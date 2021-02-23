U.S. markets close in 3 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,839.40
    -37.10 (-0.96%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,346.76
    -174.93 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,213.94
    -319.11 (-2.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,200.40
    -50.67 (-2.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.66
    -0.04 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.80
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    27.76
    -0.32 (-1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2148
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3530
    -0.0170 (-1.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4096
    +0.0032 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.2260
    +0.1730 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,846.36
    -5,885.21 (-10.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    955.08
    -37.27 (-3.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,625.94
    +13.70 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,156.03
    +138.11 (+0.46%)
     

Joy Wallet Survey Reveals COVID-19's Impact on U.S. Employment (2021)

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey from Joy Wallet reveals how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted personal finances of Americas. Nearly 400 adults across the U.S. answered a series of questions about the pandemic and their personal finances.

Results of the survey found 73% of respondents are still employed and 5% were able to find a new job during the pandemic. But the unemployment rate in found in our survey was higher than the national average with 21% not working.

Finances were definitely impacted by the pandemic with more than 64% respondents needing to dip into savings in order to get by. Although nearly half cut their spending during the crisis, a quarter of those surveyed found themselves spending even more. A surprising 25% admitted they were unsure of their spending habits. Those who spent less were both financially forced to and had fewer ways to spend their money with lockdowns and changes in entertainment, travel, dining and other COVID-imposed shutdowns.

Taking another hit due to the pandemic? The ability to save money. Nearly 38% were unable to put aside any money into savings vehicles. The division of respondents investing, however, was nearly even.

It may be too soon to tell how COVID may have a long-term effect on the finances of respondents, although 25% claim the changes in their finances during the pandemic have permanently altered their financial habits.

Read the full article and see more results: COVID's Impact on U.S. Employment Survey (2021)

About Joy Wallet
Joy Wallet, established in 2020, is a website dedicated to enabling others to take control of their finances. It provides readers with useful information, resources and tools to help readers maximize their financial fitness, covering topics on banking, investing, credit cards, mortgages and loans, retirement, insurance and much more. This survey of 395 Americans took place February 9 - 16, 2021. Learn more at JoyWallet.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/joy-wallet-survey-reveals-covid-19s-impact-on-us-employment-2021-301233773.html

SOURCE Joy Wallet

Recommended Stories

  • Fed’s Powell Offers Bitcoin Bulls Glimmer of Hope as Price Drops to $45K

    Jerome Powell is likely to reiterate the Fed's pro-stimulus stance later today, possibly putting a floor under bitcoin and stocks.

  • Tesla stock is getting drilled, falls below price it entered the S&P 500

    Tesla shares comes under severe selling pressure. Here's the latest.

  • Lucid Motors' $24 billion blank-check deal sparks bubble concerns

    Electric vehicle sensation Lucid Motors has set the market alight this week with a $24 billion blank check deal to list in New York, but it has also sparked concerns among some investors of a short circuit in the valuation of electric vehicle makers. Shares of Churchill Capital IV Corp fell more than 40% on Tuesday, a day after it agreed to merge with Lucid, which makes luxury electric vehicles but is still yet to formally start producing cars or generate meaningful revenue. The deal, valued the combined firm at a pro-forma equity value of $24 billion, just a fraction of Elon Musk's Tesla, but still the biggest ever involving so-called special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs).

  • Huawei Debuts $2,800 Phone After Barely Growing Sales in 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co. took the wraps off a high-end foldable smartphone to try and stake out a place in the fast-expanding category, revealing that revenue and profit barely grew in 2020 at the height of Trump-era sanctions.China’s largest technology company is trying to keep its shrinking mobile gadgets business alive despite dwindling expectations that Washington will roll back its curbs anytime soon. On Monday, it introduced the 17,999-yuan ($2,800) Mate X2 that unfolds into an 8-inch (203mm) screen powered by Huawei’s own 5G Kirin 9000 chip.Once the world’s biggest smartphone maker, Huawei was forced to dig into a dwindling store of chips after Washington cut it off from American technology and key suppliers like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Yet billionaire founder Ren Zhengfei has vowed to keep its smartphone business, dismissing reports of a potential sale. The company is now focusing on serving enterprise clients to offset the lost business.“We managed marginal growth both in sales and profit,” Ken Hu, the company’s current rotating chairman, told the Mobile World Congress in Shanghai Tuesday. “We’ll work with partners on how to apply Huawei products in their businesses. Through these partnerships, we are not only hoping Huawei can develop a number of solutions from zero, but also duplicating these solutions in scale.”Read more: Huawei’s Quarterly Revenue Growth Slows, Hit by U.S. SanctionsHuawei has been running phone production at close to minimum capacity to preserve its existing cache of components and prolong the life-cycle of its devices, spurring product shortages at retailers across the country, according to people familiar with the matter.The Mate X2 will go on sale in China on Feb. 25, priced at 18,999 yuan for a beefier version with 512 gigabytes of storage. It’ll run a version of Google’s Android tailored for China, which lacks the U.S. company’s core apps and commercial features, but can be updated to Huawei’s own Harmony operating system in April.“We have prepared enough capacity for Mate X2, the capacity is growing on daily basis,” Richard Yu, chief executive of Huawei’s consumer electronics unit, said at a launch event in Shanghai on Monday.Yu said Monday that more of the company’s top-tier phones will be powered by its in-house software rather than Android in future.Read more: Huawei’s Founder Vows To Keep Making Smartphones in Biden EraHuawei found itself thrust into the heart of U.S.-Chinese tensions in 2019 after the White House labeled it a national security threat and later imposed a series of trading restrictions. Those curbs curtailed its growth and forced the company to sell off its low-end Honor devices arm last year.Ren has urged the new U.S. administration to adopt an “open policy” toward Huawei, which in turn would benefit its American suppliers. But Biden’s nominee for Commerce secretary, Gina Raimondo, said during her Senate confirmation process she knew of “no reason” why Trump-era curbs shouldn’t continue.Huawei’s smartphone shipments dived 42% in the last three months of 2020 while its biggest competitors Samsung Electronics Co., Apple Inc. and Xiaomi Corp. all gained market share, according to researcher IDC.Read more: Samsung’s $1,999 Fold 2 Rectifies Major Foldable Phone FoiblesFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • HSBC to Prune Investment Bank to Fund Expansion in Asian Wealth

    (Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc will shift billions of dollars of investment to Asia’s faster growing economies as it looks to become the go-to bank for the region’s wealthy.The London-based bank said it would divert capital from its investment bank in Europe and the U.S. to fund the expansion of its Asian businesses. Europe’s largest lender said it would spend more than $6 billion over the next five years to expand its Asian operations, in particular its wealth management arm.“We are going to stop trying to be everything to everyone,” said Chief Executive Officer Noel Quinn, speaking on a call with analysts. “The new story here is Asia wealth.”The bank said it expected Asia’s share of group capital to rise from about 42% to more than half the total within the next years, a move that is likely to be accompanied by the relocation of several of the company’s top executives from London to Hong Kong.“It’s logical to have more of the management team down there,” Chief Financial Officer Ewen Stevenson said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “Fifty percent of our revenues, and the bulk of our profits, now come from Asia and certainly the thrust of our growth aspirations are in Asia.”While earnings beat consensus forecasts, adjusted pretax profit halved, the bank said. Despite the profit slump, HSBC said it would resume paying a dividend of $0.15 after British regulators relaxed a ban intended to preserve capital last year after the virus outbreak.The bank also said it was looking to reduce its “office footprint” by 40% over the next years as more of its staff move to hybrid working arrangements pioneereed during the pandemic.The bank said it was largely sticking to cost cutting plans that will reduce its workforce by about 35,000. HSBC said it shrank staff numbers by 11,000 in 2020 and that more shrinkage was inevitable.Analysts at Jefferies said the strategy looked “a bit dull in our view” and pointed to the lack of anything “concrete” in terms of the future of its retail businesses in France and the U.S.Shares were down 2% at 12:26 p.m. in London. Shares in HSBC had risen as much as 6% in Hong Kong on the back of the announcement before paring gains.The bank’s planned Asian investments include $3.5 billion earmarked for its wealth business, which is expected to hire more than 5,000 new wealth planners over the next three to five years. The investment comes at the expense of HSBC’s global banking and markets division, which houses its investment banking operations.Volatility in the markets brought on by the pandemic saw revenue from fixed income trading rise 33% over 2020 to $6.3 billion. But a 2% rise at the equities unit fell well short of its Wall Street rivals, and advisory fees fell 2% to $3.8 billion“We are essentially reducing the amount of capital we have invested in our global banking and markets business globally and reinvesting that capital into wealth and commercial banking,” said Quinn, speaking in a telephone interview with Bloomberg.“Much of our global banking and markets business in the U.S. and Europe were low-return businesses, so you could assume that that capital is coming out of global banking and markets, principally Continental Europe and the U.S., in order to fund the investment in capital we are making into wealth and commercial banking, primarily in Asia, but also in the Middle East.”The bank hopes commercial banking and markets will drive “double-digit growth in profit.” It singled out markets in southeast Asia such as Singapore, as well as China and Hong Kong.China’s crackdown on Hong Kong has increasingly forced HSBC to accept criticism from the U.S. and U.K. as a cost of doing business in the region. Quinn was summoned to testify to British lawmakers this month over the lender’s decision to close the accounts of an exiled Hong Kong democracy activist.Expected credit losses last year hit $8.8 billion, as expected at the low end of a previously announced range of $8 billion to $13 billion. HSBC expects them to be materially lower this year.The bank is targeting getting its cost base down to $31 billion or less in 2022 as well as a $100 billion reduction in gross risk-weighted assets. It doesn’t expect to reach a return on average tangible equity target of between 10% and 12% in 2022, but will now target a return of 10% or above in the medium term.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:HSBC’s updated guidance, with a more ambitious, $5-5.5 billion cost-savings target combined with robust across-the-board 4Q results are signs the lender has turned the corner, paving the way for what could be a number of significant analyst upgrades, even after its shares’ 50% rally from 2020’s lows.Jonathan Tyce, BI financials analystThe bank divulged little news on its plans for Europe and the U.S.HSBC said it’s in talks on selling its French retail bank and is likely to post a loss on any divestment. It’s exploring “strategic options” for its U.S. retail franchise and wants to focus on high-net worth clients.HSBC has one of the largest U.S. businesses of any non-American bank, partly a result of its ill-fated acquisition of Household International in 2003, the subprime lender that ended up costing the company billions of dollars in writedowns. Quinn said the U.S. retail bank “could be attractive to buyers.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Surging U.S. Yields Loom Over Emerging Markets Beholden to Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- Rising U.S. Treasury yields are starting to concentrate minds in the world of emerging markets.Developing-nation local-currency bonds had their worst week since September in the five days through Friday, while dollar debt slipped by the most since January as surging inflation expectations fueled a rout in Treasuries. The selloff in the world’s largest bond market also sent implied volatility for currencies and stocks to the biggest weekly increase this year. Even so, exchange-traded fund investors looked past the increase in U.S. yields last week and continued to pour money into emerging markets.All eyes will be on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony to Congress this week. The central bank chief is set to echo remarks that policy makers are fully committed to supporting the economy. Investors will also look for any sign that he’s troubled by steeper long-term borrowing costs after the real rates on long bonds rose above zero for the first time since June.“We will still need to see the Fed vastly expanding its QE purchases, as the market simply can’t absorb the net U.S. Treasury issuance later this year without much higher real yields, which would eventually be toxic for asset markets,” John Hardy, head of FX strategy at Saxo Bank in Hellerup, Denmark, wrote in a report. “Rising yields don’t even necessarily have to trigger any notable meltdown in risk sentiment as long as the market is comfortable that real interest rates will continue to decline.”Listen to the EM Weekly Podcast: Powell to Speak Amid Climbing U.S. YieldsA Bloomberg study in January found all developing-world currencies typically sell off when yields jump at a rate greater than about 25 basis points per month. The 10-year Treasury yield has risen about 26 basis points this month as of 11:30 a.m. in New York on Monday.Oil will also keep traders on their toes, with Saudi Arabia and Russia differing once again on their output strategy heading into an OPEC+ meeting. The Mexican peso, Colombian peso and Russian ruble were among the worst performers in emerging markets as Brent crude retreated on Friday.“Our optimistic emerging-market currency outlook is not without risks of setbacks along the way,” said Ehsan Khoman, head of emerging-market research in Europe, the Middle East and Africa at MUFG Bank in Dubai. “We believe relative cyclical outperformance and attractive yields on offer continue to favor stronger EM currencies as Covid-19 ebbs.”South Korea and HungaryThe Bank of Korea is forecast to stand pat by unanimous consensus on ThursdayThe most interesting aspect of the meeting could be any signals on government debt purchases. Lawmakers are planning to draw up another supplementary budget in the coming weeks, with the potential for additional debt issuance likely to put upward pressure on yieldsBOK would prefer to use ad-hoc debt purchases to counter any bond market volatility rather than shift to a full-fledged quantitative-easing program, according to Bloomberg Economics Korean 10-year bond yields rose nine basis points last week, mirroring moves in U.S. yieldsHungary will probably keep its base rate at 0.6% on Tuesday, with the forint among the worst performers in emerging markets this monthHungary’s central bank had gained a reputation for being one of Europe’s most dovish before the coronavirus pandemic. Now, it’s among the the most hawkish, pursuing caution to prevent volatility in financial markets and inflationPolicy CluesIn Brazil, swap rates traders will watch a mid-February reading of consumer price inflation on Wednesday, which probably accelerated on an annual basis, underscoring bets on a rate hike in MarchInvestors will also monitor the congressional debate surrounding the 2021 budget and prospects for another round of cash handoutsJanuary current-account data on Wednesday and unemployment and primary budget balance figures on Friday could offer further signs of the pandemic’s impactPresident Jair Bolsonaro said more changes are underway after naming a former general to replace the University of Chicago-educated economist running state-controlled Petroleo Brasileiro SAMexico’s mid-month inflation data, scheduled for Wednesday, will be scrutinized after January consumer prices topped expectationsPolicy makers will release the minutes from their February meeting on Thursday, which investors will monitor for clues on the central bank’s next steps after a unanimous decision to cut rates by 25 basis pointsMalaysian January CPI on Wednesday is expected to remain negativeThe January trade balance is likely to remain in strong surplus in data to be released on FridayRinggit was stock-still last week -- buffeted between opposing forces of strong dollar and robust oil prices as a net exporter of energySouth African BudgetSouth Africa’s Finance Minister Tito Mboweni will present the 2021-2022 budget on WednesdayMboweni must convince investors he has a credible plan to support an economy that contracted the most in nine decades last year, while also curbing growth in government debtThe market also wants clarity on plans for debt-ridden state-owned companies such as Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. Nedbank Group Ltd. is leading discussions to restructure the South African power utility’s debt load, according to people familiar with the talksThe rand had its worst weekly performance since early January in the five days through FridayData and EventsSudan’s central bank said Sunday it was implementing a unified exchange rate system, part of broader measures aimed at reviving its struggling economySouth Korea’s early exports increased at the fastest pace in more than two years in FebruaryThe nation’s export numbers often contain early clues on global production. For instance, a Bloomberg study covering 2015-19, shows a 23% correlation between misses versus consensus for these figures and misses from the subsequently available U.S. ISM dataThe won was flat last week, despite the rise in the U.S. dollar, perhaps insulated by past poor performance against its behavioral driversThailand’s trade numbers are due on Tuesday. The balance should be just above zero, with a steep decline in imports responsible for keeping the numbers in the blackJanuary’s current-account figures may show a third straight deficit in data to be released on ThursdayThai baht depreciated 0.4% last week, a little more than the global averageTaiwan’s January export orders might show another sizable increase on Wednesday, with consensus about 46% year-over-yearJanuary industrial production is likely to tell a similar story of rapid recovery on Thursday -- with consensus at about 19% year-over-yearAnother vast current-account number for the fourth quarter will be released on FridayTaiwan’s dollar was one of the top gainers in Asia last weekIndia’s fourth-quarter GDP due Friday is likely to show the first year-over-year expansion since the first three months of 2020The Indian rupee was one of the strongest performers in Asia last week as inflows poured into local equity marketsChina’s official February PMIs –- for both manufacturing and services are due on Feb. 28The Chinese yuan was the third-weakest currency in Asia last week, although the stronger-than-expected fixing in yuan terms on Friday offered a glimmer of hope for bullsRead more: Yuan Fixing Miss May Herald Future Dollar DeclineA reading of Peru’s fourth-quarter gross domestic product, scheduled on Monday, may show a recovery from the lows seen amid the emergence of Covid-19 while lingering below levels from before the pandemic, Bloomberg Economics estimates.Chile’s January copper production on Friday will be watched as the metal trades near decade highs, fueling a rally in the pesoA gauge of Argentina’s economic activity index may flag a slowdown in December after seven straight monthly gains, according to Bloomberg EconomicsFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China's central bank joins cross-border digital currency pilot

    China's central bank will join a project looking at using central bank digital currencies (CBDC) for cross-border payments, the Bank of International Settlements said on Tuesday. CBDCs are like banknotes or coins, and give holders a direct claim on the central bank, potentially leapfrogging commercial banks. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) has its own domestic CBDC project, the e-CNY, one of the most advanced initiatives of its kind in the world, in which real-life trials took place in several major cities.

  • Central Banks Are Already Facing Up to Threat of Rising Yields

    (Bloomberg) -- Reflation trades reached a fever pitch in Australia’s bond markets Monday in a burst of activity that will be hard for global policy makers to ignore.Ten-year yields climbed the most since the height of the market dislocation in March 2020, while benchmark three-year yields inched further above the Reserve Bank of Australia’s 0.1% target. And this was after the RBA ended a two-month hiatus by stepping back into the market to purchase A$1 billion ($790 million) of the shorter-date debt.The moves underscore the challenge to central banks as they strive to keep borrowing costs low for years to come while investors position for a more immediate return of inflation. Global vaccination programs and talk of another commodities supercycle have put Australia at the forefront of bets for rebounding growth and rising prices, making the RBA’s job particularly difficult. But it’s unlikely to be unique.“Commodity prices are showing us a clear reflationary environment,” said Chris Rands, a portfolio manager at Nikko Asset Management in Sydney. “This is all about a global reflation story -- the flow of positive vaccine news is saying that ‘this isn’t crazy’.”Expectations of more economic stimulus from the Biden administration and positive signs on containing Covid-19 are pushing rates higher globally, with the U.S. benchmark 10-year yield hitting a one-year high of 1.39% in Asia trading.Australia’s three-year yield edged up to 0.13% Monday while the 10-year yield jumped 17 basis points to 1.6%, a level last seen on March 19. Excluding that day, it’s the highest 10-year yields have been since mid 2019. While the central bank has signaled that rates won’t begin rising for at least three years, money markets are now pricing in about a 30% chance of a hike by mid next year.“It’s entirely reasonable for markets to start pricing in some risk of the RBA hiking rates,” said Prashant Newnaha, senior rates strategist at TD Securities in Singapore. “Markets are going to price in increasingly higher odds of the RBA having to pull the trigger before their three years are up.”Global DimensionEurope has also been caught up in the bonds selloff, with German 10-year yields, the region’s benchmark, climbing to the highest since mid 2020.As the euro area’s yields track those on Treasuries higher, it faces an “undesirable tightening of monetary conditions,” according to Erik Nielsen, group chief economist at Unicredit SpA.If they continue to climb in coming weeks, “it’ll leave the ECB no choice but to step up their purchases,” Nielsen wrote in an investor note Sunday. “I would be surprised if we don’t hear the first warning shots from key members within the next couple of weeks.”Some Fed officials, though, are willing to accept the rising yields as a sign of optimism in the recovery. That’s the view of Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams, as explained in an interview with CNBC Friday.And Australia’s policy makers may yet disappoint rates traders preparing for a shift.“The central banks fear that the bond market is jumping at what will be a transitory hike in inflation over the months ahead,” said Shane Oliver, chief economist at AMP Capital Investors Ltd. in Sydney. “They would rather look through any short term spike in inflation, and allow the recovery to use up spare capacity and generate higher wages growth before tightening -- and this may still be several years away.”What Bloomberg Economics Says...“Rising yields are likely to pressure further enlargement of the RBA’s recently-expanded bond purchase program, in an effort to limit further currency appreciation. There is also an increased risk of an earlier than planned announcement of a switch the yield target to the November 2024 bond..”-- James McIntyre, economistFor the full note, click here.Read More: Bond Traders Can See RBA Yield Curve Control’s Use By DateStill, Australia’s success in containing Covid-19 has rapidly restored sentiment among households and businesses. That’s helped unemployment fall more than a percentage point from its pandemic peak of 7.5%, and rising property prices and cashed-up consumers are a potent mix for economic expansion.This prompted Westpac Banking Corp. economist Bill Evans to last week raise his forecast for Australia’s 10-year yield to 1.9% by the end of this year, from 1.55% earlier.In addition to purchases to control the three-year yield, the RBA is still conducting regular purchases of longer-dated bonds under quantitative easing, and bought another A$2 billion of them on Monday.(Updates with Europe, U.S. in paragraphs 8-11.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • World shares slide on inflation fears, commodities surge

    Gold rose more than 1% and copper prices shot above $9,000 a tonne for the first time since 2011 on the prospect for inflation and growth, while the dollar slumped to multi-year lows against the British pound and the Australian dollar. Oil prices rose on a tight global supply outlook after U.S. production was hammered by frigid weather and an approaching meeting of top crude producers is expected to keep output largely in check. Investors, who have been buying economically sensitive cyclical stocks and selling growth stocks, are preparing for a potential spike in inflation with the U.S. Congress poised to pass a $1.9 trillion pandemic-related economic stimulus bill.

  • Wall Street Is Inflation-Proofing Its Debt-Market Portfolios

    (Bloomberg) -- From money managers at BlackRock and T. Rowe Price, to analysts at Goldman Sachs, to the credit shops run by Blackstone and KKR, a new economic reality is prompting Wall Street’s most powerful forces to adjust their investment strategies.The rise in inflation set to accompany the post-pandemic economic boom is threatening to reverse the four-decade decline in U.S. interest rates, sparking a rush to protect the value of trillions of dollars of debt-market investments.The first signs of this shift have already emerged: These firms and others are moving money into loans and notes that offer floating interest rates. Unlike the fixed payments on most conventional bonds, those on floating-rate debt go up as benchmark rates do, helping preserve their value.“We’ve had a long 35 to 40 years of rate decline that has been a big support behind fixed-income investing, a big support behind equity multiples expanding, and so for those of us that live and breathe investing, it’s been a wind at our back for a long time,” said Dwight Scott, global head of credit at Blackstone, which manages $145 billion of corporate debt. “I don’t think we have the wind at our back anymore, but we don’t have the wind in our face yet. This is what the conversation on inflation is really about.”To be clear, no one is predicting the type of rampant inflation the likes of which roiled the U.S. economy almost five decades ago. Yet a subtle shifting of the tide is already underway, many say.Not since 2013, in the months before Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke triggered the so-called taper tantrum by suggesting the central bank could begin to slow the pace of monetary stimulus, have global bonds been under so much pressure to start the year.Fueled by growing concern that price pressures are poised to reemerge amid an economic boom powered by vaccines, pent-up consumer demand and another round of government stimulus, 10-year Treasury yields have soared more than 0.4 percentage point.Amid the upheaval, perhaps no market is attracting more attention than leveraged loans. Weekly flows into funds that buy that debt have already exceeded $1 billion three times this year -- triggering fresh talk of froth -- after having not topped that threshold since 2017.The asset class’s relatively high yields make it an appealing investment for firms seeking to juice returns as the gap between Treasury rates and corporate debt narrows. At the same time, continued monetary and fiscal support from policy makers is expected to boost company earnings, helping them trim debt multiples that ballooned amid the pandemic.Yet what makes leveraged loans especially attractive to many is their floating payment stream. As the long end of the Treasury curve continues its dramatic ascent, their lack of duration -- or price sensitivity to moves in underlying rates -- provides investors significant protection, even in an environment where the Fed keeps its policy rate near zero and the front-end anchored for years to come.“You don’t buy leveraged loans today because you expect the floating rate component to go up,” said Lotfi Karoui, chief credit strategist at Goldman Sachs. “That is not the thesis. The floating rate component is going to stay flat for the foreseeable future. You buy it because the reflation theme is something that hurts more the high-yield bond market relative to the loan market.”That’s not to say that junk bonds aren’t luring their fair share of cash too.The asset class can often be a safe harbor from the threat of rising rates given that an improving macroeconomic backdrop tends to lower credit risk, allowing spreads to tighten.New issuance is off to a record pace to start the year, and the relentless hunt for risky assets pushed yields on the debt below 4% for the first time ever earlier this month.Given robust growth prospects, Michael Kushma, chief investment officer for global fixed income at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, said he’s comfortable going further down in credit quality into B and CCC rated bonds to generate returns. The firm has also been adding leveraged loan exposure “when it makes sense,” he said, noting that some clients can’t hold the debt in their portfolios.Still, some say that record-low yields, even in the riskiest segments of the speculative-grade bond market, combined with the fact that average maturities have increased markedly over the past year, have amped up the potential risk and lessened the asset class’s appeal as a shelter relative to loans.“We’ve increased our allocation to bank loans, in part by selling high yield,” Sebastien Page, head of global multi-asset at T. Rowe Price, said via email. “Put it this way: if we can get a similar yield on high yield and loans, on a risk adjusted basis the asset class that should behave best in rising rates -- loans -- looks more attractive.”Floater FeverNot every asset manager can simply dial up their credit risk, of course.For many, one alternative is the floating-rate note market, a usually sleepy corner of high-grade credit with a fairly narrow buyer base.In recent weeks, demand has surged as investors look to avoid negative total returns in fixed-rate debt. It’s fueling a spurt of new issuance, including the first ever non-financial deal tied to the Secured Overnight Financing rate, the benchmark intended to replace Libor as the reference rate for hundreds of billions of dollars of floating-rate debt.“The big risk in the market really is inflation, whether it is transitory or whether it is something more deep rooted,” said Arvind Narayanan, head of investment-grade credit at Vanguard. “There’s just a tremendous amount of stimulus in the marketplace, both monetary and fiscal, that favor economic growth.”Others are turning to more esoteric asset classes, including collateralized loan obligations and private credit, as they seek higher yields and more floating-rate exposure.Blackstone has ramped up investing in leveraged loans and direct lending over the last several years, and has accelerated the shift in the last month, according to Scott. It has also become one of the largest CLO managers in the world.Western Asset Management has been increasing allocations to leveraged loans and CLOs, and continues to believe that the asset classes are an attractive opportunity, according to portfolio manager Ryan Kohan.Ultimately, any hiccup in the recovery could quickly dent expectations for inflation and cause rates to retrench.Bond bulls also argue that the chances of price pressures that weren’t present prior to the pandemic suddenly emerging in its aftermath are slim, at best, given the continuing structural shifts in the economy.“Inflation will be more transitory than sustained,” said Dominic Nolan, a senior managing director at Pacific Asset Management. “We have to see how steep the curve gets and if the perceived inflationary pressures actually materialize into inflation.”Yet many say the Fed’s seeming tolerance for an overshoot on the inflation front in the months and years ahead makes this time different.“Rising rates could very well be a prelude to inflation as we take into account the current macroeconomic environment,” John Reed, head of global trading at KKR, which manages about $79 billion of credit assets, said via email. “A modest rise in rates off current levels seems likely for the remainder of 2021, but the Fed has been transparent in willing the market to invest behind yield, growth and recovery.”(Updates with comment from Western Asset Management in 24th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Millions of student loan borrowers left out of pandemic payment pause amid decade-old quirk

    When the U.S. government bailed out student loan lenders during the Great Recession, legislators unintentionally set off a series of cascading events that has left more than six million student loan borrowers locked out of a crucial benefit amid the coronavirus pandemic more than 10 years later.

  • Saudi Wealth Fund’s Spending Programs Will Boost Banks, S&P Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia’s banks are expected to benefit from the sovereign wealth fund’s spending spree this year, although low interest rates and a rollback of central bank support may weigh on profits, S&P Global Ratings said.“Mortgage origination will remain buoyant and corporate lending is likely to pick up as Public Investment Fund programs create business for contractors,” the ratings agency said in a report.The sovereign investor is a key lever for the kingdom’s efforts to revive growth after what may be the deepest recession the world’s largest crude exporter has experienced since 1987. Handed $40 billion last year to buy global stocks, the PIF plans to plow the same amount into the domestic economy this year and again in 2022.The kingdom tripled VAT to 15% in July as it endured twin economic shocks from the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and turmoil in the oil market. Inflation is expected to rise during the first quarter compared to the same period the previous year due to the residual effect of VAT, the central bank said on Monday.“The Saudi economy will recover in 2021-2022 from the shocks of 2020 as global demand for oil recovers and private consumption increases,” S&P said. “That said, real GDP will not return to 2019 levels until 2022.”S&P also said:“Cost of risk will remain elevated in 2021, despite stronger-than-expected estimates for 2020, as the Saudi Central Bank lifts its forbearance measures. Combined with very low interest rates, this will weigh on banks’ profitability”Credit growth will likely stabilize or reduce slightly in 2021Expects ratings on banks to remain stable in the next 12-24 months.The merger between National Commercial Bank and Samba may create a national champion that could focus on financing large strategic projectsTo view the source of this information click hereFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Telecom Italia to Pay $1.2 Billion to Back DAZN Soccer Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Telecom Italia SpA, Italy’s largest phone carrier, said it’s ready to back DAZN Group Ltd. in its multibillion-euro offer for broadcast rights to the country’s top soccer league.The former telephone monopoly last month reached an agreement with DAZN -- subject to conditions -- on a possible plan that would provide distribution and technological support as well as financing of about 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) for its bid to broadcast the next three seasons of Italy’s Serie A league. Telecom Italia confirmed the accord Monday following a report by Bloomberg News.DAZN, a streaming startup backed by billionaire Len Blavatnik, has offered Serie A 840 million euros a season and Telecom Italia could back that bid by 40%, providing about 340 million euros a year in a content-distribution deal, according to people familiar with the matter. DAZN is bidding against Comcast Corp.’s Sky.The streaming company’s business plan “includes an important distribution agreement with a partner who’s an industry leader and will provide further support also from a financial point of view,” DAZN wrote in a confidential letter sent to Serie A on Feb. 8. The message aimed to address concerns raised by some soccer team presidents over DAZN’s strength.Annual PaymentThe DAZN letter says that the company’s partner “is committed to the payment of an annual guaranteed minimum equal to more than 40% of the annual total amount due to Serie A.”DAZN also says in the letter that its partner’s payments will be sent through six annual installments of the same amount “made to an escrow bank account to be used exclusively for payments to Serie A.”For DAZN, a tie-up with a partner with funding capacity could be a game-changer. The streaming company lost nearly $2 billion last year and has been in retreat in the U.S. and Latin America. Prioritizing Italy, Germany and Japan could allow it to grow in markets with less competition.“DAZN is hanging on to Germany and Italy as key markets and in both it is trying to carve out a competitive position,” said Claire Enders, founder of media consultant Enders Analysis.Representatives for DAZN and Serie A declined to comment.Live StreamingA Telecom Italia move into soccer would boost live streaming services in a country that’s still mostly characterized by conventional media such as digital terrestrial television, over-the-air broadcasting dominated by Silvio Berlusconi’s Mediaset SpA, and satellite programming, which was pioneered in the country by Sky.Serie A has been seeking new sources of revenue. An effort earlier this month to sell a $2 billion stake to an investor group stalled after the league’s board failed to act on the deal, people familiar with the matter said at that time, raising concerns that the agreement could ultimately collapse.The Italian league, which features players such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, is in need of a cash injection after decades of underinvestment. Finances have been further pummeled by the pandemic, as matches have been played to empty or near-empty stadiums and broadcast revenue has declined.(Updates with Telecom Italia’s confirmation starting in first paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • New Zealand Sovereign Rating Raised After V-Shaped Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s sovereign credit rating has been raised by Standard & Poor’s Global Ratings, making it the first developed nation with investment-grade debt to get an upgrade since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. The New Zealand dollar rose.S&P lifted its foreign currency rating to AA+ from AA and its local currency rating to AAA from AA+, citing New Zealand’s faster-than-expected economic recovery. The outlook is stable, S&P said in a statement on Monday.“New Zealand is recovering quicker than most advanced economies after the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent government lockdown delivered a severe economic and fiscal shock to the country,” S&P said. “While downside risks persist, such as another outbreak, we expect New Zealand’s fiscal indicators to recover during the next few years.”New Zealand enjoyed a V-shaped recovery from a first-half recession after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s aggressive elimination strategy allowed a lifting of restrictions and resumption of economic activity. Massive fiscal and monetary stimulus also helped gross domestic product return to pre-Covid levels in the third quarter of 2020.The kiwi dollar rose after S&P raised its rating back to levels last seen in 2011. It bought 73.28 U.S. cents at 2:55 p.m. in Wellington from 73.07 cents before the release.The government expects net debt to peak at 52.6% of GDP in 2023 and fall to about 37% by 2035.“Reflecting substantial fiscal support, New Zealand’s net general government debt is much higher than in the past but remains lower than most of its peers,” S&P said. “We believe that New Zealand’s relatively better management of the pandemic means that its credit metrics are in a good position to weather potential deteriorations associated with further negative pressures, including from a possible weakening of the real estate market, at its current rating level.”S&P downgraded the sovereign rating to AA in September 2011, and has had it on a positive outlook since January 2019.(Updates currency in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Brazil markets tank as Bolsonaro shakes up Petrobras to cut energy costs

    Brazilian financial markets went into a tailspin on Monday, as investors dumped the country's currency and stocks, while pushing up interest rates, after President Jair Bolsonaro moved late on Friday to sack the head of state-run oil firm Petrobras following weeks of clashes over fuel price hikes. The right-wing populist's intervention in one of Brazil's most valuable companies, along with a vow to reduce prices in the power sector too, cast growing concern on the government's commitment to free markets. Several brokerages downgraded Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as Petrobras is formally known, and Bank of America cut Brazilian stocks to 'marketweight' in its Latin American portfolio, excluding Petrobras and state power company Eletrobras entirely.

  • Petrobras shares slump as Brazil's Bolsonaro doubles down on intervention

    Petrobras shares plunged 22% on Monday, wiping out 71 billion reais ($13 billion) in market value, as Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro again slammed its pricing policies after he replaced the state-controlled oil company's market-friendly CEO with a retired army general. The selloff, following a series of analyst downgrades, deepened after Bolsonaro said the company's fuel policy was only pleasing to financial markets and select groups in Brazil and should be changed as part of an effort to lower gasoline and diesel prices. Overall, the last few days have marked a dramatic about-face for Bolsonaro, a right-wing populist whose interventionist instincts until now had been largely contained by economically conservative allies.

  • RBNZ Seen Quashing Talk of Tightening Despite V-Shaped Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s central bank may try to dispel talk of monetary tightening at its first policy decision of the year.The Reserve Bank will stress the need for ongoing monetary support when it leaves the official cash rate at 0.25% Wednesday in Wellington, economists said. It is likely to signal the OCR will be on hold well into 2022 and may refrain from publishing a forecast track that includes a rate hike, they said.The economy has performed better than expected in a V-shaped recovery and the housing market is booming, removing any prospect of negative interest rates and turning attention to when the Reserve Bank might begin to remove stimulus. But the RBNZ will be mindful of the many risks ahead as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage globally, and will not want to get ahead of other central banks for fear of pushing up the New Zealand dollar.“Expect a message of not counting your chickens before they hatch,” said Nick Tuffley, chief economist at ASB Bank in Auckland. “The position New Zealand finds itself in at present looks to be ahead of even the dizziest of high expectations, but a lot can go wrong and the path of least regret for the RBNZ is to continue signaling -- as other central banks have -- that considerable monetary support will be needed for quite some time.”Earlier this month, Australia’s central bank extended its bond-purchase program and said it doesn’t expect to increase interest rates until 2024, following global peers in moving to stamp out premature tapering speculation. The RBNZ’s rate decision is published at 2 p.m. local time tomorrow and Governor Adrian Orr will hold a press conference an hour later.Auckland LockdownWhen the Monetary Policy Committee convened last week for its first policy decision since November, New Zealand’s largest city had just gone into a snap lockdown. While it was lifted after just three days, it was a reminder of how uncertain the outlook is. New Zealand’s vaccination rollout to the general population is not expected to start until the second half of the year and the border may remain closed through 2021, crippling a tourism industry that was once the country’s biggest foreign exchange earner.To to be sure, the RBNZ is closer to meeting its inflation and employment mandates than many of its peers. Unemployment unexpectedly fell to 4.9% in the fourth quarter and inflation is expected to accelerate to the 2% target by June. Prices for commodities such as wholemilk powder have risen on strong global demand, while construction is buoyant as people unable to take overseas holidays spend money on house renovations instead.New Zealand’s sovereign credit rating was yesterday upgraded to AA+ by Standard and Poor’s Global Ratings, which cited the nation’s success in battling Covid-19 and its rapid economic rebound.The RBNZ “simply must be less dovish” than it was in November because nearly every development since then has “portrayed a stronger, and more inflationary, economy than was expected,” said Stephen Toplis, head of research at Bank of New Zealand in Wellington. Still, “this does not mean the bank will be rushing to shift its current policy stance. And, for tactical reasons, it may even choose to produce a relatively neutral statement,” he said.The RBNZ will revise up its growth, employment and inflation forecasts to reflect the brighter outlook, but the impact of the closed border on the tourism industry has yet to be fully felt, said Sharon Zollner, chief economist at ANZ Bank New Zealand in Auckland.“The New Zealand economy is facing a large, negative income shock, and that will increasingly become evident over coming months,” Zollner said. “The RBNZ will be cautious about these headwinds, along with still-significant downside risks.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Yellen and Powell Wary of Financial Froth While They Push Stimulus

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell appear wary of signs of froth in financial markets, even as they press ahead with economic stimulus measures that are elevating the euphoria.There “may be sectors where we should be very careful,” Yellen told CNBC television last week, when asked about possible speculative sizzle.The remarks came a day after publication of minutes of the Fed’s Jan. 26-27 policy meeting at which staff characterized the risks to financial stability as notable – an assessment Powell shares, according to a central bank official familiar with the matter.The policy makers face a difficult dilemma. While they recognize that ultra-lax economic policies can fuel financial excesses, they believe the pandemic-damanged economy is in a deep hole and in need of substantial help.Both have recently suggested that the true unemployment rate is close to 10%, after taking account of those who have dropped out of the workforce or are involuntarily working part-time, compared with the official figure of 6.3%.Compounding their quandary: The U.S. has fewer regulatory tools to head off asset bubbles and excessive leverage than many other countries.Follow the Aspen Institute’s RE$ET Conference with Bloomberg Economics hereYellen spoke out in favor of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion fiscal aid package again on Monday, telling a New York Times webinar that the spending was needed to prevent long-term scarring of the economy from the pandemic. Powell, for his part, is expected to reaffirm his commitment to an ultra-easy monetary policy when he testifies to the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday.While stock prices pulled back on Monday as yields on Treasury securities rose, the S&P 500 index is still trading near a record high, up some 75% from lows struck last March. Yields on the riskiest corporate bonds fell below 4% for the time ever earlier this month. And even after a big decline on Monday, cryptocurrency Bitcoin is still up significantly this year.Asset prices could get a further boost if Congress passes Biden’s aid plan, which includes $1,400 in stimulus checks for many Americans, said former Congressional Budget Office Director Douglas Holtz-Eakin, who is now president of the American Action Forum in Washington.“With investors betting on persistent policy backstop, a sense of complacency appears to be permeating markets,” was how International Monetary Fund officials Tobias Adrian and Fabio Natalucci described the situation in a Jan. 27 blogpost.They warned of a rising risk of an economically destabilizing nose-dive in financial markets, perhaps in reaction to a persistent increase in long-term interest rates.Rising YieldsSuch a rise may already be in train. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was trading around 1.35% on Monday in New York from 1.07% at the start of the month, on expectations of higher inflation and a stronger economy. Bloomberg Economics last week boosted its 2021 growth forecast to 4.6% from 3.5% and said that could rise toward 6%-7% if Biden’s stimulus package is enacted.Powell in the past has flagged the dangers that excessively elevated asset prices and other financial vulnerabilities can pose to the economy.In 2007, it was the bursting of a housing market bubble that drove the economy into what then was the deepest downturn since the Great Depression. In 2001, it was a collapse in technology stock prices that helped lead to a recession, although it was a mild one by historic standards.Yellen told the New York Times webinar that big banks are in much better shape now than they were during the financial crisis more than a dozen years ago -- a point that Powell has also repeatedly made.The two policy makers have also argued that recent lofty asset prices are at least partially justified by the continued low level of interest rates.While that’s undoubtedly true, cheap credit can also induce investors to take on more leverage and more risk to boost their returns, pushing prices up to eventually unsustainable levels.‘Hard to Tell’“That’s what makes it hard to tell what’s an asset bubble and what’s fundamental because they’re both pointing in the same direction,” said former Fed Vice Chairman Alan Blinder.When she headed the central bank, Yellen maintained that the first line of defense against financial stability risks should be tighter regulation, through the use of so-called macro-prudential tools, rather than through increased borrowing costs and higher interest rates.That’s precisely the prescription espoused by IMF officials Adrian and Natalucci. They argue that now is not the time for policy makers to pull back on support for economies still struggling with Covid-19. Rather, officials should aim to safeguard financial stability via increased supervision and regulation of banks and other financial institutions.The trouble, said Princeton University professor Blinder, is that the Fed doesn’t have much in the way of macro-prudential tools to help bring that out. Unlike the Bank of England, for instance, it can’t order banks to require home buyers to put more money down as collateral when taking out mortgage loans if it’s worried about a bubble developing in the housing market.Powell has recently tried to make a virtue out of that deficiency. He’s argued that policy makers often get the timing of such restrictions wrong. And he’s talked up the U.S. template of strict supervision throughout the economic cycle as a viable alternative.As Treasury secretary and thus head of the government-wide Financial Stability Oversight Council, Yellen will have an opportunity to build up U.S. defenses against excessive financial speculation and leverage.In that capacity, “I would encourage her to think about where there are holes” in the financial system, former White House chief economist Glenn Hubbard told a Tax Policy Center webinar on Feb. 18.“I don’t see a crisis around the corner,” the Columbia University professor added. But “if you keep interest rates very low for a long period of time you need to watch out for froth.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Mortgage rates have shot back above 3% — borrowers may not want to delay

    Rates are on the rise amid optimism over COVID vaccines and stimulus checks.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks mixed as yields rise, inflation concerns mount

    Stocks fell Monday while commodity prices rallied, as rising Treasury yields and expectations of higher inflation weighed on equity prices.