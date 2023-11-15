Joyce (ASX:JYC) Is Very Good At Capital Allocation

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. And in light of that, the trends we're seeing at Joyce's (ASX:JYC) look very promising so lets take a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Joyce, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.47 = AU$24m ÷ (AU$86m - AU$34m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Joyce has an ROCE of 47%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Specialty Retail industry average of 19%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Joyce's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Joyce's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Joyce Tell Us?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Joyce. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 47%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 31%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. The current liabilities has increased to 40% of total assets, so the business is now more funded by the likes of its suppliers or short-term creditors. Keep an eye out for future increases because when the ratio of current liabilities to total assets gets particularly high, this can introduce some new risks for the business.

What We Can Learn From Joyce's ROCE

To sum it up, Joyce has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

One more thing, we've spotted 2 warning signs facing Joyce that you might find interesting.

