U.S. markets open in 4 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,543.25
    +30.75 (+0.68%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,544.00
    +202.00 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,856.50
    +122.00 (+0.83%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,057.00
    +16.20 (+0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.97
    -0.39 (-0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.90
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    23.25
    +0.05 (+0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1431
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9540
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.93
    -1.93 (-8.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3566
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3770
    -0.1710 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,478.55
    -621.24 (-1.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,009.95
    -21.91 (-2.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,619.03
    +51.96 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,579.87
    +295.35 (+1.08%)
     

Joyson PlasTec Elevates to the Multi-Tenant Cloud

·5 min read

Leading German automotive supplier to introduce Infor CloudSuite Automotive

MUNICH, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that Joyson PlasTec GmbH has decided to leverage Infor CloudSuite Automotive. The supplier of plastic components for the automotive industry aims to benefit from greater business agility and flexibility in an increasingly competitive market by implementing the multi-tenant cloud solution.

(PRNewsfoto/Infor)
(PRNewsfoto/Infor)

Founded in 1986, Joyson PlasTec GmbH has become a leading producer of large plastic parts for the automotive industry. Its portfolio includes injection-molded interior and exterior solutions for trucks and passenger cars. The supplier belongs to the Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp., whose subsidiaries supply many well-known companies in the automotive industry with electronic and nonelectronic parts of all kinds. Joyson PlasTec employs around 380 people at its headquarters in Albertshausen near Bad Kissingen, Germany.

More flexibility in decision-making is a key reason the company is being carved out from the parent company. With this independence, the company has the opportunity to reorientate its operations, including the corporate IT. Joyson PlasTec ultimately opted for Infor's multi-tenant cloud solution after an internal evaluation of cloud vendors.

Infor CloudSuite Automotive has been developed to meet the technological needs of the automotive industry. It features a wide range of functionalities regarding quality and production management, supply chain transparency, planning, and customer relationship management, as well as analytics through Infor Birst. As a result, decision-making and reporting processes are significantly accelerated. The solution offers organisations the opportunity to further develop the areas of Internet of Things (IoT) and machine connectivity, and to use integrated electronic data interchange (EDI) functionalities, all based on Amazon Web Services (AWS), ensuring that highest security and performance requirements are maintained. The scalability and price-performance ratio of the cloud solution were important factors in choosing Infor as well.

Infor's newly developed 60-30-10 approach will be used for the implementation process. In regular joint customer success workshops, Infor and Joyson PlasTec will work out the procedure for implementing the solution. The goal is to use Infor's Implementation Accelerator to map at least 60 percent of all necessary functionalities and processes in the software standard and to implement another 30 percent through configuration options to ensure a smooth transition to live operation. The remaining 10 percent — the customer's individual, highly-specific business processes — will be agreed upon separately. The implementation will be supported by Infor partner Silicium Consulting. Go-live is scheduled for 2022.

"The Infor solution has quite a bit of charm; it is perfectly designed for our industry-specific needs and is highly scalable," says Jörg Koch, CFO of Joyson PlasTec GmbH. "Infor CloudSuite Automotive is a living software suite. Thanks to the multi-tenant cloud, we are also technologically up to date at all times and can focus on the core aspects of our business."

"We are very pleased that Joyson PlasTec has chosen Infor," says Jens Schmidt, Infor senior account manager. "Thanks to both our technology and support, we were able to reach an agreement very quickly — and with the help of our new 60-30-10 implementation approach, we can provide Joyson PlasTec with the best possible support at all times."

"Agility and flexibility are essential, especially in such a rapidly evolving industry as automotive," said Joachim Harb, Infor senior vice president and general manager for Central Europe. "Especially since automotive is one of the most important economic sectors in Germany, we are even more pleased to support one of the industry's most important suppliers with our technology."

About Joyson PlasTec GmbH
Joyson PlasTec GmbH is part of the global Joyson Group, which is one of the world's largest automotive suppliers, based in Albertshausen, Bavaria, Germany. Since 1986, we have been a competent and experienced partner for the automotive industry and have specialized in development and production of technical plastic parts.

Our 380 employees, most of whom have been with us for many years, work in a family atmosphere and can shape their careers in permeable structures. Thanks to our powerful machines, filigree small parts, complete truck fronts and high-performance coatings are part of our product portfolio.

Quality is a top priority for us. As an award-winning supplier, we are a reliable sparring partner and innovative competence center for our customers. A high implementation speed with consistently excellent product quality is the standard by which we like to be measured.

About Infor
Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries, including industrial manufacturing, distribution, healthcare, food & beverage, automotive, aerospace & defense, and high tech. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time-to-value. We are obsessed with delivering successful business outcomes for customers, and we are continually innovating to quickly solve emerging business and industry challenges. Over 65,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees and their deep industry expertise to help overcome market disruptions and achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers, employees and partners. Visit www.infor.com.

Media contact:
Benjamin Gildein / Lena Seitz
LEWIS Communications GmbH
Tel: +49 89 173019 -29 / -33
infor@teamlewis.com

Copyright ©2022 Infor. All rights reserved. The word and design marks set forth herein are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Infor and/or related affiliates and subsidiaries. All other trademarks listed herein are the property of their respective owners. www.infor.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/joyson-plastec-elevates-to-the-multi-tenant-cloud-301478314.html

SOURCE Infor

Recommended Stories

  • Why Alcoa and Century Aluminum Popped on Tuesday

    Aluminum stocks were looking shiny on Tuesday, with Alcoa (NYSE: AA) closing the trading session up 9.8% and smaller Century Aluminum (NASDAQ: CENX) rising by 11.9%. No huge secret why: Aluminum just hit its highest price in 13 years. Bloomberg has the details.

  • Opioid crisis: 'You can't put the genie back in the bottle' with the damage done, Harvard professor explains

    John Abramson, Harvard Medical School Professor & drug litigation expert, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the state of the opioid crisis, pharmaceutical lawsuits, prescription drug prices, and the culpability of pharmaceutical companies in drug deaths.

  • Nvidia chip deal with SoftBank’s Arm collapses

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley explains why the huge chip deal between Nvidia and SoftBank's Arm fell through.

  • Amazon pushes maximum base salary to $350K as competition intensifies

    The evolving compensation packages are not new at Amazon, and for more senior Amazon employees it can mean recent hires in lower roles have higher salaries.

  • All options on the table to address high oil prices, White House says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration is in talks with both oil-producing and consuming countries to tackle high oil prices, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Tuesday, adding that all options are on the table. In November, the United States announced plans to release 50 million barrels of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help cool oil prices, but prices are at just below seven-year highs. Asked if there would be further cooperative releases of strategic oil reserves with other countries, Psaki added: "All options remain on the table."

  • Costco Stock: The Warehouse Club Makes a Major Change

    Few companies have the stability at the top that Costco does. CEO Craig Jelinek has held the position since 2012 and had a long run with the company before he ascended to the top job. CFO Richard Galanti, who leads the company's earnings calls, has held his job even longer.

  • Oil Gets Another Tailwind as Refiners Go All Out in India

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil refiners in the world’s third-biggest crude importer are stepping up purchases as they strive to meet annual production goals, giving prices another tailwind as they march toward $100 a barrel.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosDOJ Seizes $3.6 Billion in Bitcoin Stolen in Bitfinex HackOttawa Declares Emergency a

  • 2 Semiconductor Growth Stocks With Market-Crushing Upside, According to Wall Street

    Wall Street analysts have highlighted two opportunities in the chip sector to beat the market in 2022.

  • Oil prices fall on profit-taking, despite API data surprise

    Brent crude futures edged down 8 cents, or 0.1%, to $90.70 a barrel by 0825 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $89.18 a barrel, down 18 cents, or 0.2%. The contracts slid about 2% on Tuesday as Washington resumed indirect talks with Iran to revive a nuclear deal. "With the negotiations ongoing, the oil price is likely to lose steam in the next week, despite the bump higher we've seen today," said CMC Markets' analyst Tina Teng, adding that there has also been some profit taking among investors who have turned cautious after prices hit more than seven-year highs.

  • Russia may use field hit by U.S. sanctions for gas exports to China

    Russian gas giant Gazprom may tap a field hit by U.S. sanctions off the Pacific island of Sakhalin to provide China with gas under a recently signed deal, sources and analysts said on Tuesday. Russia, already Beijing's No. 3 gas supplier, has been strengthening ties with China, the world's biggest energy consumer, reducing its dependence on its traditional European energy customers amid a standoff with the West. President Vladimir Putin announced new gas supply deal with China on Friday, which would boost gas exports from Russia's far east where the pipeline network is not connected to traditional routes of its fuel exports to Europe.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Meta Warns That Europe Could Lose Facebook, Instagram

    Meta’s apps may leave the continent, the company cautioned, citing privacy rules that complicate the business.

  • U.S. Sees Record Oil Production Next Year Moving Even Higher

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. oil production will grow even more than the government previously expected as a scorching price rally drives producers to boost drilling. Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’DOJ Seizes $3.6 Billion in Bitcoin Stolen in Bitfinex HackMeta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookOil output will averag

  • XRP Climbs 22% Amid Developments in Ripple v. SEC Case

    The payments token regained a market capitalization of $40 billion on Tuesday, moving above Cardano and Solana.

  • Your 401(k) Is More Important Than You Think

    Not only are there strict rules about withdrawing 401(k) money prematurely, but your 401(k) could be the most valuable piece of your retirement income pie someday; most people do not have any other employer retirement plan. Today, they remain a popular choice for investors, as they offer a flexible, proven way to save for retirement. At the end of Q2 2021, (the most recent data available), 66% of all Americans participating in retirement plans were invested in 401(k) plans, which held an estimated $7.3 trillion in assets, according to the Investment Company Institute.

  • Car makers are blaming dealers for inflating prices

    The average price of a new car in the US is higher than ever before, and some of the biggest automakers are starting to blame the dealerships that sell their vehicles. At Ford, for example, the average vehicle transaction price is growing faster than the revenue the company earns on car sales, according to the analytics firm JD Power, meaning dealers are pocketing a decent chunk of the company’s profits. About 10% of dealers in Ford’s network charged more than the suggested sticker price last year, the company’s CEO James Farley said on Feb. 3.

  • GSK racks up £1.4bn in COVID sales ahead of consumer health split

    Pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline racked up £1.4bn in COVID-related sales as the company remains on track to split its consumer healthcare business.

  • Tesla Subpoenaed by SEC About Complying With Musk Settlement

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. received another subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission about a subject that keeps coming up: Elon Musk’s tweeting in 2018 that he was considering taking the carmaker private.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookRedistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesStocks Decline Amid Late-Day Selloff in Big Tech: Markets WrapAmazon Is Raising

  • The biggest wild card Frontier and Spirit face in clearing $6.6B tie-up

    A tie up between ultra low cost airlines Frontier (ULCC) and Spirit (SAVE) shouldn’t raise significant red flags for antitrust regulators, according to economic and competition scholars who talked with Yahoo Finance. Still, they say regulators can be expected to take a careful look and could ask for concessions.

  • Nikola responds to hiring freeze report, says supply-chain department intact

    "The supply chain department has been intentionally strengthened with new and existing leadership," the company said in a statement. "Nikola is focusing its efforts on getting its first BEVs and FCEVs to market and continues to hire strategically for critical roles." Electrek had reported that the company had lost almost its entire supply-chain leadership over the last few months and had put a hiring freeze in place.