U.S. markets open in 5 hours

  • S&P Futures

    4,480.25
    +22.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,781.00
    +174.00 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,506.00
    +64.50 (+0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,246.00
    +18.20 (+0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.27
    +0.55 (+0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.60
    -1.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    -0.11 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1790
    -0.0026 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3410
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.46
    +0.66 (+3.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3816
    -0.0021 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1300
    +0.2200 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,379.50
    -1,538.76 (-3.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,128.44
    -77.31 (-6.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,070.85
    +41.65 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,447.37
    +65.53 (+0.22%)
     

Joy Spreader's Interim Results Press Conference: Data Accumulation, Data Analytics and Algorithm Modeling Form the Core of the Firm's Strengths

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BEIJING, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the interim financial report for 2021 recently released by Joy Spreader Group Inc. (HKG:6988, "the Group", "Joy Spreader"), a leading marketing technology company listed in Hong Kong, the Group's spend on research and development (R&D) rose to HK$29.9 million (approx. US$3.8 million) during the first half of 2021, a YoY gain of 712.5 per cent.

"The firm's key advantages lie in data and algorithms that are optimized through a continuous enhancement of the business model, which requires substantial R&D investment," explained one of Joy Spreader's executives at its interim results press conference held on August 31.

The key advantages gained by the company as a result of increased spending on its data and algorithms confirm the wise decision undertaken by the company in calling for the strong R&D investment.

Joy Spreader has built advantages in data and algorithms to meet its business needs thanks to the extensive experience that the firm has accumulated over time. The mobile new media performance-based marketing company's business model is based on facilitating transactions at marketing points by using its Direct to Consumer (DTC) solution that enables accurate matching of data-rich profiles and detailed descriptions of products as a result of an integration of its supply-side platform (SSP) and demand-side platform (DSP) services.

The DTC model is designed to precisely define the relationship with users. With online shopping having become the most common way that goods and services are purchased, the performance of the DTC model largely depends on the ability to accurately respond to the new trends sweeping the consumption market, precisely target potential consumer groups and enable high precision matching with those groups, all of which require the underlying support of data and algorithms.

Using the firm's DSP services as an example, to help corporate clients win new customers or additional orders from existing customers, Joy Spreader provides data-rich profiles of products from clients alongside an algorithm model-based marketing point recommendation engine to assist sellers in choosing the most suitable marketing point for selling or placing its products, stimulating purchases as well as downloading of apps or services purchased.

With a large amount of data that the firm has accumulated over the past few years in mobile new media content, anonymous user behaviors and products, Joy Spreader has built a powerful technology platform that is supported by its proprietary business intelligence technology and strong capabilities in data collection and analytics.

Data accumulation is known to have a decisive impact on the building and performance of models, helping Joy Spreader build up its leading advantages and competitiveness across the industry.

These advantages are reflected in the firm's large collection of data models and its long-term, deep commitment to perfecting the quality of the data and the algorithms. On the one hand, the interim financial report showed that as of June 30, 2021, the number of data models being deployed increased YoY by 37.4 per cent to 169. In addition, the number of data labels used by its intelligent recommendation coupling model rose to 2,447, up 27.25 per cent YoY. On the other hand, the Group began developing data-driven and model-based algorithms on the WeChat Official Account Platform in 2013 before embarking on similar development on the Douyin platform, the Chinese version of TikTok in 2018.

Joy Spreader's expanded database and enhanced capabilities in algorithms are closely associated with the continued increase in the Group's spending on R&D. The firm invested nearly 80 million yuan (approx. US$12 million) to develop and create an algorithm model for the marketing ecosystem on WeChat in 2013 and 2014, just as the new media platform was consolidating its dominance, demonstrating the firm's focus on and continuous efforts in R&D.

Joy Spreader then continued increasing its R&D spend in tandem with the expansion of its business. During the first half of this year, the Group's R&D investment soared 712.5 per cent to HK$29.9 million (approx. US$3.8 million), with a heavy focus on data analytics and algorithm modeling.

Based on its deep experience with algorithms, Joy Spreader built the DTC model that allows the Group to address the challenges facing the e-commerce marketing sector through more targeted marketing and a higher level of conversions while rolling out the roadmap to expand into foreign markets.

Joy Spreader plans to focus on developing the short-form video (SFV)-based e-commerce marketing business outside of China as part of its next stage of growth. Most notably, the firm has taken the lead in building a new technology model tailored to the needs of overseas mobile new media markets as they are distinctly different from the domestic market in terms of both environment and characteristics.

Building on the success and the extensive experience Joy Spreader has had in monetizing video content on domestic mobile new media platforms, Joy Spreader has begun doing the same on platforms outside of the country. So far, the firm has built a new technology model and service system specifically for foreign markets in preparation for its expansion onto overseas e-commerce platforms, with TikTok serving as a prime example. The Group has revealed that it has put in place an international algorithm team in Sweden to provide data analytics and professional support for algorithms optimized for its overseas business.

As a leading Chinese mobile new media performance-based marketing technology company, Joy Spreader believes in the necessity and importance of investment in R&D. With the optimization of its data collection and algorithm modeling for SFV content, the Group expects to further increase its R&D spend while strengthening its advantages in data and algorithms, facilitating the continuous transformation of its core technologies into the company's key strengths.

For more information about Joy Spreader Group Inc., please visit here.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/joy-spreaders-interim-results-press-conference-data-accumulation-data-analytics-and-algorithm-modeling-form-the-core-of-the-firms-strengths-301375029.html

SOURCE Joy Spreader Group Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • These 3 Stocks Could Rally Over 60%, Says BMO

    In recent sessions, we’ve seen conflicting trends pulling at the stock market. Overall, stocks are up. The S&P 500 has a year-to-date gain of 20%, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. But overlaid on that, we’ve seen several down sessions in a row, and both indexes are off their peak. It’s a situation that puts investors in a difficult position, trying to decide which trend will win out as 2021 starts to wind down. Covering the market for BMO Capital, chief investment strategist Brian Belski notes the conf

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Apple Led 'Epic' Market Rally Retreat; Covid Cases Fall Sharply

    Apple fueled last week's market slide, but Covid cases are clearly falling. Tesla released FSD Beta 10.

  • China Tech Shares Slide on Latest Volley of Internet Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares fell once again Monday on the latest moves from Beijing to reshape online businesses.Traders mulled a report that the government intends to break up Ant Group Co.’s Alipay business, a Friday statement calling for better protection of gig economy workers’ rights and latest warning against blocking links to rival services. The Hang Seng Tech Index finished 2.3% lower, with Meituan, Alibaba Group Holding and Tencent Holdings Ltd. the biggest drags on the gau

  • This Economist Says Most Retirement Planning Is Wrong. Here’s How to Think About It.

    Economist Laurence Kotlikoff says that savers should focus on smoothing and protecting spending throughout their life, then saving toward retirement. Also: Wait until age 70 to collect Social Security.

  • 4 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Fifty-five percent of the adult population in the U.S. is invested in stocks, according to Statista. Adding growth stocks to your portfolio, for instance, could grow your wealth exponentially over time, especially if these stocks are riding megatrends.

  • 3 Red-Hot Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Given the stock's runaway growth, it would be easy to assume that the greatest gains have already been made, but evidence suggests that the best may be yet to come for Nvidia. The company still gets the lion's share of its sales from its industry-leading graphics processing units, which are the top choice of diehard gamers everywhere. Nvidia dominates the competition, with an 83% share of the discrete desktop GPU market.

  • Does Bitcoin's recent flash crash mean Warren Buffett is right to hate crypto?

    The billionaire has never made a secret of his loathing for cryptocurrency.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Hyatt Hotels Corp. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • China Tech Watchdog Warns Internet Firms Against Blocking Rivals

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top technology regulator warned internet firms on Monday against blocking links to rival services, reaffirming Beijing’s order for online giants from Tencent Holdings Ltd. to ByteDance Ltd. to dismantle walls around their platforms.The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has summoned executives from the country’s online platforms to emphasize the need to stop shutting out each other’s services, ministry spokesman Zhao Zhiguo told reporters in Beijing. Companies

  • Stocks, Futures Rise as Traders Await U.S. CPI: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European shares and U.S. futures climbed ahead of critical U.S. inflation data that traders will use to assess expectations about the timing of stimulus withdrawal and interest-rate hikes. The dollar edged higher and Treasury yields was little changed.Contracts on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 advanced after the indexes ended last week in the red. Energy companies led gains in the Stoxx Europe 600 gauge as oil prices extended a rally. Industrial metals rose as supply disruptions cont

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Looks Cheap Thanks to Market's Overreaction

    After going through a combination of lockup expiry and uneventful earnings in August, SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) held the line at US$14 level. While the stock is still struggling to break above US$16, we can probably agree that it is doing better than expected. Yet, in the face of the latest rating, we will examine our take on the intrinsic value through the discounted cash flow (DCF) method.

  • 5 of the Safest Dividend Stocks Retirees Can Buy Right Now

    With yields ranging from 1.8% to 9%, these income stocks will pad seniors' pockets and allow them to sleep easy at night.

  • China tells Alibaba, Tencent to open platforms up to each other - media

    China's industry ministry has told technology companies including Alibaba Group Ltd and Tencent Holdings Ltd to stop blocking each other's website links from their platforms, the 21st Century Business Herald said Saturday. The newspaper, citing unnamed sources, said the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology proposed standards to companies on Friday for instant messaging services, telling them all platforms must be unblocked by a certain time. The move is the latest in a regulatory crackdown spanning industries from tech to entertainment and gaming companies.

  • Apple Under Pressure After Adverse Ruling

    Accumulation readings have failed to confirm the summer breakout, exposing downside that could reach 130 in the fourth quarter.

  • Is it time to invest in commodities as crypto crashes? Here's the why and how

    Commodities are a high-risk proposition, but strong performance is luring new takers.

  • Two Ways To Play The 107% Rally In Natural Gas

    While the oil sector has dominated headlines after staging an incredible recovery, natural gas is quietly working its way into the commodity elite, posting 107% year to date gains

  • Got $1,000? 4 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    When Warren Buffett took over Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, the company was valued at $19 per share. Berkshire stock's massive size means that its days of explosive growth are probably in the rearview, but investors will likely still be able to bank strong gains by following moves made by the company and its chief executive officer. If you want to replicate The Oracle of Omaha's investing strategy, the single best way to do it is owning Berkshire Hathaway stock.

  • My mother passed her condo onto me through a quitclaim process before she died. Do I owe any taxes on it?

    'I was told by my income tax preparer that she should have paid some kind of a tax. But she never filed income taxes for years as she was not required to because of her low income.'

  • Federal EV Incentives To Give Tesla, General Motors a Boost. America Is Catching Up.

    Now the Federal government is looking to give the electric vehicle industry another gear in its battle with traditional cars. EV buyers are looking at a $7,500 tax credit for buying a vehicle that plugs in. Any new fully battery electric car, essentially, qualifies for the $7,500 credit.

  • Soho China Plummets 40% After Blackstone Takeover Falls Apart

    (Bloomberg) -- Soho China Ltd. tanked in Hong Kong trading after a $3 billion takeover by Blackstone Group Inc. collapsed. The Beijing-based company fell as much as 40% on Monday after Blackstone decided against proceeding with an acquisition, marking the second failed attempt to sell itself. Progress in satisfying the preconditions of the offer was insufficient, Soho said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Friday. Soho has been seen as a takeover target since early 2020, as a lac