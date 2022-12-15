U.S. markets close in 4 hours 10 minutes

JoyBridge Kids, a Portfolio Company of Frontline Healthcare Partners, Acquires Independence Behavior Solutions

2 min read

CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontline Healthcare Partners-backed JoyBridge Kids ("JoyBridge") has acquired Independence Behavior Solutions ("Independence"), an applied behavior analysis ("ABA") therapy company based in Savannah, Georgia with two locations.

"The acquisition of Independence will significantly advance our mission of creating and delivering life transforming experiences for every child with autism and their families", said Mike Cairnes, President and CEO of JoyBridge. "Independence demonstrates our beliefs and our passion for what we do, and therefore, there is a tremendous opportunity to share in our Mission and Values across a larger platform".

With the rising rates of autism spectrum disorder ("ASD") diagnoses nationally, there is a critical need for expanded access led by innovative companies. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ("CDC"), it is estimated that one in 44 children in the U.S. are identified with ASD, up from one in 88 children in 2008.

JoyBridge is excited to partner with Independence to provide therapy to even more children in the Southeast, doing so with the highest standard of quality. Our ability to share expertise and resources across organizations will allow us to elevate our standards, better serving existing and new learners.

The acquisition marks a transformative period for JoyBridge. Since its founding in 2020, the company has expanded its clinical footprint across Tennessee, and with this acquisition enters its second state of operation. JoyBridge now provides ABA therapy in Tennessee and Georgia through five clinics, with plans to continue its regional growth strategy.

About JoyBridge Kids

JoyBridge is a clinic-based ABA therapy provider with supplemental services in speech and occupational therapy. JoyBridge believes a structured clinical setting is an ideal environment to work with children and caregivers to provide the optimum benefits from ABA. Utilizing a one-to-one applied behavior analysis session, under the supervision of Board Certified Behavior Analysts, allows for its caregivers to implement its curriculum while fulfilling the JoyBridge mission, one child at a time. For more information, please visit joybridgekids.com.

About Frontline Healthcare Partners

Please visit frontlinehcp.com.




View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/joybridge-kids-a-portfolio-company-of-frontline-healthcare-partners-acquires-independence-behavior-solutions-301704397.html

SOURCE Frontline Healthcare Partners

