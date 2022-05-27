U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,158.24
    +100.40 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,212.96
    +575.77 (+1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,131.13
    +390.48 (+3.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.90
    +49.66 (+2.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.07
    +0.98 (+0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.30
    +3.40 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    22.14
    +0.17 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0739
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    -0.0130 (-0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2631
    +0.0025 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.0850
    -0.0170 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,162.31
    +303.80 (+1.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    625.79
    -3.71 (-0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.46
    +20.54 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,781.68
    +176.84 (+0.66%)
     

Joywell Foods Readies for Commercialization with $25 Million in Funding Led by Piva Capital

·3 min read

Innovative food technology and consumer goods company set to bring sweet proteins to market to address global health & sustainability challenges

DAVIS, Calif., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joywell Foods, a pioneering food technology and consumer goods company unlocking the power of sweet plant proteins in our modern diets, today announced it has raised an oversubscribed $25 million Series B funding round to bring sweet protein products to consumers for the first time. The round was led by Piva Capital, with participation from B37 Ventures and Global Brain Corporation as well as existing investors Khosla Ventures, Evolv Ventures, SOSV's IndieBio and Alumni Ventures. As a part of the transaction, Piva Partner and Co-Founder Adzmel Adznan will join Joywell's board.

Joywell Foods
Joywell Foods

Joywell Foods utilizes a proprietary microbial fermentation process to produce nature-identical sweet proteins found in exotic fruits and berries. These sweet proteins are great at mimicking the taste of sugar, and as proteins, they don't impact blood sugar levels or gut microbiomes. Plus, since they are 2,000-5,500 times sweeter than sugar on a weight basis, a little goes a long way, making sweet proteins a very efficient solution.

"Worldwide, consumers love their sweets; we want people everywhere to have their cake and eat it too!" said Joywell Foods CEO Ali Wing. "Novel proteins that are sweet change the game for consumers – great-tasting, healthy and good for the climate all in one. In partnership with our top-tier group of global investors, we're excited to bring sweet proteins to market."

Over the past 12 months, Joywell Foods has scaled its sweet protein platform across multiple proteins, developing consumer products and gearing up for launch. With this new funding, Joywell plans to continue to accelerate R&D and scale up for commercialization across its entire sweet protein platform.

At scale, sweet proteins have profound implications not only for people's health but also for the planet. Every one percent reduction in sugar production results in approximately 650,000 acres of sugar cane fields saved. Joywell's low carbon footprint, and health-forward, naturally-fermented sweet proteins directly support less deforestation and healthier ecosystems.

"Traditional sugar is not only the chief culprit in our battle with obesity and diabetes, but it also requires millions of acres of land impacting precious ecosystems," said Adzmel Adznan, Partner and Co-founder, Piva Capital. "Joywell Foods' sweet proteins are a genuine breakthrough in addressing both of these critical issues. We look forward to supporting Ali and the team as they accelerate from R&D to commercial success."

About Joywell Foods
Joywell Foods is a food technology and consumer goods company leveraging microbial fermentation to unlock the power of sweet plant proteins in our modern diets. Sweet proteins, derived from exotic fruits and berries that evolved to provide sugar-like sweetness without sugar, are over 2000x sweeter than sugar, much lower in calories, and don't impact blood sugar levels. Offering a better tasting and healthier alternative for the modern-day sweet tooth, Joywell Foods' sweet protein platform presents a category-defining brand opportunity to change the role of sugar in our favorite foods. To learn more, visit joywellfoods.com.

About Piva Capital
Piva Capital is a San Francisco-based venture capital firm investing in visionary entrepreneurs who are solving the world's critical industrial challenges with breakthrough technologies and innovative business models. For more information, please visit us at Piva.vc, on LinkedIn and Medium.

Media Contact:
Mary Magnani
CodePR
marym@codepr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/joywell-foods-readies-for-commercialization-with-25-million-in-funding-led-by-piva-capital-301556366.html

SOURCE Joywell

Recommended Stories

  • Wendy's Adds a New Menu Item, Takes a Beloved Favorite Away

    The fast-food chain has added something many will love, but another beloved menu item had to be taken away to make it happen.

  • Everything Is Getting More Expensive... Except Rotisserie Chicken

    Costco also reiterated that they won't be raising the cost of their $1.50 hot dog and soda deal.

  • COVID and the Ukraine War may have kickstarted an age of food protectionism

    Fears over food shortages are pushing many countries around the world to block their food exports. It's a risky move.

  • Chicken Prices Are Soaring, Driving Sanderson Shares to New High

    (Bloomberg) -- A resurgence in restaurant dining has prices for chicken rising faster than production costs, driving Sanderson Farms Inc. shares to a record high.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellRussian Wins in Eastern Ukraine Spark Debate Over Course of WarUkraine Latest: EU Leaders Talk to Putin; New Bid f

  • Fine Wine Continues To Outperform The Stock Market

    Some of the more standard alternative investments include real estate investment trusts (REITs), private equity, hedge funds and venture capital. One alternative investment benchmark, the Liv-ex Fine Wine 1000, represents 1,000 investment grade wines and has returned 8.6% year-to-date (YTD). Its return looks even better when you consider that many traditional investments, including the S&P 500 (YTD return of -16.13%), have seen large losses. It might seem unexpected, but wine is a growing altern

  • This "Magical" 3-Ingredient Snack Is Suddenly Everywhere (From TikTok To Trendy NYC Cafes), But The French Have Been Eating It Forever

    You can make it at home in under five minutes — no exaggeration.View Entire Post ›

  • Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food Stamps

    Formerly known as food stamps, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is the most important anti-hunger initiative in America. According to the United States Department of Agriculture...

  • ‘Fresh’ Fish Isn’t Always Better Than Frozen

    There’s something pretty irresistible about a beautiful fresh seafood display at a grocery store. That colorful fish calls to you, begging for you to take some home. The alternative is the frozen cabinet with all the stiff planks of fish filets, which never seem quite as appealing. It probably seems like buying the seafood in the display is the better idea since it’s fresh, right? Well, not so fast. There’s a few things you want to take under consideration when buying fish at the supermarket.

  • Industry leader Romero Distilling Co continues to make headway globally after clinching numerous awards and accolades

    Romero Distilling Co, Calgary's first rum distillery based on the largely untold history of rum running in Alberta, has continued to make waves globally after racking up numerous awards recently.

  • 28 Easy Diabetes-Friendly Dinners That Can Help Reduce Inflammation

    It only takes 25 minutes of active time in the kitchen to make these recipes, so you can enjoy a healthy meal without breaking a sweat. Each of these dinners is low in saturated fat and sodium and focuses on complex carbs, like whole grains, for a bite to eat that will seamlessly fit into a diabetes-friendly routine. Recipes like our Chile-Garlic Salmon Bento Box with Avocado and Cod Fish Tacos are rich with nutrient-dense ingredients like avocado, salmon and beans that can help tamp down chronic inflammation.

  • 37 Summer Potluck Recipes to Feed a Crowd

    With these recipes in hand, your dishes will steal the show at the next family reunion or summer cookout. Whether you cool everyone down with a slice of refreshing icebox cake or spice things up with a layered taco dip, you won't regret bringing one of these dishes along to the party. Recipes like our Lemon-Blueberry Bars and Cucumber Pasta Salad serve at least eight, so everyone can get in on the fun.

  • A Global Stock Trader’s Guide to Navigating Food Protectionism

    (Bloomberg) -- From US-listed commodity traders to Thai poultry producers, equity analysts are lining up their bets on who will come off better -- or worse -- from the wave of food protectionism that’s sweeping across the globe.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Says Bill Gates Has ‘Multi-Billion Dollar’ Tesla Short PositionElizabeth Holmes Urges Judge to Overturn Verdict and Acquit HerWalmart, Gap and Others Amass $45 Billion in Extra Stuff to SellRussian Wins in Eastern Ukraine Spark Debate Ove

  • Burger King Menu Adds a Trendy New Whopper

    There have been a lot of new Whoppers in the works at Burger King lately. After a few quiet years of brand stagnation and declining revenue, the Restaurant Brands International -owned burger chain has experimented with products meant to both draw in large numbers of eaters and make a splash on social media. For the latter, think Whoppers topped with currywurst and fried herring, bratwurst and a nougat creme and marmalade that were all launched by Burger King Germany as part of a Mother's Day promotion meant to bring to life the worst of pregnancy cravings.

  • 12 Things You Should Buy at Target for Memorial Day Weekend

    Memorial Day weekend is often the first weekend that really feels like summer. Many people may be dusting off the grill for the first time in the season, hosing down the patio furniture, or realizing...

  • A New "Fancy" Whopper Was Just Spotted at Burger King

    Burger King's Whopper is getting yet another facelift—one that will add several premium ingredients between its bun.According to Chew Boom, the burger chain is currently testing a new Avocado Bacon Whopper at select locations. However, there are no additional details about the exact regions that are offering it.But as it usually goes with new item tests, the chain will likely keep the "fancy" Whopper on the menu for a limited time to gauge customer interest, before rolling the item out as a seas

  • This is Fresno’s most famous restaurant dish, says poll. Who else ranked in the top 10?

    How many of these have you tried?

  • A Fitness Model Tried Chris Hemsworth's 'Thor' Diet for a Day

    YouTuber Aseel Soueid spent a day eating the 4,000-calorie meal plan that Hemsworth used to get even more jacked for 'Thor: Love and Thunder'.

  • Blake Griffin on investing in plant-based food startup Daily Harvest

    The U.S. plant-based food market is expected to reach $7.4 billion in retail sales this year, with plant-based milk and meat alternatives skyrocketing in popularity.

  • What Fruits Can Dogs Eat? Here’s What’s OK and What to Avoid at All Costs

    Similar to vegetables and nuts , dogs can eat fruits as a way to add healthy nutrients to...

  • 6 things you need for a Pinterest-worthy picnic starting at $12

    Get ready for picnic season with these essentials that are priced as low as $12.