with the goal of facilitating consumption by users. Fees are based on performance indicators such as total sales transacted and number of conversions.

On the supply-side platform, Joy Spreader's recommendation engine matches the products or apps that mobile new media content publishers want to sell or offer for download with the media channels that would be a best fit for the product by analyzing the product's description against the data-rich profile of the media channel to produce a list of the best fits, and then places the marketing material for the product or app in appropriate marketing points within the selected media channels.

This in combination with further optimization of the transaction and billing process creates a steady revenue stream for the publisher. As of June 30, 2021, the number of covered marketing points for product placement within the Group's marketing ecosystem had climbed to 1,561,601, up 208.65 per cent from the same period of 2020. On the demand-side platform, Joy Spreader provides intelligent product sales forecasting services for corporate clients, which, for the most part, are e-commerce retailers, game publishers, and online content platforms. The service helps them win orders or add new users through purchases, add-ons and downloads.

One of the features of the business model is that, when used in tandem with Joy Spreader's professional services and competence in technologies, it helps corporate clients win new customers and orders by addressing their challenges with and expectations from Joy Spreader's Direct to Consumer (DTC) approach. Joy Spreader then negotiates a compensation model with each client based on several performance indicators, with sales being one of the most important. During the first half of 2021, CPS-based revenue accounted for 92.71 per cent of the Group's total.

The CPS model succeeds as it not only lowers the barrier to entry for the client, but also makes it easier to achieve a level of sales that meets the performance goals that the corporate clients have set for themselves, ultimately improving the return-on-investment (ROI) of marketing activities. For this reason, it is increasingly favored by corporate clients.

Joy Spreader's adoption of the CPS model relies on the Group's long-term investment in R&D and optimization of algorithm models, as well as a deep understanding of products and traffic commercialization. Nevertheless, when not properly applied, the barrier to entry using the CPS model can still be quite high. Without enough traffic and/or data accumulated over a long time period, marketing technology companies can't generate enough sales, or, even when they generate the sales, keep a high enough percentage of the collected funds, resulting in losses.

Joy Spreader's CPS model has proven itself effective and financially profitable after many years of investment and losses. The data accumulation which now goes back several years is one of the Group's most valuable assets, and one that is difficult to surpass or copy.

Over the long term, the continued accumulation of data and optimization of algorithms during the process of providing services will further enhance the efficiency of performance marketing and attract more placements by corporate clients, further consolidating Joy Spreader's leadership in the industry.

For more information about Joy Spreader Group Inc., please visit here.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/joy-spreaders-h1-revenue-up-62-37-driven-by-the-popularity-of-its-cps-billing-model-301368488.html

SOURCE Joy Spreader Group Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Globalstar Stock Just Popped 9%

    What happened Shares of satellite communications company Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) jumped 9.5% as of 9:45 a.m. EDT Thursday -- but don't get too excited. It seems this pop was inspired by kind of a nonevent.

  • Broadcom CEO Says He’s Sacrificing Sales to Avoid a Future Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- When Broadcom Inc. reported slower sales growth than some of its peers on Thursday, Chief Executive Officer Hock Tan gave a surprising reason: It was on purpose. Even with demand for its chips surging, the company is tightly controlling which orders it fills, he said on a conference call Thursday following Broadcom’s third-quarter report. The idea is to sacrifice some current sales to avoid creating a glut in the future. “We can show bigger numbers, but that means we will build in

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing Stocks in August?

    Pullbacks have translated into lower prices, but not every lower-priced name is worth purchasing just yet.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Just Popped 12%

    Lithium supplies could remain constrained through 2025.

  • Bonds Are Trash, Says Bond King Bill Gross. Stocks Could Be Next Too.

    PIMCO founder sees yields rising to the point that bond funds are "new contenders for the investment garbage can."

  • These Earnings Winners Are Up Over 10% After Hours Thursday

    Several stock market indexes finished at record levels, but that wasn't the end of the good news.

  • Why Smith & Wesson Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of gunsmith Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ: SWBI) swooned 11.7% as of 1:40 p.m. EDT Thursday, despite beating earnings projections in last night's fiscal first-quarter report. Instead of the $1.29 per share Wall Street analysts had forecast, Smith & Wesson earned $1.57. Smith & Wesson also reported "record Q1 net sales" for the quarter, up 19.5% year over year to $274.6 million, which in combination with a monster 710 basis point increase in gross profit margin on those sales resulted in the huge net profit on the bottom line.

  • Why Asana Shares Were Flying High on Thursday

    Shares of Asana (NYSE: ASAN) are soaring today, up by 15.6% as of 3:47 p.m. EDT. Investors are showing their appreciation for the workplace software solutions provider's solid fiscal Q2 2022 performance. Asana published those quarterly results after market hours Wednesday, revealing that it earned $89.5 million in revenue -- a 72% year-over-year increase.

  • C3 AI exceeds its Q1 FY22 earnings estimates

    Tom Siebel, C3 AI Chairman and CEO joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel with the latest news on C3 AI’s Q1 earnings.

  • These college majors have the highest starting salaries

    Some members of the class of 2020 are averaging $87,989 out of the gate.

  • Is $1 Million Enough To Retire? 3 Funds Boost Income Over $100,000

    Is $1 million enough to retire on? You might doubt it. But $1 million in these 3 mutual funds can lift your yearly retirement income over $100,000.

  • 3 Pot Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in September

    Among the veritable sea of fast-growing cannabis stocks are three that should be avoided like the plague in September. In March, I effectively referred to Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) as the worst cannabis stock money could buy. Sundial has one thing going for it: cash.

  • Why these Cathie Wood growth stocks are set up for a September surge

    The ace stock picker believes these stocks still have a significant amount of upside.

  • Why Oscar Health Stock Was on Fire Thursday

    Oscar Health (NYSE: OSCR) was hardly a grouch of a stock on Thursday. The next-generation health insurance company's shares closed more than 16% higher on the day, thanks to a positive research note from a noted investment bank. Early Thursday morning, Credit Suisse analyst Jonathan Yong assumed coverage on Oscar Health stock.

  • Hut 8 Mining Provides Production Update for August 2021

    Hut 8 Mining Corp. (Nasdaq: HUT) (TSX: HUT) ("Hut 8" or "the Company"), one of North America's largest, innovation-focused digital asset mining pioneers, supporting open and decentralized systems since 2018, is pleased to provide the following corporate update.

  • Yale’s Endowment Has Just 2% in U.S. Stocks. Don’t Expect Major Changes Under the New Investment Chief.

    Yale recently named Matthew Mendelsohn, who has worked at the endowment since 2007, to succeed David Swensen as chief investment officer.

  • SmileDirectClub's (NASDAQ:SDC) Cash Burn Situation is Getting Better - But Not Good Enough for a Short Squeeze

    It might be hard to believe at the moment, but SmileDirectClub(NASDAQ: SDC) was initially valued at over US$8b. After a fiasco IPO debut that saw the price decline at over 50%, the stock just started to recover when the 2020 pandemic hit, sending it to a fresh new low. Since then, the company has struggled through disappointing earnings and currently trades near the lows. As SDC remains unprofitable, this article will examine its cash burn situation.

  • Got $5,000? These 2 Dividend Stocks Are Dirt Cheap Buys

    Healthcare company Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) and oil and gas stock Suncor Energy (NYSE: SU) are two incredibly cheap dividend investments that you can buy and hold. Pennsylvania-based Viatris was born last year when healthcare giant Pfizer spun off its Upjohn business (which contained many of its legacy products), which then joined with another healthcare company, Mylan. Although the business has been incurring losses for the past three quarters, Viatris has reported free cash flow of $1.3 billion over the trailing 12 months.

  • Chewy and American Eagle shares fall, ChargePoint Holdings up after earnings

    Yahoo Finance’s Emily McCormick reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • If You Shorted Alibaba, Nio, Wish, New Oriental And TAL Education In June, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Long investors who own Chinese e-commerce, tech and education stock in their portfolios have had their guts checked, hearts ripped out and their peace of mind called into question time and time again in 2021. For the uninitiated, share prices of several Chinese companies have suffered marked weakness in 2021 caused by regulatory concerns and also concerns over the U.S.-China relationship. Moreover, some investors may fear Chinese stocks being delisted from U.S. exchanges. Delisting refers to the