Joyce (ASX:JYC) Is Increasing Its Dividend To A$0.175

Joyce Corporation Ltd's (ASX:JYC) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to A$0.175 on 28th of September. This will take the annual payment to 8.1% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Joyce's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Before this announcement, Joyce was paying out 91% of earnings, but a comparatively small 34% of free cash flows. Since the dividend is just paying out cash to shareholders, we care more about the cash payout ratio from which we can see plenty is being left over for reinvestment in the business.

EPS is set to grow by 17.0% over the next year if recent trends continue. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, our estimates say the payout ratio could reach 92%, which is definitely on the higher side, but we wouldn't necessarily say this is unsustainable.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of A$0.013 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of A$0.255. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 35% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

Dividend Growth Could Be Constrained

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Joyce has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 17% per annum. The payout ratio is very much on the higher end, which could mean that the growth rate will slow down in the future, and that could flow through to the dividend as well.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Joyce's payments are rock solid. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Joyce that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

