Joy's Bring Home the Goodness open every Tuesday

MONROE — Tuesday is the day Joy’s Bring Home the Goodness will be open to the public. Located at 1125 W. Front St., the restaurant will be serving homemade soups, sandwiches and salads.

“Before the holidays, we made a decision to close to accommodate our catering side of the business. After coming up with a schedule that works for everyone at the shop, we made a decision to open back up on Tuesdays,” owner Joy Langton said in a written statement.

Catering will remain the focus of the business. Information is available at 734-682-5051. For Tuesday lunch specials and business hours, text “Joy’s” to 40691. Information will also be shared at joysmonroe.com

