Do Joyce's (ASX:JYC) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Joyce (ASX:JYC), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Joyce with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Quickly Is Joyce Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Joyce's shareholders have have plenty to be happy about as their annual EPS growth for the last 3 years was 45%. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches the eye of prospective investors.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. EBIT margins for Joyce remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 14% to AU$136m. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Since Joyce is no giant, with a market capitalisation of AU$71m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Joyce Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So those who are interested in Joyce will be delighted to know that insiders have shown their belief, holding a large proportion of the company's shares. To be exact, company insiders hold 53% of the company, so their decisions have a significant impact on their investments. Intuition will tell you this is a good sign because it suggests they will be incentivised to build value for shareholders over the long term. In terms of absolute value, insiders have AU$38m invested in the business, at the current share price. That's nothing to sneeze at!

Should You Add Joyce To Your Watchlist?

Joyce's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering Joyce for a spot on your watchlist. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Joyce you should know about.

