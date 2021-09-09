U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,505.25
    -7.25 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,963.00
    -49.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,595.75
    -24.25 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,242.20
    -7.90 (-0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.47
    +0.17 (+0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.60
    -1.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.96
    -0.05 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1826
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3340
    -0.0360 (-2.63%)
     

  • Vix

    17.96
    -0.18 (-0.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3769
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1500
    -0.1100 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,812.15
    -1,321.70 (-2.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,180.49
    -18.99 (-1.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.53
    -53.84 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,043.64
    -137.57 (-0.46%)
     

Joy Spreader's SFV-based E-commerce Marketing Business Experiences a Boom in H1 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The boom was chiefly driven by revenue and GMV growth as well as market expansion

BEIJING, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 31, Joy Spreader Group Inc. (HKG:6988, "the Group", "Joy Spreader"), a leading marketing technology company listed in Hong Kong, hosted a press conference to announce its interim results for 2021, during which the short-form video (SFV)-based e-commerce marketing business experienced a growth spurt. During the conference, the Group's management elaborated on the three main drivers of the growth of the business during the reporting period: the scale of the growth, the quality of the growth and expansion into new markets.

The scale of the growth: The company's SFV-based e-commerce marketing business experienced a boom during the first half of 2021. The segment maintained strong growth during the reporting period with revenue rising YoY to HK$129 million (approx. US$16.5 million).

The strong growth was mainly attributable to the rapid buildup of the firm's presence on the Douyin platform, the Chinese version of Tiktok. With Douyin accelerating its expansion in the e-commerce sector over the past few years, e-commerce merchants on the new media platform have become important players by using the interest-based recommendation algorithm. Data showed that combined gross merchandise value (GMV) of products sold by e-commerce merchants on Douyin exceeded 500 billion yuan (approx. US$75 billion) for the whole of 2020 and is expected to grow to 1 trillion yuan (approx. US$150 billion) in 2021.

Joy Spreader, one of the first marketing technology companies to expand into the SFV-based e-commerce sector, was also one of the first to monetize video content on Douyin, starting to do so in January 2019. Thanks to Douyin's success with e-commerce overall, the Group's e-commerce marketing business witnessed robust growth during the reporting period. On Douyin's June 18th shopping day, Joy Spreader achieved some HK$350 million (approx. US$44.8 million) in gross merchandise value (GMV) of products sold by e-commerce retailers via SFV platform, roughly double that recorded for the whole of the first half of 2020.

The quality of the growth: The e-commerce marketing business experienced growth not only in scale but also in quality. For e-commerce platforms, the most important indicator is GMV growth. Joy Spreader achieved HK$647 million (approx. US$82.8 million) in GMV of e-commerce products during the first half of 2021, an increase YoY of 264.08 per cent. Gross profit of the e-commerce products marketing business also grew 143.31 per cent YoY to HK$65.28 million (approx. US$8.3 million).

Another indicator of quality is the number of marketing points. As of June 30, 2021, the number of Joy Spreader's marketing points on Douyin had climbed to 657,300, up 720.23 per cent from the same period of 2020. Of the marketing points, 65,200 were active, up 215.93 per cent. Averaged GMV of products sold at the active marketing points also showed a YoY rise of 15.24 per cent to HK$9,920.44 (approx. US$1,269.8).

Market expansion: Data showed that combined gross merchandise value (GMV) of products sold via interest-based e-commerce merchants in China is anticipated to reach 9.5 trillion yuan (approx. US$1.4 trillion) in 2023. The flourishing sector is opening up new possibilities to industry players, providing an unprecedented opportunity for Joy Spreader. With the expectation of further growth of the Douyin-based e-commerce market and the continuous enhancement of Joy Spreader's ecosystem of marketing points on Douyin, the firm's e-commerce marketing business is well positioned for further substantial growth. In particular, the company foresees additional business expansion by virtue of conversions of covered marketing points on Douyin into active ones and an increase in the average GMV of products sold through the marketing points. At the same time, the firm plans to provide tailor-made new media content for corporate clients by helping create new media accounts and private traffic applied content that builds traffic through strategic alliances, investments and incubation projects. The move is aimed at strengthening Joy Spreader's leading advantages in the SFV-based e-commerce sector.

The emerging of overseas e-commerce platforms such as TikTok has given Joy Spreader an unprecedented opportunity to expand its e-commerce marketing service into international markets. The firm is planning to focus on building up its international SFV-based e-commerce marketing business through three actions that are scheduled for execution in the near term:

1) establish an e-commerce marketing platform in Hainan set for foreign markets;

2) accelerate the building of a close-loop service ecosystem tailored for international markets, with an initial focus on Southeast Asia;

3) create algorithms specifically for overseas markets by analyzing video content and user behavior data outside of China through the leveraging the firm's capabilities and advantages to repurpose the algorithms used in the domestic market; at the same time put in place an international algorithm team in Sweden to provide data analytics and professional support for algorithms optimized for its international business.

Interest-based e-commerce is emerging as another important part of the e-commerce marketing sector in addition to traditional e-commerce platforms. All indicators point to a promising future for the segment. Given this scenario, Joy Spreader expects to maintain strong growth through better revenue and GMV performance in tandem with market expansion by virtue of its competence in technologies alongside the continued foray into the SFV-based e-commerce marketing sector.

For more information about Joy Spreader, please visit here.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/joy-spreaders-sfv-based-e-commerce-marketing-business-experiences-a-boom-in-h1-2021-301370944.html

SOURCE Joy Spreader Group Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • These jobs are offering lucrative sign-on bonuses of up to $100,000 amid shortage of candidates

    A shortage of talent has pushed companies to offer sign-on bonuses of up to $100,000 for some high-end speciality jobs, an analysis of job advertisements from 4,000 of the world’s largest companies concluded. Sign-on bonus have increased across all sectors by 454%, rising to 57,123 advertised positions in August 2021 from 10,312 in August 2020, according to research released Tuesday by GlobalData an analytics company. President Biden blamed the coronavirus delta variant.

  • Gamestop down after earnings

    Meme-stock stalwart Gamestop slips after hours following its Q2 earnings release.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the very best businesses to own

    Stop sinking your money into mediocre companies.

  • Why Is Square Stock Falling Today?

    The stock market was having a generally weak session on Wednesday, with all three major averages in the red throughout the morning. On a positive note, the company announced the launch of its Square Register hardware in Canada, which could bring larger sellers in the key international market into Square's ecosystem. On the other hand, we learned that PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) is spending $2.7 billion to acquire Japanese buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Paidy.

  • 8 Companies Already Paying Huge Dividends Just Hiked Them

    What's better than getting a big dividend from an S&P 500 stock? Getting an even larger dividend payment this year.

  • Why UiPath Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH) fell 9.6% on Wednesday, following the release of the automation software leader's fiscal 2022 second-quarter results. UiPath's customer base grew to over 9,100 by the end of the second quarter, up from roughly 8,500 in the first quarter. In turn, UiPath's annualized renewal run-rate (ARR), a key metric for software companies that essentially estimates subscription-based revenue for the coming year, soared 60% to $726.5 million.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy AT&T, and 1 Reason To Sell

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a safe dividend stock for conservative investors. Let's review three reasons to buy AT&T -- as well as one reason to sell it -- to see if it's a contrarian play. AT&T's stock underperformed the market for three main reasons: It faced tough competition in the wireless market from Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS), its pay-TV business bled subscribers to streaming services, and attempting to stop that bleeding with its debt-fueled takeovers of DirecTV and Time Warner caused even bigger problems.

  • Nvidia Asks EU to Approve Arm Deal. A Ruling Is Due Next Month.

    The EU has set Oct. 13 as the deadline to make a ruling on the purchase, after the company filed for regulatory clearance Wednesday.

  • Walmart Rethinks Its China ‘Hypermarket’ Strategy Amid Alibaba Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- In the months before the delta variant upended domestic travel in China, Walmart Inc. would regularly have employees fly to cities like Shanghai to observe and take photos of what its competitors were up to, according to people familiar with company’s practices. At times, they got caught and were asked to leave.While checking out rivals is not uncommon in the industry, the task took on added urgency for the world’s biggest retailer in the past year. A quarter century after it ente

  • Stocks may fall 15% by year-end, warns Morgan Stanley. Here are some portfolio moves investors might consider.

    Morgan Stanley’s optimistic view of the economy isn’t keeping it from warning about a looming correction in the U.S. stock market.

  • Lululemon Q2 earnings beat expectations

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo Finance Live to breakdown Lululemon's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why Plug Power Stock Sank Today

    There was no news from Plug Power this morning, but the stock struggled to hold up amid the weakness in broader markets as rising delta variant coronavirus cases sparked fears of a slowdown in the economy. As it is, investors in Plug Power are becoming increasingly impatient in the absence of substantive progress in the company's business of late even as rivals continue to bag orders. On Sept. 8, too, Ballard Power Systems' (NASDAQ: BLDP) subsidiary, Ballard Fuel Cell Systems, announced a partnership with industrials giant Eaton to develop fuel-cell technology for heavy-duty trucks.

  • Why Nikola Stock Reversed Course Today

    Hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles are gaining attention. That's both good and bad for Nikola.

  • Delta variant 'extraordinarily dangerous' for unvaccinated and 'a problem' for vaccinated: Doctor

    Brigham and Women’s Hospital Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Jeremy Faust joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest coronavirus developments.&nbsp;

  • 3 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The electric vehicle industry could be huge, and investors should consider different ways to benefit from its growth.

  • Why ICU Medical Stock Is Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ: ICUI), a medical device company specializing in intravenous treatment solutions, were on the move today following the announcement of a cash and stock deal for Smiths Medical.

  • China Tells Tencent, Netease to End Focus on Profit in Games

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese regulators summoned gaming companies including Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Netease Inc. to discuss further oversight of the industry and the need to deemphasize profits, prompting a slide in share prices.The Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China’s Central Committee, the National Press and Publication Administration and two other agencies called the meeting to convey plans to step up supervision and start checks on illegal behavior, according to the state-run X

  • Natural Gas Jumps to 7-Year High as Winter Supply Worries Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. natural gas futures soared to a seven-year high amid escalating concerns about tight supplies heading into the winter-heating season. Gas prices are soaring across the northern hemisphere as anxiety mounts about the prospects of a supply crunch in coming weeks when cold weather begins to descend and homeowners switch on furnaces. A confluence of production and processing disruptions are running headlong into robust demand for the fuel in some of the world’s biggest economies.

  • Fast-Growing Stocks: Apple, GOOGL Stock Among 24 Names Expecting 65% To 749% Growth In Q3

    Apple, DocuSign, and Google parent Alphabet are among today's fastest-growing stocks expecting up to 749% Q3 growth.

  • Biden admin. to rein in meat prices, Lucid falls, Robinhood to offer crypto recurring investments

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.